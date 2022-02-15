QYOU Media : Notice of Change in Year end to December 31, 2021

QYOU MEDIA INC.
NOTICE OF CHANGE IN YEAR END
PURSUANT TO SECTION 4.8 OF NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102
-
Change in Financial Year-End
Pursuant to Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102-ContinuousDisclosure Obligations ("NI- 51-102"), QYOU Media Inc. (the "Corporation") provides notice that the board of directors of the Corporation has authorized the change of the Corporation's financial year-end from June 30 to December 31.
-
Reason for Change
The Corporation has determined to change its financial year for reporting and planning purposes to allow it to better align the Corporation's financial reporting periods to that of its peer group, which will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results.
-
Old Financial Year-EndJune 30.
-
New Financial Year-EndDecember 31.
-
The length and ending date of the periods, including the comparative periods, of each interim financial report and the annual financial statements to be filed for the reporting issuer's transition year and its new financial year are as follows:
|
Transition
|
Comparative
|
New
|
Comparative
|
Interim Periods for
|
Comparative Interim
|
Year
|
Annual
|
Financial
|
Annual Financial
|
New Financial
|
Periods to Interim Periods
|
|
Financial
|
Year
|
Statements to
|
Year
|
in New Financial Year
|
|
Statements to
|
|
New Financial
|
|
|
|
Transition
|
|
Year
|
|
|
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
6 months
|
12 months
|
12/31/2022
|
6 months ended
|
3 months ended
|
3 months ended 3/31/2021; 6
|
ended
|
ended 6/30/2021
|
|
12/31/2021 and
|
3/31/2022; 6 months
|
months ended 6/30/2021; 9
|
12/31/2021
|
|
|
12 months ended
|
ended 6/30/2022; 9
|
months ended 9/30/2021
|
|
|
|
6/30/2021
|
months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
9/30/2022
|
6. The filing deadlines, prescribed under sections 4.2 and 4.4 of NI 51-102, for the annual financial statements and interim financial reports for the reporting issuer's transition year.
The Corporation is required to file annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before May 2, 2022.
DATED as of the 1st day of February, 2022.
QYOU MEDIA INC.
(signed) "Kevin Williams"
Kevin Williams
Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
Qyou Media Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:53:04 UTC.