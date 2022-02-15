QYOU Media : Notice of Change in Year end to December 31, 2021

QYOU MEDIA INC.

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN YEAR END

PURSUANT TO SECTION 4.8 OF NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102

Change in Financial Year-End

Pursuant to Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations (" NI- 51-102 "), QYOU Media Inc. (the " Corporation ") provides notice that the board of directors of the Corporation has authorized the change of the Corporation's financial year-end from June 30 to December 31. Reason for Change

The Corporation has determined to change its financial year for reporting and planning purposes to allow it to better align the Corporation's financial reporting periods to that of its peer group, which will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results. Old Financial Year-End June 30. New Financial Year-End December 31. The length and ending date of the periods, including the comparative periods, of each interim financial report and the annual financial statements to be filed for the reporting issuer's transition year and its new financial year are as follows:

Transition Comparative New Comparative Interim Periods for Comparative Interim Year Annual Financial Annual Financial New Financial Periods to Interim Periods Financial Year Statements to Year in New Financial Year Statements to New Financial Transition Year Year 6 months 12 months 12/31/2022 6 months ended 3 months ended 3 months ended 3/31/2021; 6 ended ended 6/30/2021 12/31/2021 and 3/31/2022; 6 months months ended 6/30/2021; 9 12/31/2021 12 months ended ended 6/30/2022; 9 months ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 months ended 9/30/2022

6. The filing deadlines, prescribed under sections 4.2 and 4.4 of NI 51-102, for the annual financial statements and interim financial reports for the reporting issuer's transition year.

The Corporation is required to file annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before May 2, 2022.

DATED as of the 1st day of February, 2022.

QYOU MEDIA INC.

(signed) "Kevin Williams"

Kevin Williams

Chief Financial Officer