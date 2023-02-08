Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. QYOU Media Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QYOU   CA77584B1076

QYOU MEDIA INC.

(QYOU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:57:43 2023-02-07 pm EST
0.1100 CAD   +4.76%
08:06aQYOU USA & Chtrbox Merge Influencer Marketing Operations To Expand Global Capabilities
PR
01/23QYOU Media Inc.(TSXV:QYOU) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
01/12QYOU Media Inc. acquired 51% stake in Maxamtech Digital Ventures Pvt. Ltd.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QYOU USA & Chtrbox Merge Influencer Marketing Operations To Expand Global Capabilities

02/08/2023 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glenn Ginsburg, President - QYOU USA to lead global expansion Pranay Swarup and Julie Kriegshaber move to Vice Chairman roles

TORONTO, LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), the fast-growing media group has announced that it will be integrating its worldwide operations headquartered out of USA and India for global creator media solutions. As part of the integration strategy, Glenn Ginsburg, President QYOU, will oversee synergies across the award winning US and Indian businesses, while Pranay Swarup & Julie Kriegshaber, CEO & COO of Chtrbox move to co-Vice Chairman roles to strategically advise collaboration efforts.

Across the US & India, QYOU & Chtrbox have been leading influencer marketing mandates for global companies such as Paramount Pictures, Hasbro, Activision, P&G, HP, Amazon, Spotify, Pinterest and many others who can further benefit from enhanced expertise, cost efficiencies and cross border reach that comes with this integration.

Curt Marvis commented, "QYOU's vision behind our 2021 acquisition of Chtrbox was to become a global creator media powerhouse. Since then, both the India and US influencer marketing teams have independently doubled their business, and we feel confident that with a joint offering across teams will further fuel this growth trajectory."

Glenn Ginsburg added, "Beyond expanding our client list in the QYOU USA team, we are seeing increased demand for pan-regional and global campaigns. With Chtrbox, we can further support our clients with scalable and cost-effective efforts that are relevant and authentic. We are thrilled to tap into the Chtrbox team of over 80 influencer marketing specialists and their extensive creator networks in India, Asia, and around the world."

Pranay Swarup adds, "While Chtrbox has taken up a fair amount of international work already, we are excited for QYOU & Chtrbox to unlock a new layer of global growth together. Under the QYOU Media group, Chtrbox is in great hands and I look forward to staying strategically involved."

Chtrbox's India teams under the leadership of Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia, co-Vice Presidents, and Darshil Shah, Director ChtrSocial, will work directly with Glenn Ginsburg, President QYOU USA to further drive this integration and growth.

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. We now have 5 emerging content destinations engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly – The Q (mass entertainment), Q Marathi (regional content), Q Kahaniyan (animated content), Q Comedistaan (comedy focused) and our latest Q-GameX (live gaming). Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com, www.theq.tv and www.theqyou.com and www.chtrbox.com. 

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qyou-usa--chtrbox-merge-influencer-marketing-operations-to-expand-global-capabilities-301741744.html

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about QYOU MEDIA INC.
08:06aQYOU USA & Chtrbox Merge Influencer Marketing Operations To Expand Global Capabilities
PR
01/23QYOU Media Inc.(TSXV:QYOU) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite I..
CI
01/12QYOU Media Inc. acquired 51% stake in Maxamtech Digital Ventures Pvt. Ltd.
CI
2022Year of Rapid Growth for QYOU Media
AQ
2022QYOU Media Reflects on a Year of Rapid Growth
AQ
2022QYOU Media Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
2022QYOU Media Reports All Time Record Quarterly Revenue
AQ
2022QYOU Media to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call on November 29th
PR
2022QYOU Media to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call on November 29th
AQ
2022QYOU Media Up 4% After Reporting Closing of 'Best-Efforts' Public Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QYOU MEDIA INC.
More recommendations