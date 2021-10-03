Log in
    RAKCEC   AER000301013

R.A.K. CERAMICS P.J.S.C.

(RAKCEC)
  Report
R A K Ceramics P J S C : RAK Ceramics concluded a successful Cersaie 2021

10/03/2021 | 10:10am EDT
After a yearlong wait, the 2021 edition of Cersaie successfully concluded with an overwhelming response from visitors, friends, and colleagues all across the globe.

This year, the exhibition space of RAK Ceramics highlighted its premium bathroom Collections by renowned designers Patrick Norguet, Giuseppe Maurizio Scutella, Daniel Debiasi, and Federico Sandri, which also included its latest innovative tiles and slabs proposals. Furthermore, in its 2021 Novelties RAK Ceramics focused on lifestyle solutions that adapt to the constant evolution of spaces, where functionality is equally important as the aesthetic.

In sanitaryware , RAK-Valet a collection made with emotive elements that fully services the bathroom, made its official launch during the event with its designer Patrick Norguet personally present at the stand during the opening. In addition, new collections like RAK-Plano, elegant countertop surfaces; RAK-Des, a collection inspired by Bauhaus and RAK-Joy Uno, one-drawer contemporary solution were also crowd-pleasers during the event. Moreover, Giuseppe Maurizio Scutella visited the stand to present the new black version of RAK-Cloud, his first collaborative work with RAK Ceramics.

The new range of tile novelties that adorned the whole stand was inspired by the beauty of natural materials and Earth's most precious stones. From large format tiles Maximus Slabs to the tiny mosaics, RAK Ceramics launched collections that are unique design trends in themselves.

The whole team at RAK Ceramics is grateful to everyone who made this event a success.

Disclaimer

RAK Ceramics PJSC published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 14:09:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 840 M 773 M 773 M
Net income 2021 300 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
Net Debt 2021 960 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,37x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 2 792 M 760 M 760 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,2%
Technical analysis trends R.A.K. CERAMICS P.J.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,81 AED
Average target price 3,03 AED
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdallah Massaad Group Chief Executive Officer
Pramod Kumar Chand Chief Financial Officer
Saqr bin Saud Al Qasimi Chairman
Saji Oommen Chief Information Officer
Sateesh Sanjiva Kamath Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R.A.K. CERAMICS P.J.S.C.87.33%760
SAINT-GOBAIN50.69%35 088
ASSA ABLOY AB24.15%31 863
MASCO CORPORATION1.13%13 811
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.4.86%12 394
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED7.62%11 994