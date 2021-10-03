R A K Ceramics P J S C : RAK Ceramics concluded a successful Cersaie 2021

After a yearlong wait, the 2021 edition of Cersaie successfully concluded with an overwhelming response from visitors, friends, and colleagues all across the globe.



This year, the exhibition space of RAK Ceramics highlighted its premium bathroom Collections by renowned designers Patrick Norguet, Giuseppe Maurizio Scutella, Daniel Debiasi, and Federico Sandri, which also included its latest innovative tiles and slabs proposals. Furthermore, in its 2021 Novelties RAK Ceramics focused on lifestyle solutions that adapt to the constant evolution of spaces, where functionality is equally important as the aesthetic.



In sanitaryware , RAK-Valet a collection made with emotive elements that fully services the bathroom, made its official launch during the event with its designer Patrick Norguet personally present at the stand during the opening. In addition, new collections like RAK-Plano, elegant countertop surfaces; RAK-Des, a collection inspired by Bauhaus and RAK-Joy Uno, one-drawer contemporary solution were also crowd-pleasers during the event. Moreover, Giuseppe Maurizio Scutella visited the stand to present the new black version of RAK-Cloud, his first collaborative work with RAK Ceramics.



The new range of tile novelties that adorned the whole stand was inspired by the beauty of natural materials and Earth's most precious stones. From large format tiles Maximus Slabs to the tiny mosaics, RAK Ceramics launched collections that are unique design trends in themselves.



The whole team at RAK Ceramics is grateful to everyone who made this event a success. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer RAK Ceramics PJSC published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 14:09:28 UTC.