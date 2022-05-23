Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. R.A.K. Ceramics P.J.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAKCEC   AER000301013

R.A.K. CERAMICS P.J.S.C.

(RAKCEC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  05-19
2.790 AED   +2.20%
05/11R.A.K. Ceramics P.J.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/16RAK Ceramics PJSC Approves Distribution of Cash Dividend for the Second Half of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021
CI
03/15R A K CERAMICS P J S C : RAK Ceramics inks 100% KLUDI Group acquisition deal
PU
R A K Ceramics P J S C : RAK Ceramics to unveil new global Design Hub in London

05/23/2022
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, April 24, 2022:RAK Ceramics PJSC (Ticker: RAKCEC: Abu Dhabi), one of the largest ceramics brands in the world, announced today the opening of its first global Design Hub in London.

Located at 100 St John Street, in the heart of London's design quarter for designers, architects and developers, the RAK Ceramics Design Hub is one of the largest in the area, with 7,276 square feet over two floors.

The space allows visitors to explore limitless design possibilities for their projects and showcases a wide range of RAK Ceramics bathroom ranges, kitchen taps, and brassware. The location also offers meeting facilities and a dedicated area showing the brand's extensive range of tiles, including mega slabs, which can be used for cladding, tiling, surfacing, and as unique decorative pieces.

The RAK Ceramics Design Hub will be an interactive and immersive environment designed to inspire creativity and includes a working kitchen display, working tap display, Virtual Worlds 4D Theatre and a Grab and Go sample area.

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO, RAK Ceramics said "London is the obvious choice to launch our first global Design Hub concept. The UK is an increasingly important market for RAK Ceramics, and London is home to many of the world's leading designers, architects, and project specifiers. The RAK Ceramics Design Hub is a unique concept where the design community can experience the innovative possibilities of our products."

Many signature products will be displayed, including a new collection from world-renowned fashion designer ELIE SAAB along with products from designers Maurizio Scuttella, Debiasi & Sandri, and Patrick Nourget.

Commenting on the design hub concept, Leonardo De Muro, VP of Marketing & Communications, RAK Ceramics said: "The RAK Ceramics Design Hub is a unique concept in our retail portfolio which allows us to bring together the design community, showcase unique products, and create a brand experience that is both inspiring and informative."

The official launch of the RAK Ceramics Design Hub will take place on May 24, 2022, during the Clerkenwell Design Week. To celebrate its opening, designers Maurizio Scuttella, Federico Sandri, and Patrick Nourget will be hosting a series of special talks at the RAK Ceramics Design Hub from May 24-26, 2022. Further information can be found on the Clerkenwell Design Week website at: www.clerkenwelldesignweek.com.

Commenting on the opening, Alvin Biggs, Managing Director, RAK Ceramics (UK), said: "We are proud that London has been selected as the location for RAK Ceramics' first global Design Hub, and we look forward to welcoming the international design community to showcase RAK Ceramics' global product innovations."

Media Press Kit

A media press kit including a digital copy of this press release, approved company images, corporate profiles and product ambiences are available for download at the following URL:

https://airtable.com/shrM86xtITKgSZBaf

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramics brands in the world. Specialising in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitaryware and faucets, the Company has the capacity to produce 118 million square metres of tiles, 5 million pieces of sanitaryware, 24 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 1 million pieces of faucets per year at its 21 state-of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India and Bangladesh.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia.

RAK Ceramics is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates and as a group has an annual turnover of approximately US$1 billion.

Contact Details

RAK Ceramics Group
Steven Allen
Tel: +971(0) 7246 7400
steven.allen@rakceramics.com

Press Enquiries

FTI Consulting
Farah Mouallem
Tel: +971(0) 50 9687572
Farah.Mouallem@fticonsulting.com


Further information is available online at www.rakceramics.com

