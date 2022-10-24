Advanced search
R A K Ceramics P J S C : The Employer Branding Institute awards RAK Ceramics two awards HRD World Congress

10/24/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 2022

The Employer Branding Institute awards RAK Ceramics two awards HRD World Congress

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, 24 October 2022: RAK Ceramics PJSC (Ticker: RAKCEC: Abu Dhabi), one of the world's leading ceramics brands, today announced that it has been awarded The Employer Branding Institute's '2022 GCC Best Employer Brand of the Year.' Furthermore, RAK Ceramics Group CEO Abdallah Massaad received 'Best CEO with an HR Orientation', an individual award which recognises his outstanding achievements in the field of human resources and development.

Both prizes were presented during the World HRD Congress held in Dubai, which is a significant event in the HR profession. The Employer Branding Institute, together with the Global Advisory Council, is responsible for delivering the congress's strategic objective and guiding it to logical success.

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, remarked on the event, " RAK Ceramics is a company that has achieved remarkable growth in a short amount of time, transitioning from being a manufacturer of ceramics to being a well-known worldwide lifestyle brand. This achievement would not have been possible without the passion and determination of our employees. I'd like to thank everyone at RAK Ceramics for their unwavering support. I am honoured to accept these awards on their behalf."

Mr Massaad also thanked The Employer Branding Institute for ongoing work to build better opportunities for the industry. He remarked, " Your contributions are essential to the success of businesses like RAK Ceramics and the whole HR industry."

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramics brands in the world. Specialising in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitaryware and faucets, the Company has the capacity to produce 118 million square metres of tiles, 5 million pieces of sanitaryware, 24 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 1 million pieces of faucets per year at its 24 state-of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India and Bangladesh, Germany, Austria and Hungary.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia.

RAK Ceramics is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates and, as a group, has an annual turnover of approximately US$1 billion.

Contact Details

RAK Ceramics
Steven Allen
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +971(0) 7246 7400
steven.allen@rakceramics.com

Further information is available online at www.rakceramics.com.

Disclaimer

RAK Ceramics PJSC published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 13:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
