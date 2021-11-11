Log in
    RAKCEC   AER000301013

R.A.K. CERAMICS P.J.S.C.

(RAKCEC)
  Report
RAK Ceramics collaborates with luxury brand ELIE SAAB to launch a collection of exquisite bathrooms and surfaces

11/11/2021 | 03:47am EST
RAK Ceramics has unveiled the ELIE SAAB Bathroom and Surface Collections at Downtown Design in Dubai that features an exceptional bathroom and exquisite surfaces created in collaboration with luxury fashion brand ELIE SAAB. Both are leading companies in their respective fields and share a vision of exquisite design, impeccable craftsmanship, and uncompromising excellence in luxury living.

The collections are the epitome of luxury living in every touch created in a combination of beautiful finishes, elegant marble textures, and classic and contemporary colors produced using only the finest raw materials. This is reflected in the five elegant collections that were brought to life: Glamour, Liquid Metal, Royal, Soft Lux and Travertinum.

The exclusive preview held in Downtown Design was attended by ELIE SAAB CEO Mr. Elie Saab Jr, RAK Ceramics GCEO Mr. Abdallah Massaad, and other VIP guests.

Catch the ELIE SAAB Bathroom and Surface Collections at Downtown Design Stand B10 is from 9-12 November 2021.

Disclaimer

RAK Ceramics PJSC published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 840 M 773 M 773 M
Net income 2021 300 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
Net Debt 2021 960 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,23x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 2 753 M 749 M 749 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart R.A.K. CERAMICS P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
R.A.K. Ceramics P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R.A.K. CERAMICS P.J.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,77 AED
Average target price 3,04 AED
Spread / Average Target 9,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdallah Massaad Group Chief Executive Officer
Pramod Kumar Chand Chief Financial Officer
Saqr bin Saud Al Qasimi Chairman
Saji Oommen Chief Information Officer
Sateesh Sanjiva Kamath Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R.A.K. CERAMICS P.J.S.C.84.67%749
SAINT-GOBAIN59.52%36 387
ASSA ABLOY AB31.75%34 205
MASCO CORPORATION19.64%15 729
TREX COMPANY, INC.58.62%14 650
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.22.05%13 996