RAK Ceramics collaborates with luxury brand ELIE SAAB to launch a collection of exquisite bathrooms and surfaces

RAK Ceramics has unveiled the ELIE SAAB Bathroom and Surface Collections at Downtown Design in Dubai that features an exceptional bathroom and exquisite surfaces created in collaboration with luxury fashion brand ELIE SAAB. Both are leading companies in their respective fields and share a vision of exquisite design, impeccable craftsmanship, and uncompromising excellence in luxury living.

The collections are the epitome of luxury living in every touch created in a combination of beautiful finishes, elegant marble textures, and classic and contemporary colors produced using only the finest raw materials. This is reflected in the five elegant collections that were brought to life: Glamour, Liquid Metal, Royal, Soft Lux and Travertinum.

The exclusive preview held in Downtown Design was attended by ELIE SAAB CEO Mr. Elie Saab Jr, RAK Ceramics GCEO Mr. Abdallah Massaad, and other VIP guests.

Catch the ELIE SAAB Bathroom and Surface Collections at Downtown Design Stand B10 is from 9-12 November 2021.