R & B Denims Limited announced that at the board meeting held on January 27, 2024, the company approved the appointment of Mrs. Sujata Chirag Dudharejiya as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from 27th January, 2024. She is Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). She has done her Graduation from Saurashtra University.

She is a fresher in the field of Legal & Secretarial compliances.