Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. R&B Food Supply Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBF   TH9451010002

R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(RBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R&B Food Supply Public : Dissemination the Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Company's website

03/14/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
14 Mar 2022 12:49:20
Headline
Dissemination the Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Company's website
Symbol
RBF
Source
RBF
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

R&B Food Supply pcl published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:14aR&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Dissemination the Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
02/21R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No...
PU
02/21R&B Food Supply Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Performance of the Yea..
CI
02/21R&B Food Supply Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
2021R&B Food Supply Public Company Limited Appoints Rittirong Boonmechote as the New Direct..
CI
2021R&B Food Supply Public Company Limited Announces Change of Head Office Address
CI
2021R&B Food Supply Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
2021R&B Food Supply Public Company Limited Approves Appointments to Sub-Committees
CI
2021R&B Food Supply Public Company Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
2021R&B Food Supply Public Company Limited Announces Net Impairment Losses for the Second Q..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 078 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2022 975 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net cash 2022 1 109 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,5x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 31 000 M 931 M 931 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 218
Free-Float -
Chart R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
R&B Food Supply Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,50 THB
Average target price 19,14 THB
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somchai Ratanapoompinyo CEO, Director, Chief Marketing & Planning Officer
Suranat Kittirattnadet CFO, Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Benjawan Ratanaprayul Chairman
Teerapat Yanatornkul Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rut Dankul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-31.11%931
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.35%333 964
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.84%82 078
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY23.69%46 997
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.07%45 719
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-18.69%43 762