Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. R&B Food Supply Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBF   TH9451010002

R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(RBF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
13.20 THB   -2.94%
07:14aR&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/08R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
07/07R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R&B Food Supply Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

07/14/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

BBL41C2207A, BCH41C2207A, BH41C2207A, CBG41C2207A, COM741C2207A, DOHO41C2207A, EA41C2207A, GPSC41C2207A, GUNK41C2207A, HANA41C2207A,

Security Symbol: INTU41C2207A, IRPC41C2207A, JMT41C2207A, KBAN41C2207A, KBAN41C2207B, KBAN41P2207A, KCE41C2207A, MEGA41C2207A, MTC41C2207A, PTG41C2207A, PTTE41C2207A, PTTG41C2207A, RBF41C2207A, SAWA41C2207A, SCGP41C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL41C2207A

0

BCH41C2207A

0

BH41C2207A

0

CBG41C2207A

0

COM741C2207A

0

DOHO41C2207A

0

EA41C2207A

0

GPSC41C2207A

0

GUNK41C2207A

0

HANA41C2207A

0

INTU41C2207A

0

IRPC41C2207A

0

JMT41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207B

0

KBAN41P2207A

0

KCE41C2207A

0

MEGA41C2207A

0

MTC41C2207A

0

PTG41C2207A

0

PTTE41C2207A

0

PTTG41C2207A

0

RBF41C2207A

0

SAWA41C2207A

0

SCGP41C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Ms. Pitaporn Tachagaichana)

Assistant Director of Delta One

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

R&B Food Supply pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:14aR&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JP..
PU
07/08R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by FS..
PU
07/07R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrant..
PU
07/05R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Report of Utilization the Capital Increase from IPO (No. 6) ended..
PU
07/05R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 8 Derivative warrants issued by KKP..
PU
07/01R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrant..
PU
06/30R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 35 Derivative warrant..
PU
06/28R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 8 Derivative warrants..
PU
06/21R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 1 Derivative warrants issued by KS
PU
06/16R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 15 Derivative warrant..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 530 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2022 786 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net cash 2022 1 054 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 26 400 M 730 M 730 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
EV / Sales 2023 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 218
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
R&B Food Supply Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,20 THB
Average target price 18,02 THB
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somchai Ratanapoompinyo CEO, Director, Chief Marketing & Planning Officer
Suranat Kittirattnadet CFO, Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Benjawan Ratanaprayul Chairman
Teerapat Yanatornkul Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rut Dankul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R&B FOOD SUPPLY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-41.33%730
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.69%321 254
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.55%85 762
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.14%47 958
GENERAL MILLS, INC.13.43%45 641
THE HERSHEY COMPANY13.78%45 188