Rába Jármûipari : Announcement of RÁBA Plc. about a change in executive officers

Announcement of RÁBA Plc. about a change in executive officers

Pursuant to the Capital Market Act CXX of 2001 as well as pursuant to Section 2.5 of Annex No. 4 of the PM (Minister of Finance) Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII.15.), in order to meet the obligation to provide information, RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. a s issuer announces the following.

Mr. Roland Fehér's position as Managing Director of Rába Axle Ltd. terminates on June 30, 2022. Henceforward, Mr. Roland Fehér will serve his management duties as Technical Director of RÁBA Plc.

Mr. Roland Szilágyi will be the Managing Director o f Rába Axle Ltd. as of July 1, 2022. Mr. Roland Szilágyi does not hold any Rába shares.

Győr, June 17, 2022

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.

