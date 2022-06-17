Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Rába Jármûipari Holding Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RABA   HU0000073457

RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI HOLDING NYRT.

(RABA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
1115.00 HUF   +1.83%
05:34pRÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Announcement of RÁBA Plc. about a change in executive officers
PU
04/29RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Remuneration Report of RÁBA Plc. for the 2021 business year
PU
04/29RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : RÁBA Plc. - Corporate Governance Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rába Jármûipari : Announcement of RÁBA Plc. about a change in executive officers

06/17/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement of RÁBA Plc. about a change in executive officers

Pursuant to the Capital Market Act CXX of 2001 as well as pursuant to Section 2.5 of Annex No. 4 of the PM (Minister of Finance) Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII.15.), in order to meet the obligation to provide information, RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. a s issuer announces the following.

Mr. Roland Fehér's position as Managing Director of Rába Axle Ltd. terminates on June 30, 2022. Henceforward, Mr. Roland Fehér will serve his management duties as Technical Director of RÁBA Plc.

Mr. Roland Szilágyi will be the Managing Director o f Rába Axle Ltd. as of July 1, 2022. Mr. Roland Szilágyi does not hold any Rába shares.

Győr, June 17, 2022

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.

Seat: H-9027 Győr, Martin u. 1. Postal address: H- 9002 Győr, POB 50 Telephone: +36 30 444 9500 E-mail: raba@raba.hu www.raba.hu Court of Registration: Győr Court of Justice as Court of Registration Registration number: Cg.08-10-001532 EU VAT number: HU11120133

Disclaimer

RÁBA Jarmuipari Holding Nyrt. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI HOLDING NYRT.
05:34pRÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Announcement of RÁBA Plc. about a change in executive officers
PU
04/29RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Remuneration Report of RÁBA Plc. for the 2021 business year
PU
04/29RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : RÁBA Plc. - Corporate Governance Report
PU
04/20RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Extraordinary announcement of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. about expecte..
PU
04/13RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Resolutions of RÁBA Plc's Annual General Meeting on April 13, 2022
PU
03/23RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Supplement to the Announcement for the General Meeting of RÁBA Plc.
PU
03/23RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Submissions to RÁBA Plc's Annual General Meeting to be held on April 13,..
PU
03/11RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of RÁBA Plc. - April 13, 2022
PU
03/02RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Extraordinary announcement of RÁBA about personnel change in investor re..
PU
02/23RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Outstanding Quarterly Sales Revenues and Restructuring Under Way
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46 436 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2021 1 272 M 3,33 M 3,33 M
Net Debt 2021 9 310 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 888 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 231
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI HOLDING NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Rába Jármûipari Holding Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bela Hetzmann Chief Executive Officer
Zoltan Varadi Chief Financial Officer
Istvan Lepsenyi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zsolt Harmath Member-Supervisory Board
Sandor Jozsef Szabo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI HOLDING NYRT.-20.64%38
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD8.62%4 488
HANON SYSTEMS-27.66%4 064
BREMBO S.P.A.-23.10%3 279
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.05%2 667
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-55.26%2 367