Announcement of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. on establishing a joint venture company

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. hereby informs the par ticipants of capital markets as follows.

On October 31, 2023, RÁBA Plc. published an extraor dinary announcement that on October 31, 2023, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by RÁBA Plc., N7 Holding Zrt., an internationally significant Turkish defence company, Nurol Makina ve Sanayi A.S. and its Hungarian subsidiary, with the purpose of considering the establishment of a joint venture for joint manufacturing cooper- ation. The Memorandum of Understanding has been countersigned by the Ministry of Defence.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, the parties of the cooperation successfully agreed on the details of the cooperation. As a result thereof, on December 18, 2023, Nurol Makina Hungary Kft. and Rába Vehicle Ltd., one of the subsidiaries of RÁBA Plc., signed the necessary documents for the establishment of the Hungarian-Turkish joint venture company, Gidrán Armored Vehicles Ltd. The joint venture agreement has been countersigned by RÁBA Plc., Nurol Makina ve Sanayi A.S, N7 Holding Zrt. and the Ministry of Defence.

The aim of the joint venture company is to develop the assembling and production competencies of 4x4 Gidrán armored vehicles in Hungary at Rába grou p with the greatest possible domestic added value and Hungarian supplying content, first of all for Hungarian Defence Forces.

Győr, December 18, 2023

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.

