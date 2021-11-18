Rába Jármûipari : Articles of Association of RÁBA Plc.

Articles of Association of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

RÁBA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING PLC. (incorporated into a uniform structure including the amendments)

NAME AND SEAT OF THE COMPANY

1. Company name:

RÁBA Járm űipari Holding Nyrt. English name: RÁBA Automotive Holding PLC abbreviated name: RÁBA Nyrt. abbreviated English name: RÁBA PLC.

2. Seat of the Company:

9027 Győr, Martin u. 1.

3. The Board of Directors of the Company may establish branch locations and additional sites.

SCOPE AND ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

4. The company is established for an indefinite period of time. The company is the general legal successor of Magyar Vagon- és Gépgyár, the transformation occurred on 1 January, 1992. As an in-kind asset contribution, the founder transferred to the Company and effective of 1 January, 1992 made available to the Company, the total assets of the legal predecessor, Magyar Vagon- és Gépgyár, the detailed description of which is conta ined in the Deed of Foundation of the Company executed 1 January, 1992. The value of the in-kind asset contribution was approved by the auditor and its provision was verified by the Board of Directors. RÁBA Plc. is a public limited company.

The majority owner of the company is the Hungarian State, the totality of the ownership rights and obligations of the Hungarian State over the state assets is exercised by the Hungarian Defence Industry Innovation Ltd (Registration No. Cg. 01-10-141325, seat: 1133 Budapest, Pozsonyi út 56.).

5. Activities of the Company: As per TEÁOR '08

Organisation of building construction projects Passenger vehicle and light vehicle sales Other vehicle sales

Wholesale of automotive components Retail of automotive components

Wholesale of electronic and communications equipment and components Wholesale of other non-classified machinery and equipment Wholesale of waste materials

Wholesale of miscellaneous products Publishing of magazines and periodicals Computer programming

IT consulting Other IT services

Other non-classified information services Asset management (holding)

Financial leasing Other lending activities

Letting and management of owned and leased properties

Accounting, auditing and tax advisory activities (except audit activities)