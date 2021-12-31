Rába Jármûipari : Corporate events calendar of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2022

Corporate events calendar

of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2022

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. hereby announces its p lanned corporate events calendar for FY 2022 pursuant to the provisions of Section 18.3 of Book two - Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading of The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Date* Event February 23, 2022 Report on the results in Q1-Q4 of 2021 April 13, 2022 Annual General Meeting April 13, 2022 Audited Annual report of 2021 May 18, 2022 Report on the results in Q1 of 2022 August 24, 2022 Report on the results in H1 of 2022 November 16, 2022 Report on the results in Q1-Q3 of 2022

* All dates in the table are expected.

Győr, December 31, 2021

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.

