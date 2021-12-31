Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  Rába Jármûipari Holding Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RABA   HU0000073457

RÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI HOLDING NYRT.

(RABA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rába Jármûipari : Corporate events calendar of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2022

12/31/2021 | 03:37pm GMT
Corporate events calendar

of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2022

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. hereby announces its p lanned corporate events calendar for FY 2022 pursuant to the provisions of Section 18.3 of Book two - Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading of The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Date*

Event

February 23, 2022

Report on the results in Q1-Q4 of 2021

April 13, 2022

Annual General Meeting

April 13, 2022

Audited Annual report of 2021

May 18, 2022

Report on the results in Q1 of 2022

August 24, 2022

Report on the results in H1 of 2022

November 16, 2022

Report on the results in Q1-Q3 of 2022

* All dates in the table are expected.

Győr, December 31, 2021

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.

Seat: H-9027 Győr, Martin u. 1. Postal address: H- 9002 Győr, POB 50 Telephone: +36 30 444 9500 E-mail: raba@raba.hu www.raba.hu

Court of Registration: Győr Court of Justice as Court of Registration Registration number: Cg.08-10-001532

Disclaimer

RÁBA Jarmuipari Holding Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 15:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 38 754 M 119 M 88,1 M
Net income 2020 -1 030 M -3,16 M -2,34 M
Net Debt 2020 6 663 M 20,5 M 15,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 761 M 57,5 M 42,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 235
Free-Float 24,8%
