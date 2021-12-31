Rába Jármûipari : Corporate events calendar of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2022

Corporate events calendar
of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2022
RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. hereby announces its p lanned corporate events calendar for FY 2022 pursuant to the provisions of Section 18.3 of Book two - Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading of The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
|
Date*
|
|
Event
|
|
|
|
February 23, 2022
|
|
Report on the results in Q1-Q4 of 2021
|
|
|
|
April 13, 2022
|
|
Annual General Meeting
|
|
|
|
April 13, 2022
|
|
Audited Annual report of 2021
|
|
|
|
May 18, 2022
|
|
Report on the results in Q1 of 2022
|
|
|
|
August 24, 2022
|
|
Report on the results in H1 of 2022
|
|
|
|
November 16, 2022
|
|
Report on the results in Q1-Q3 of 2022
|
|
|
* All dates in the table are expected.
Győr, December 31, 2021
RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.
Seat: H-9027 Győr, Martin u. 1. Postal address: H- 9002 Győr, POB 50 Telephone: +36 30 444 9500 E-mail: raba@raba.hu www.raba.hu
Court of Registration: Győr Court of Justice as Court of Registration Registration number: Cg.08-10-001532
Disclaimer
RÁBA Jarmuipari Holding Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 15:36:00 UTC.