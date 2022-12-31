Rába Jármûipari : Corporate events calendar of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2023

Corporate events calendar

of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2023

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. hereby announces its p lanned corporate events calendar for FY 2023 pursuant to the provisions of Section 18.3 of Book two - Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading of The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Date* Event January 24, 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting February 22, 2023 Report on the results in Q1-Q4 of 2022 April 21, 2023 Annual General Meeting April 21, 2023 Audited Annual report of 2022 May 24, 2023 Report on the results in Q1 of 2023 August 23, 2023 Report on the results in H1 of 2023 November 22, 2023 Report on the results in Q1-Q3 of 2023

* All dates in the table are expected.

Győr, December 31, 2022

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.

Seat: 1 Martin út, Győr, H-9027 Postal address: POB 50, Győr, H- 9002  Telephone: +36 30 444 9500  E-mail: raba@raba.hu  www.raba.hu

Court of Registration: Győr Court of Justice as Court of Registration  Registration number: 08-10-001532 EU VAT number: HU11120133