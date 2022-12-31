Advanced search
Rába Jármûipari : Corporate events calendar of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2023

12/31/2022 | 02:28am EST
Corporate events calendar

of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2023

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. hereby announces its p lanned corporate events calendar for FY 2023 pursuant to the provisions of Section 18.3 of Book two - Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading of The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Date*

Event

January 24, 2023

Extraordinary General Meeting

February 22, 2023

Report on the results in Q1-Q4 of 2022

April 21, 2023

Annual General Meeting

April 21, 2023

Audited Annual report of 2022

May 24, 2023

Report on the results in Q1 of 2023

August 23, 2023

Report on the results in H1 of 2023

November 22, 2023

Report on the results in Q1-Q3 of 2023

* All dates in the table are expected.

Győr, December 31, 2022

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.

Seat: 1 Martin út, Győr, H-9027 Postal address: POB 50, Győr, H- 9002 Telephone: +36 30 444 9500 E-mail: raba@raba.hu www.raba.hu

Court of Registration: Győr Court of Justice as Court of Registration Registration number: 08-10-001532 EU VAT number: HU11120133

Disclaimer

RÁBA Jarmuipari Holding Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
