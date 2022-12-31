Rába Jármûipari : Corporate events calendar of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2023

Corporate events calendar
of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2023
RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. hereby announces its p lanned corporate events calendar for FY 2023 pursuant to the provisions of Section 18.3 of Book two - Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading of The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
|
Date*
|
Event
|
|
|
|
January 24, 2023
|
Extraordinary General Meeting
|
|
|
February 22, 2023
|
Report on the results in Q1-Q4 of 2022
|
|
|
April 21, 2023
|
Annual General Meeting
|
|
|
April 21, 2023
|
Audited Annual report of 2022
|
|
|
May 24, 2023
|
Report on the results in Q1 of 2023
|
|
|
August 23, 2023
|
Report on the results in H1 of 2023
|
|
|
November 22, 2023
|
Report on the results in Q1-Q3 of 2023
|
|
* All dates in the table are expected.
Győr, December 31, 2022
RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.
Seat: 1 Martin út, Győr, H-9027 Postal address: POB 50, Győr, H- 9002 Telephone: +36 30 444 9500 E-mail: raba@raba.hu www.raba.hu
Court of Registration: Győr Court of Justice as Court of Registration Registration number: 08-10-001532 EU VAT number: HU11120133
Disclaimer
RÁBA Jarmuipari Holding Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 07:27:04 UTC.