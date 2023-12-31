Corporate events calendar

of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2024

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. hereby announces its p lanned corporate events calendar for FY 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Section 18.3 of Book two - Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading of The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Date* Event February 21, 2024 Report on the results in Q1-Q4 of 2023 April 18, 2024 Annual General Meeting April 18, 2024 Audited Annual report of 2023 May 29, 2024 Report on the results in Q1 of 2024 August 28, 2024 Report on the results in H1 of 2024 November 27, 2024 Report on the results in Q1-Q3 of 2024

* All dates in the table are expected.

Győr, December 31, 2023

RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.

Seat: 1 Martin út, Győr, H-9027 Postal address: POB 50, Győr, H- 9002  Telephone: +36 30 444 9500  E-mail: raba@raba.hu  www.raba.hu

Court of Registration: Győr Court of Justice as Court of Registration  Registration number: 08-10-001532 EU VAT number: HU11120133