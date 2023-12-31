Corporate events calendar
of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2024
RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. hereby announces its p lanned corporate events calendar for FY 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Section 18.3 of Book two - Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading of The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
Date*
Event
February 21, 2024
Report on the results in Q1-Q4 of 2023
April 18, 2024
Annual General Meeting
April 18, 2024
Audited Annual report of 2023
May 29, 2024
Report on the results in Q1 of 2024
August 28, 2024
Report on the results in H1 of 2024
November 27, 2024
Report on the results in Q1-Q3 of 2024
* All dates in the table are expected.
Győr, December 31, 2023
RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc.
Seat: 1 Martin út, Győr, H-9027 Postal address: POB 50, Győr, H- 9002 Telephone: +36 30 444 9500 E-mail: raba@raba.hu www.raba.hu
Court of Registration: Győr Court of Justice as Court of Registration Registration number: 08-10-001532 EU VAT number: HU11120133
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
RÁBA Jarmuipari Holding Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2023 14:24:44 UTC.