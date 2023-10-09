Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RÁBA Plc .

The Board of Directors of RÁBA Automotive Holding P lc. ("RÁBA Plc. or "Company", Seat of the Company: 9027 Győr, Martin u. 1., registration number: 08-110-001532)herewith informs the Company's shareholders that the Company holds an extraordinary general meeting ("General Meeting") on November 9, 2023.

Date of the General Meeting: November 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. Venue of the General Meeting: ETO Park Hotel, H-9027 Győr, Nagysándor József u. 31. Method of holding of the General Meeting: personal attendance COAF identifier of the General Meeting: HU20231009012498

A G E N D A O F T H E G E N E R AL M E E T I N G

Approval of property sale Election of the Auditor and setting its remuneration Refurbishment of the plant hall of 67,000 sqm in Gy ő r Miscellaneous

METHOD OF HOLDING OF THE GENERAL MEETING

The General Meeting shall be held by way of physical presence of the shareholders.

Only the shareholders, their corporate or authorized representatives or proxies, the Company's executives, employees and the organizers of the General Meeting may participate in the General Meeting as a non-public event. Shareholders are kindly requested to arrive unaccompanied.

S U B M I S S I O N S AN D D R AF T R E S O L U T I O N S T O T H E G E N E R AL M E E T I N G

The submissions and draft resolutions relating to the Items on the Agenda of the General Meeting, will be published in separate notice by the Board of Directors until October 19, 2023 on the website of BSE (www.bet.hu), on the website of Hungarian National Bank (www.mnb.hu), and on the website of the Company (www.raba.hu).

Subject to presentation of a certificate of their voting rights and indication of the reason for their request, the shareholders representing at least one per cent of the votes, may request the Board of Directors, in writing and in accordance with the statutory requirements to detail the agenda items, to put any item on agenda of the General Meeting, and such shareholders may also submit draft resolutions regarding the items on agenda, within 8 days following the publication of this Notice of General Meeting.

E X E R C I S I N G T H E S H A R E H O L D E R ' S R I G H T S

Pursuant to the Articles of Association those shareholders or shareholder's proxies are entitled to exercise the shareholder's rights regarding the General Meeting whose names are entered at the closing date in the Register of Shareholders, prepared on the basis of the identification of shareholders initiated by the Company.

The record date of identification of shareholders is: November 2, 2023

The closing date of Register of Shareholder is: November 7, 2023 at 6 p.m.

The financial institutions keeping the securities account shall arrange for the entering of the shareholders into the Company's Register of Shareholders kept by KELER Zrt, on the basis of the share- holder's instructions. RÁBA Plc. can not assume lia bility for the shareholders' registration.

