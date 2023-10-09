Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RÁBA Plc .
The Board of Directors of RÁBA Automotive Holding P lc. ("RÁBA Plc. or "Company", Seat of the Company: 9027 Győr, Martin u. 1., registration number: 08-110-001532)herewith informs the Company's shareholders that the Company holds an extraordinary general meeting ("General Meeting") on November 9, 2023.
Date of the General Meeting:
November 9, 2023, at 10 a.m.
Venue of the General Meeting:
ETO Park Hotel, H-9027 Győr, Nagysándor József u. 31.
Method of holding of the General Meeting: personal attendance
COAF identifier of the General Meeting:
HU20231009012498
A G E N D A O F T H E G E N E R AL M E E T I N G
- Approval of property sale
- Election of the Auditor and setting its remuneration
- Refurbishment of the plant hall of 67,000 sqm in Győr
- Miscellaneous
METHOD OF HOLDING OF THE GENERAL MEETING
The General Meeting shall be held by way of physical presence of the shareholders.
Only the shareholders, their corporate or authorized representatives or proxies, the Company's executives, employees and the organizers of the General Meeting may participate in the General Meeting as a non-public event. Shareholders are kindly requested to arrive unaccompanied.
S U B M I S S I O N S AN D D R AF T R E S O L U T I O N S T O T H E G E N E R AL M E E T I N G
The submissions and draft resolutions relating to the Items on the Agenda of the General Meeting, will be published in separate notice by the Board of Directors until October 19, 2023 on the website of BSE (www.bet.hu), on the website of Hungarian National Bank (www.mnb.hu), and on the website of the Company (www.raba.hu).
Subject to presentation of a certificate of their voting rights and indication of the reason for their request, the shareholders representing at least one per cent of the votes, may request the Board of Directors, in writing and in accordance with the statutory requirements to detail the agenda items, to put any item on agenda of the General Meeting, and such shareholders may also submit draft resolutions regarding the items on agenda, within 8 days following the publication of this Notice of General Meeting.
E X E R C I S I N G T H E S H A R E H O L D E R ' S R I G H T S
Pursuant to the Articles of Association those shareholders or shareholder's proxies are entitled to exercise the shareholder's rights regarding the General Meeting whose names are entered at the closing date in the Register of Shareholders, prepared on the basis of the identification of shareholders initiated by the Company.
The record date of identification of shareholders is: November 2, 2023
The closing date of Register of Shareholder is: November 7, 2023 at 6 p.m.
The financial institutions keeping the securities account shall arrange for the entering of the shareholders into the Company's Register of Shareholders kept by KELER Zrt, on the basis of the share- holder's instructions. RÁBA Plc. can not assume lia bility for the shareholders' registration.
The shareholders are requested to check, until the second working day before the closing date of the Register of Shareholders, the latest, at the financial institution keeping their securities account that the arrangements are made in favour of their registration into the Register of Shareholders.
Shareholders may participate in the General Meeting in person, or through their corporate or authorized representatives or proxies.
The shareholders should prove their personal identity by presenting their certificates for identifica- tion. The shareholders' organizational or corporate identity and their right of representation should be verified by an authentic document, which certifies the registration and the data in force of the organization or the corporation and their representatives (e.g. certificate of incorporation). In case of a foreign shareholder, the provisions regarding the requirements of documents of foreign origin shall be applied, with regard to the relevant provisions of the international convention being in effect between Hungary and the country of the place of issue of such foreign documents, or the international reciprocity as well. If the documents are not issued in the Hungarian or English language, the shareholders should attach the Hungarian or the English translation.
For the purpose of registration, the shareholders are requested to arrive at the place of the General Meeting from 8.30 a.m, together with their documents necessary for the verification of their personal identity and/or corporate identity and their rights of representation.
Convocation of the Repeated General Meeting due to lack of quorum of General Meeting:
In the event that the General Meeting to be held on November 9, 2023 fails to have a quorum even 30 minutes after its scheduled time, the General Meeting repeated for lack of quorum shall be held at the same place and with the same agenda on November 9, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. The Register of Shareholders prepared on the basis of the identification of shareholders at the record date of No- vember 2, 2023 and closed on November 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. shall be valid for the General Meeting repeated for lack of quorum
In the event the General Meeting having quorum is suspended, the date of the continued General Meeting will be established parallel to the time of suspension and it will be officially published by RÁBA Plc. in a notice on the next working day after the suspended General Meeting at the latest.
Győr, October 9, 2023
Board of Directors of RÁBA Plc.
