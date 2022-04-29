Rába Jármûipari : RÁBA Plc. - Corporate Governance Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

2021

Index

Introduction ..................................................................................................................................... 3

1.1. A brief presentation of the operation of the Board of Directors and the distribution of responsibilities and tasks between the Board of Directors and the management ..................... 3 1.1.1. Short description of the Board of Directors' activity ......................................................... 3 1.1.2. Authority and tasks of the Board of Directors .................................................................. 4 1.1.3. Management .................................................................................................................. 4 1.1.3.1. Chief Executive Officer ....................................................................................... 4 1.1.3.2. Chief Financial Officer ........................................................................................ 4 1.1.3.3. Human resources and Controlling Director ......................................................... 5 1.1.3.4. Strategic sourcing and business development Director ...................................... 5 1.1.4. Relationship between the Board of Directors and the Management ............................... 5

1.2. An introduction of the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board (and Audit Committee) and management members, a presentation of the boards' structures ............................................. 5 1.2.1. Members of Board of Directors ....................................................................................... 5 1.2.2. Members of Supervisory Board (and Audit Committee) .................................................. 6 1.2.3. Members of management ............................................................................................... 6 1.2.4. Structure of Supervisory Board and Audit Committee ..................................................... 6

1.3. Meetings of the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board (and Audit Committee) held in the given period ....................................................................................................................................... 7

1.4. Presentation of the work done by the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board and the management as well as the considerations for assessing their individual members ................. 7

1.5. Operation and tasks of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee ....................................... 8

1.5.1. Supervisory Board .......................................................................................................... 8

1.5.2. Audit Committee ............................................................................................................. 8

1.6. System of internal controls, evaluation of the activities performed in the given period, efficiency

and effectiveness of the risk management procedures ............................................................. 9

1.7. Activity of the auditor .............................................................................................................. 11

1.8. Publication policy, insider people ........................................................................................... 11

1.9. Exercising shareholders' rights ............................................................................................... 11

1.10. Rules for the settlement of the General Meeting .................................................................. 12

1.11. Remuneration policy, remuneration report ........................................................................... 12

Introduction

The Company

Rába Plc. is registered as a public limited company in Hungary by Győr Court of Justice as Court of Registration. The main market of Rába shares is the Hungarian Stock Exchange (BSE); so according to this, Rába takes into consideration the Hungarian Corporate Governance Policy and the obligatory legal regulations concerning to it.

RÁBA Plc. has always endeavoured to implement the highest standards of corporate governance structures and practices regarding to the national and international expectations. The main goal of the corporate governance system is to consider the interests of the shareholders of RÁBA Plc. and the broader group of stakeholders. Thereby it is ensured that the company enhances major value for its owners and people.

The Code of Corporate Governance introducing the corporate governance principles of RÁBA Plc. was approved at first in 2008. The Code of Corporate Governance is available at the web site of the Company: https://raba.hu/wp-content/uploads/befektetoknek/alapdokumentumok/Raba_Plc_Code_of_Cor-porate_Governance_2014.pdf

Rába Plc. and its subsidiaries are committed to the increasing business profit achieved according to the company directives and in an ethical way. The basic target is to ensure a stable, permanent positive business. This target determinates also the desired attitudes, which are fixed in the Code of Ethics and Business Conduct. The Code of Ethics and Business Conduct is available at the web site of the Company: https://raba.hu/wp-content/uploads/befektetoknek/alapdokumentumok/Raba_Plc_Code_of_Ethics_2022.pdf

Rába Group

Rába Plc. controls the Rába Group, which is one of the biggest automotive groups of Hungary. The main point of the effective integration of Rába Group is the successful coordination of the activity of the subsidiaries. Rába Group consists of Rába Plc. as parent company and Rába Axle Ltd, Rába Automotive Components Ltd, Rába Vehicle Ltd. as wholly-owned subsidiaries.

1.1. A brief presentation of the operation of the Board of Directors and the distribution of responsibilities and tasks between the Board of Directors and the manage-ment

1.1.1. Short description of the Board of Directors' activity

The number of board members is between 3 and 7 persons. The chairman and the members of the Board of Directors are elected by the General Meeting of Shareholders for a definite period of time not exceeding five (5) years. Members of the Board of Directors can be recalled from office at any time without any cause and can be re-elected upon expiry of their mandate. The Board of Directors consists of 7 (seven) members at present. The term of the individual board members ends at the date stipulated in the resolution of the general meeting of shareholders adopted about the election of the board members.

Members of the Board of Directors or the members of the Supervisory Board may not (apart from the acquisition of shares or positions in public limited companies) acquire shareholding and may not be a chief executive officer or supervisory board member in business organisations conducting a main activity identical to that of the Company, except the GM grants approval to such acquisition or position.

Executives and the SB members of the Company shall inform the companies about their new exec-utive or SB positions within 15 days from the acceptance of such positions.

Unless the GM gives approval, the members of the Board of Directors and the Members of the Supervisory Board and their relatives may not conclude on their own behalf or in their own favour contracts falling within the scope of activities of the Company except for contracts which are usually concluded as part of the every-day life.

Pursuant to Act CLII of 2007, the Members of the Board of Directors are required to declare their assets.

1.1.2. Authority and tasks of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors shall be the executive organ of the Company. The Board of Directors is not an operative management body, it is not involved in the Company's daily business. It makes deci-sions, it is responsible for all matters relating to the Company's management and course of business not fell under the exclusive competence of the General Meeting or other corporate bodies by the Articles of Association of the Company or by the law.

The detailed rules for the tasks, the authority and operation of the Board of Directors are contained in the Articles 19-21 of the Articles of Association of Rába Plc and in the Rules of Procedure of the Board of Directors, that are available at the web site of the Company: https://raba.hu/wp-content/uploads/befektetoknek/alapdokumentumok/Raba_Plc_Articles_of_Associa-tion_20210930.pdf https://raba.hu/investors/?lang=en

1.1.3. Management

The management is responsible for the operative control of the Company. The management consists of 3 persons besides the Chief Executive Officer: the Chief Financial Officer, Human resources and Controlling Director and Commercial Director.

1.1.3.1. Chief Executive Officer

The Chief Executive Officer shall be elected by the Board of Directors for an indefinite time-period. The Board of Directors exercises the fundamental employer's rights (establishing, terminating em-ployment relations, amendment of employment contracts, establishment of remuneration, severance pay), establishes the performance requirements and the related benefits (performance based wages or other benefits) and the other employer's rights (especially vacation, foreign visit permits) in relation to the Chief Executive Officer.

Pursuant to Act CLII of 2007, the CEO is required to make declaration of assets.

The detailed rules for the tasks and the authority of the Chief executive Officer are contained in the Article 22 of the Articles of Association of Rába Plc, which is available at the web site of the Com-pany: https://raba.hu/wp-content/uploads/befektetoknek/alapdokumentumok/Raba_Plc_Articles_of_Associa-tion_20210930.pdf

1.1.3.2. Chief Financial Officer

The Chief Financial Officer is the deputy of the employer's number one chief. After the amendment of the Articles of Association as of September 30, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer exercises the fundamental employer's rights (establishing, terminating employment relations, amendment of em-ployment contracts, establishment of remuneration, severance pay) and the other employer's rights, establishes the performance requirements and the related benefits (performance based wages or other benefits) in relation to the Chief Financial Officer.

Management of the financial, accounting, business planning tasks of the Group, monitoring of the operation of the Group's companies, financial analysis thereof, preparation of the guidelines, coor-dination of the sale and leasing of assets fall within the Chief Financial Officer's activity.

1.1.3.3. Human resources and Controlling Director

After the amendment of the Articles of Association as of September 30, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer exercises the fundamental employer's rights (establishing, terminating employment relations, amendment of employment contracts, establishment of remuneration, severance pay) and the other employer's rights, establishes the performance requirements and the related benefits (performance based wages or other benefits) in relation to the Human resources and Controlling Director. Planning, organization, managing, coordination and controlling of the human resources manage-ment, preparation and implementation of the human resources development (human strategy) fitting into the business plan, creation of management information systems, planning systems, analysing methods, construction of "Make or buy" standards and the controlling of the current process for effi-ciency, managing of the activity for optimization of product portfolio (evaluation based on analysis, working out of proposals), definition, measuring and evaluation of KPIs fall within the Human re-sources and Controlling Director's activity.

1.1.3.4. Commercial Director

After the amendment of the Articles of Association as of September 30, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer exercises the fundamental employer's rights (establishing, terminating employment relations, amendment of employment contracts, establishment of remuneration, severance pay) and the other employer's rights, establishes the performance requirements and the related benefits (performance based wages or other benefits) in relation to the Commercial Director.

Managing of the strategic sourcing process of the Company, determination of the sourcing strategy and signing of the related strategic contracts, preparation and approval of the frame agreement for strategic services on Group level, searching of the market, business possibilities, determination of the business development directions, managing of the exploration process of the new business op-portunities, establishment of new relations, identification of new businesses (product/client), manag-ing of the introduction projects of new product/client, the management of the process of preparing offers, the support of the pricing activity, the preparation of the sales plan, as well as overseeing the process of customer relations and the development of the sales and marketing strategy fall within the Commercial Director's activity.

1.1.4. Relationship between the Board of Directors and the Management

The members of the management attended the normal and extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors.

The management reports to the members of the Board of Directors quarterly. They are informed on the operation of the Company and the Group, introduced the efficiency's difference from the base period and the business plan.

The management prepares ad hoc analysis about the significant changes of the operation of the Company and the Group, and about the projects different from the business plan for the Board of Directors.

1.2. An introduction of the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board (and Audit Commit-tee) and management members, a presentation of the boards' structures

1.2.1. Members of Board of Directors

Hetzmann, Béla, Chairman of the Board of Directors, mandate from 04.12.2020 till 19.05.2026 (not independent)

Bánócziné Dr. Csernák, Ibolya Virág, Member of the Board of Directors, mandate from 12.04.2019 till 19.05.2021 (independent)