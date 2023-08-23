Consolidated report of Rába Plc on operations for H 1 2023 under IFRS

H1 H1 Change Q2 Q2 Change 2022 2023 2022 2023 EURHUF - average 375.1 380.9 1.6% 385.9 372.9 -3,4% EURHUF - end of period 396.8 371.1 -6.5% 396.8 371.1 -6,5% USDHUF - average 343.6 352.5 2.6% 362.5 342.5 -5,5% USDHUF - end of period 380.0 342.4 -9.9% 380.0 342.4 -9,9% Changes in raw material prices* 199% 170% -14.3% 213% 171% -19,7% Wage level** 483.2 569.9 17.9% 495.0 585.0 18,2% Changes in energy prices*** 755% 709% -6.1% 717% 553% -22,8%

*Rába indices - own calculation - base: Q1 2007; av erage values for the period

**KSH (Central Statistical Office) national gross average wage within companies (thousand HUF/month) - based on figures for Jan-May. 2023.

***Rába indices - own calculation - base: Dec. 2004 . Average values for the period

SUMMARY OF THE CHANGES IN THE RESULT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD

Rába Axle Ltd.

The sales revenue of Rába Axle Ltd. amounted to HUF 26.7 billion in H1 2023, compared to HUF 20.0 billion in the 2022 base period. This corresponds to an increase of 33.5 per cent.

On the American market, revenue in USD for the period was USD 5.8 million in the review period, which equalled the sales revenue generated during H1 of 2022.

On the EU market, Rába Axle Ltd's sales figures in HUF terms increase d by 38.5 per cent, amounting to HUF 23.4 billion, compared to HUF 16.9 billion during the base period.

European exports in H1 of 2023 were 49.8 per cent higher than in the base period, reaching EUR 53.4 million compared to EUR 35.7 million in H1 2022.

Domestic sales revenue before consolidation amounted to HUF 3,041 million, a decrease of 13.3 per cent compared to HUF 3,508 million in the base period.

On the CIS and Eastern European markets Rába Axle Ltd. generated no sales revenue during t he review period, primarily due to the sanctions against Russia. The turnover during H1 2022 was also minimal, amounting to a mere EUR 0.2 million.

Revenues from Other markets in Euro terms amounted to EUR 3.4 million in the period under re- view, which was 19.3 per cent more than the EUR 2.8 million turnover in the base period of 2022. The sales figures and their comparison for the base period with the period in review are fundamentally affected by the fact that in the framework of efficiency improvement measures, the organisational and operational management of the Sárvár sit e of the Components business unit was transferred from the Components business unit to the Axle business unit in Q3 2022.

As from 1 January, 2023, the Rába Development Insti tute, performing R+D activities has been integrated into Rába Vehicles Ltd. from Rába Axles Ltd.

The operating result of the Company in H1 2023 was a profit of HUF 442 million, compared to the loss of HUF 79 million during the same period of the previous year.

At EBITDA level, the operating profit of the Axle business unit was HUF 1,334 million compared to HUF 780 million registered a year earlier.