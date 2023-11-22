Q1-Q3 2023 Report of RÁBA Plc.
EXECUTIVE REPORT
MAIN RESULTS OF THE COMPANY
-
During Q1-Q3 of 2023, the activity on the market of commercial vehicles was decidedly strong in spite of the uncertainty caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war. Market demand grew consider- ably in almost all relevant geographical and product segments. A new phenomenon in terms of future market movements is that orders have started to decline in an increasing number of seg- ments.
Market factors impacting production costs showed a mixed picture. Energy and steel purchase prices, which were earlier record high, have become somewhat more moderate, the increase in wages, however, remained unchanged. The bulk of the decline in steel prices was automatically realised by the customers, and the enforcement of the previously negotiated energy price com- pensation is becoming more difficult, their levels do not always reach the previous levels. To- gether with the drastic increase in wages, this meant a considerable burden on the operation.
In Q3 of 2023, the marked strengthening of the HUF exchange rate emerged as a significant factor, which had a negative effect on operating profitability through net exports.
- In terms of sales, in Q3 of 2023, the Rába group m anaged to retain its record high performance, achieving the highest sales of both Q1-Q3 cumulative and Q3 of the past 20 years. In Q1-Q3 of 2023, the sales revenue increased by 22.1 per cent, amounting to HUF 56.0 billion, whereas the group-level sales in Q3 amounted to HUF 15.9 billion, upon an increase by 0.7 per cent. In terms of sales, Rába Axle Ltd. remains the largest subsid iary of the group, generating HUF 37.2 billion in sales through a 21.8 per cent increase in Q1-Q3 of 2023. The sales revenue of Rába Automo- tive Components Ltd. in Q1-Q3 of 2023 reached HUF 12.9 billion, whereas Rába Vehicle Ltd. contributed HUF 2.1 billion in sales to the record-level sales revenue of the group. As from Q3 2022, the Rába Group's portfolio was expanded, and REKARD LLC. which operates as a wholly- owned Rába subsidiary, was included in the consolid ation of the Rába group. The sales revenue of REKARD LLC. was HUF 4.0 billion in Q1-Q3.
- In spite of the somewhat more moderate purchase prices in Q3, production costs continue to be high, which puts continuous pressure on profitability. Steel purchase prices were 47 per cent higher compared to the average of the previous years, energy prices were still three times higher compared to the pre-crisis level and wages increased by some 56 per cent since 2019. The Rába group makes considerable efforts to mitigate these negative impacts through both purchasing and sales measures and to neutralise their profit eroding impact.
- In addition to the significant increase in sales revenue, the portfolio expansion, the consistent improvement in production efficiency and passing on of high production costs meant that the gross profit at group level amounted to HUF 9.7 billion upon an increase by HUF 1.8 billion. In
Q1-Q3 2023, the gross profit ratio realised at group level exceeded the level of the base period: it amounted to 17.3 per cent, upon an increase by 0.2 percentage points. The gross profit surplus resulting from the portfolio growth amounted to HUF 933 million.
- The balance of other income and expenses reached a loss of HUF 259 million in Q1-Q3 of 2023, compared to a profit of HUF 405 million in the same period of the previous year. The result from other activities in the base period included a profit from a one-off real property transaction with a
value of HUF 342 million.
- In Q1-Q3 of 2023, in spite of continued high pressure on the cost side and the negative impacts of the strong HUF exchange rate we managed to retain one of the best operating profit level of recent years: in Q1-Q3 of 2023, all business units achieved positive operating results thus con- tributing to the operating profit of HUF 1,927 million achieved through a 77.6 per cent growth. The Axle business unit generated operating profits of HUF 380 million, thus exceeding the level of the base period, the Components business unit generated HUF 491 million in operating profit, whereas the Vehicle business unit generated HUF 343 million in operating profit. The additional operating profit resulting from the portfolio growth due to REKARD LLC. amounted to HUF 343 million. In terms of profitability, Q3, cyclically a weak period was affected by the high cost pres- sure and the strong HUF exchange rate: the group-level result remained HUF 218 million below the level of the base period, amounting to HUF 117 million.
- In terms of cash generating efficiency, the group of companies managed to achieve the second highest EBITDA results of the past 10 years in Q1-Q3 2023, the EBITDA result was HUF 3,853 million, which is an increase in cash generation of 28.6 per cent over the base period. The largest member of the group of companies, the Axle segment increased the EBITDA generated during the cumulative period by 56.8 per cent, amounting to HUF 1,725 million. The other subsidiaries also contributed significantly to the outstanding group-level result: the Components business unit generated HUF 699 million and the Vehicle business unit generated HUF 366 million in EBITDA- level profit. The additional EBITDA resulting from the portfolio growth due to REKARD LLC. amounted to HUF 488 million in Q1-Q3 of 2023. Retaining and maintaining cash generation ca- pacity is increasingly a challenge for the Rába gro up, since there is an increasing pressure both from customers and from suppliers. The management of the group of companies continues to make considerable efforts to retain cash generating capacity. The focus of the measures, in ad- dition to passing on the inflationary effects to customers, was to further increase the flexibility of manufacturing operations, renew manufacturing technology and structure and to exercise tight cost control.
- The result of financial operations for the period under review is mainly affected by the non-cash loan revaluation. In Q1-Q3 2023, the result of financial operations showed a profit of HUF 263 million compared to a loss of HUF 1,693 million in the same period last year. The unrealised gain from loan revaluation amounted to HUF 366 million. In addition, the financial result includes a net interest charge of HUF 178 million.
- The total comprehensive income and profit for the year amounted to a profit of HUF 1,670 million in Q1-Q3 2023, considerably higher than during the previous year.
- Despite the uncertainties caused by the military conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, the financial situation of the Rába Group was character ised by a stable liquidity position. The level of net debt reached HUF 13.9 billion at the end of the period under review, a decrease of HUF 1.6 billion compared to the base period. Of the factors influencing the level of the net debt, men- tion must be made of the technological renewal and reorganisation far exceeding the capital expenditures of previous years, advance received in connection with received support, operating profit realised since the base period and the working capital (increased inventory levels), which increased due to inflation. The HUF 366 million worth of loan revaluation resulting from exchange rate changes, not involving cash movements, was another factor positively contributing to the net borrowing figure.
- Compared to the same period last year, equity increased by 17.2 per cent. The equity per share was HUF 1,817 per share.
thousand HUF
Q1-Q3 2022
Q1-Q3
Change
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
Change
2023
Sales revenue
45 846 597
55 974 141
22.1%
15 839 320
15 949 479
0.7%
Gross profit
7 832 260
9 669 886
23.5%
2 519 321
2 306 019
-8.5%
Gross margin
17,1%
17,3%
0.2%p
15,9%
14,5%
-1.4%p
EBITDA
2 996 045
3 853 150
28.6%
1 004 906
758 942
-24.5%
EBITDA level
6,5%
6,9%
0.4%p
6,3%
4,8%
-1.6%p
Operating profit
1 084 702
1 926 618
77.6%
334 944
117 414
-64.9%
Net financial result
-1 693 151
263 227
115.5%
-786 957
-738 159
6.2%
Profit after tax for current year
-814 757
1 670 449
305.0%
-562 729
-731 493
30.0%
Total comprehensive income
-814 757
1 670 449
305.0%
-562 729
-731 493
30.0%
GOALS, STRATEGY OF THE COMPANY
"Rába continues to successfully and consistently pursue the principles and goals defined in the Rába Modernisation Programme 2025, focusing on investing in sustainability and in machinery and property promoting modernisation. Our own renewable energy generation can offer an environmentally friendly and sustainable solution to hectically changing and extraordinarily high energy prices. The Company is committed to securing and developing our qualified staff, the basis for which lies in our partnership with educational institutions. Rába is building a career path for young specialists and supports them in acquiring superior, complex knowledge and skills ranging from university lectures to professional practice", said Béla Hetzmann, Chairman-Chief Executive Officer of Rába Automotive Holding Plc.
BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT OF THE COMPANY
-
During Q1-Q3 of 2023, in spite of the uncertainty caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war, the activity on the commercial vehicle market was decidedly strong. Market demand increased sub- stantially in nearly all our geographical and product segments. A new phenomenon in terms of future market movements though is that orders have started to decline in an increasing number of segments.
In terms of production costs, the purchase prices, which hit records high levels earlier, continued to become more moderate. The bulk of the decline in steel prices was automatically realised by the customers, the enforcement of the previously negotiated energy price compensation is be- coming more difficult, their levels do not always reach the previous levels. The continued drastic increase in wages, remains a considerable burden on the operation, jeopardising long-term in- ternational competitiveness and profitability.
In Q3 of 2023, the marked strengthening of the HUF exchange rate had a negative effect on operating profitability.
- Q1-Q3of 2023 was a decidedly strong period for the European commercial vehicle market in terms of demand: the registration of new commercial vehicles increased by 21 per cent over the rate of the previous year. Since the major part of the year was characterised by significant growth, the market outlooks for the whole year of 2023 are positive. It is noteworthy, though, that orders started to decline in several geographic segments. The North American commercial vehicle mar- ket experienced a considerable, 16 per cent growth over the base period of 2022. Demand for Rába's agricultural products remained strong in Q1- Q3 of 2023: turnover exceeded the level of the previous year by some 21 per cent. In compliance with the European sanction regulations in force against Russia, since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian military conflict Rába has not conducted any business with its Russian partners. The European passenger vehicle market also saw considerable growth in Q1-Q3 of 2023: new car registrations increased by 17 per cent year on year.
- Substantial economic risks together with the drastic increase in energy prices resulted in high volatility on the steel market in 2022. In 2023 both energy prices and the demand-supply relations were adjusted compared to the base period, which had a favourable impact on the development of the purchase price of steel. In Q3 of 2023, the purchase price level of steel was some 13.8
per cent lower. The 14.2 per cent lower purchase prices of the cumulative period impacted production activities.
- There were no significant changes on the labour market in the period under review, thus labour shortages and inflationary pressures continued to have a significant impact on the increase in average wages. In January-August of 2023, average gross national earnings increased by 17.2 per cent. Finding and implementing operational efficiency improvements in production technol- ogy to cover the years of steadily increasing wage costs remains a major challenge for the Com- pany.
- Energy prices, which declined in 2023, continued to do so in the third quarter, albeit to a lesser extent. Although the decline in energy prices during Q3 seems considerable (-53 per cent), it is due primarily to the striking base period price level. The energy price level during Q3 is even so 2.5 times higher than the purchase prices prior to the energy crisis. In Q1-Q3 of 2023, energy prices for the cumulative period were 26.4 per cent below the level of the base period. A negative phenomenon in terms of energy prices is that market partners are less and less willing to offer energy price compensation, accepting the market fact that the level of energy prices will not decline to the level before the crisis. All this also means that production activities in the future will be subject to pressures exerted by purchase prices that are 3 times higher than energy prices prevailing earlier.
- In terms of the exchange rate environment during the cumulative period under review, the dollar saw a decrease of 3.0 per cent, while the euro, which has a significant foreign currency weighting, saw decrease of 0.8 per cent compared to a year earlier. For Q3 of the year, the exchange rate environment had a strong impact on the operating profit, for the USD, the decline in exchange rates was 12.0 per cent, for the EUR it was 4.9 per cent, which impacted the net export.1
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
Change
2022
2023
EURHUF - average
385.0
381.9
-0.8%
403.5
383.7
-4.9%
EURHUF - end of period
421.4
391.3
-7.2%
421.4
391.3
-7.2%
USDHUF - average
363.4
352.6
-3.0%
400.6
352.7
-12.0%
USDHUF - end of period
428.6
368.8
-13.9%
428.6
368.8
-13.9%
Changes in raw material prices*
193%
166%
-14.2%
181%
156%
-13.8%
Wage level**
485.9
569.6
17.2%
489.4
564.6
15.4%
Changes in energy prices***
888%
654%
-26.4%
1155%
542%
-53.0%
*Rába indices - own calculation - base: Q1 2007; av erage values for the period
**KSH (Central Statistical Office) national gross average wage within companies (thousand HUF/month) - based on figures for Jan-May. 2023.
***Rába indices - own calculation - base: Dec. 2004 . Average values for the period
SUMMARY OF THE RESULT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD
Rába Axle Ltd.
The sales revenue of Rába Axle Ltd. amounted to HUF 37.1 billion in Q1-Q3 2023, compared to HUF 30.5 billion in the 2022 base period. This corresponds to an increase by 21.8 per cent.
On the American market, the revenue in USD for the period was USD 8.2 million in the review period, which was 7.6 per cent lower than the USD 8.9 million in sales achieved in Q1-Q3 of 2022. On the EU market, Rába Axle Ltd's sales figures in HUF terms increase d by 27.7 per cent, amounting to HUF 32.5 billion, compared to HUF 25.4 billion during the base period.
European exports in Q1-Q3 of 2023 were 39.6 per cent higher than in the base period, reaching EUR 73.7 million compared to EUR 52.8 million in Q1-Q3 of 2022.
Domestic sales revenue before consolidation amounted to HUF 4,305 million, a decrease of 15.5 per cent compared to HUF 5,092 million in the base period.
1 Average exchange rates were calculated based on the official FX rates of the National Bank of Hungary. Source: http://www.mnb.hu/arfolyam-lekerdezes
On the CIS and Eastern European markets Rába Axle Ltd. generated no sales revenue during t he review period, primarily due to the sanctions against Russia. The turnover during Q1-Q3 of 2022 was also minimal, amounting to a mere EUR 0.2 million.
Revenues from Other markets in euro terms amounted to EUR 4.7 million in the period under re- view, which was 1.5 per cent more than the EUR 4.6 million turnover in the base period of 2022. The sales figures and their comparison for the base period with the period in review are fundamentally affected by the fact that in the framework of efficiency improvement measures, the organisational and operational management of the Sárvár sit e of the Components business unit was transferred from Rába Automotive Components Ltd. to Rába Axle Ltd. in Q3 2022.
As from 1. January, 2023, the Rába Development Inst itute, performing R+D activities has been integrated into Rába Vehicle Ltd. from Rába Axle Ltd.
The operating result of the Company in Q1-Q3 2023 was a profit of HUF 380 million, compared to the loss of HUF 225 million during the same period of the previous year.
At EBITDA level, the operating profit of the Axle business unit was HUF 1,725 million compared to HUF 1,100 million registered a year earlier.
Million HUF
Q1-Q3
2022
Q1-Q3
2023
Change
Q3
2022
Q3
2023
Change
America
3 241
2 906
-10.3%
1 244
867
-30.3%
EU - export
20 332
28 155
38.5%
6 951
7 801
12.2%
EU - domestic
5 092
4 305
-15.5%
1 584
1 264
-20.2%
CIS and East-Europe
71
0
-100.0%
6
0
-100.0%
Other
1 779
1 791
0.7%
722
511
-29.2%
Total sales revenue
30 514
37 157
21.8%
10 508
10 443
-0.6%
EBITDA
1 100
1 725
56.8%
320
391
22.2%
Operating profit
-225
380
268.9%
-146
-62
57.5%
Rába Automotive Components Ltd.
The sales revenue of Rába Automotive Components Ltd . amounted to HUF 12.9 billion in Q1-Q3 2023, a decrease by 13.9 per cent compared to the base period.
Rába Automotive Components Ltd. generates a signif icant part of its turnover on the European market.
European exports in Q1-Q3 2023 reached EUR 12.9 million, a decrease of 26.9 per cent compared to EUR 17.7 million in the base period of 2022.
Domestic sales revenue before consolidation in the reporting period amounted to HUF 7,937 million compared to HUF 8,133 million in Q1-Q3 of 2022, a decrease by 2.4 per cent.
The sales figures and their comparison for the base period with the period in review are fundamentally affected by the fact that in the framework of efficiency improvement measures, the organisational and operational management of the Sárvár sit e of the Components business unit was transferred from Rába Automotive Components Ltd. to Rába Axle Ltd. in Q3 2022.
At operating level, the Business unit generated a profit of HUF 491 million in the period under review, compared to a profit of HUF 665 million in the base period in 2022.
At the EBITDA level, the operating profit of the Components business unit for the period under review amounted to HUF 699 million, compared to HUF 990 million a year earlier.
Million HUF
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
Q3
Q3
Change
2022
2023
2022
2023
EU - export
6 802
4 934
-27.5%
1 732
1 221
-29.5%
EU - domestic
8 133
7 937
-2.4%
3 494
2 508
-28.2%
Total sales revenue
22
0
-100.0%
0
0
EBITDA
14 957
12 871
-13.9%
5 226
3 729
-28.6%
Operating profit
990
699
-29.4%
371
15
-96.0%
EU - export
665
491
-26.2%
289
-54
-118.7%
Rába Vehicle Ltd.
The sales revenue of Rába Vehicle Ltd. generated in Q1-Q3 2023 was 93.2 per cent higher than the base period level, increasing from HUF 1,071 million to HUF 2,069 million.
The majority of Rába Vehicle Ltd. 's sales are real ised on the domestic market, while it sells on the European market on a project basis.
European exports in the cumulative period of 2023 amounted to EUR 1.9 million, which is 69.6 per cent higher than the EUR 1.1 million during the base period.
The domestic sales revenue before consolidation in the first nine months of 2023 was HUF 1,355 million, an increase of 108.8 per cent.
As from 1. January, 2023, the Rába Development Inst itute, performing R+D activities has been integrated into Rába Vehicles Ltd. from Rába Axles Lt d.
The operating profit amounted to HUF 343 million during the reporting period, compared to the profit of HUF 130 million during the base period last year.
At the EBITDA level, the operating profit of the Vehicle business unit for the period was HUF 366 million compared to HUF 137 million in Q1-Q3 of 2022.
Million HUF
Q1-Q3
2022
Q1-Q3
2023
Change
Q3
2022
Q3
2023
Change
EU - export
423
711
68.1%
211
494
0.0%
EU - domestic
649
1 355
108.8%
239
448
87.4%
Other
0
3
0
3
Total sales revenue
1 071
2 069
93.2%
449
945
110.5%
EBITDA
137
366
167.2%
75
182
142.7%
Operating profit
130
343
163.8%
73
174
138.4%
REKARD Kft.
As of Q3 2022, the portfolio of the Rába Group has been expanded, REKARD LLC. will continue to operate as a wholly owned Rába subsidiary included in the consolidation of the Rába Group.
REKARD LLC. realised HUF 4,009 million in sales revenue in Q1-Q3 of 2023.
REKARD LLC. realises a significant part of its sales on the European market.
The realised sales revenue of European exports in the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 7.6 million.
Domestic sales revenue before consolidation reached HUF 1,096 million in the review period.
The operating profit for Q1-Q3 of 2023 was HUF 343 million.
At EBITDA level, REKARD LLC's operating profit for the period was HUF 488 million.
Million HUF
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
Q3
Q3
Change
2022
2023
2022
2023
EU - export
0
2 899
n.a.*
753
641
-14.9%
EU - domestic
0
1 096
n.a.*
271
166
-38.7%
Other
0
15
n.a.*
2
7
250.0%
Total sales revenue
0
4 009
n.a.*
1 026
813
-20.8%
EBITDA
0
488
n.a.*
167
60
-64.1%
Operating profit
0
343
n.a.*
118
15
-87.3%
* not applicable: in H1 of 2022 REKARD LLC. was not yet a full member of the consolidated companies
Rába Group
The Rába Group achieved consolidated sales revenues of HUF 56.0 billion in Q1-Q3 2023, an increase of 22.1 per cent compared to the HUF 45.8 billion in the base period of 2022.
The operating profit of the group during the current period amounted to HUF 1,927 million, compared to the HUF 1,085 million during the same period a year earlier.
During the reporting period, the financial result showed a profit of HUF 263 million, which includes, among other things, net interest payments of HUF 178 million and unrealised loan revaluations of HUF 366 million due to exchange rate decline.
Based on the above, the Rába Group achieved a net p rofit of HUF 1,670 million in Q1-Q3 of 2023 compared to losses of HUF 815 million in the same period last year.
At EBITDA level, the Rába Group achieved a profit o f HUF 3,853 million in Q1-Q3 2023, compared to HUF 2,996 million a year earlier.
The Rába Group - other data and events pertaining to the business activity
Sales revenue by business units
Sales revenue
Axle
Components
Vehicle
Rekard
Rába Group
(HUF million)
consolidated
2022 Q1
8 837
4 464
121
13 265
2022 Q2
11 170
5 267
501
16 742
2022 Q3
10 508
5 226
449
1 026
15 839
2022 Q4
12 670
3 730
819
1 257
18 500
2023 Q1
13 732
4 753
244
1 704
20 332
2023 Q2
12 982
4 390
880
1 492
19 692
2023 Q3
10 443
3 729
945
813
15 949
Breakdown of the sales revenues for Q1-Q3 2023
HUF million
America
EU
CIS
Other
Total
Total
export
domestic
Axle
2 906
32 460
28 155
4 305
0
1 791
37
157
Components
0
12 871
4 934
7 937
0
0
12
871
Vehicle
3
2 066
711
1 355
0
0
2
069
Rekard
2
3 994
2 899
1 096
0
13
4
009
Consolidated
2 911
51 259
36 703
14 557
0
1 804
55
974
Operating profit of group companies
Q1
Q2
2022
Q3
Operating profit
Q4
year
Q1
2023
Q2
Q3
year
Axle
-771
692
-146
643
418
40
402
-62
380
Components
19
357
289
120
785
209
336
-54
491
Vehicle
-28
85
73
225
355
-34
203
174
343
Rekard
118
-56
62
106
222
15
343
Other
296
100
1
27
424
188
137
45
370
Total
-484
1 234
335
959
2 044
509
1 300
118
1 927
Companies involved in the consolidation
Name
Share/Issue capital
Ownership
Voting ratio 1
Classification 2
HUF thousand
ratio (%)
Rába Axle Ltd.
9 765 800
100.00
100.00
S
Rába Automotive Components Ltd.
300 000
100.00
100.00
S
Rába Vehicle Ltd.
835 100
100.00
100.00
S
REKARD LLC.
100 000
100.00
100.00
S
1Voting right securing participation in the decision-making at the general meeting of the company subject to consolidation. 2Subsidiary (S); Jointly controlled (J); Affiliated (A).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNDER IFRS (IFRS INCOME STATEMENT)
data in thousand HUF
Q1-Q3Q1-Q3
Description of item
Index
Q3
Q3 Index
2022 2023
2022
2023
Domestic sales revenues
12 415 798
14 556 613
117.2%
4 212 365
4 405 851
104.6%
Export sales revenues
33 430 799
41 417 528
123.9%
11 626 954
11 543 628
99.3%
Sales revenues
45 846 597
55 974 141
122.1%
15 839 320
15 949 479
100.7%
Direct cost of sales
38 014 337
46 304 255
121.8%
13 319 998
13 643 460
102.4%
Gross profit
7 832 260
9 669 886
123.5%
2 519 321
2 306 019
91.5%
Cost of sales and marketing
353 280
482 389
136.5%
126 723
94 764
74.8%
General overhead and administration expenses
6 798 938
7 002 165
103.0%
2 175 063
2 113 948
97.2%
Other revenues
853 424
373 706
43.8%
184 288
122 260
66.3%
Other expenditures
448 764
632 421
140.9%
66 880
102 152
152.7%
Total other operating expenses
-6 747 558
-7 743 267
114.8%
-2 184 377
-2 188 604
100.2%
Revenue from operations
1 084 702
1 926 619
177.6%
334 944
117 415
35.1%
Financial revenues
1 126 277
783 498
69.6%
580 332
-1 110 585
-191.4%
Financial expenditures
2 819 428
520 271
18.5%
1 367 289
-372 427
-27.2%
Net financial profit/loss
-1 693 151
263 227
15.5%
-786 957
-738 159
93.8%
Profit from the acquisition of a subsidiary
0
0
0
0
Profit from the acquisition of an affiliated com-
108 611
0
0.0%
0
0
pany
INVESTMENT INCOME FROM PURCHASES
108 611
0
0.0%
0
0
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
-499 838
2 189 846
-438.1%
-452 013
-620 744
137.3%
Profit tax
314 919
519 396
164.9%
110 715
110 749
100.0%
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION IN THE CUR-
-814 757
1 670 449
-205.0%
-562 729
-731 493
130.0%
RENT YEAR
Basic earnings per share (HUF)
-60
124
Diluted earnings per share (HUF)
-60
124
1. EARNED REVENUES
In Q1-Q3 2023, Rába Plc. realised a turnover of HUF 55,974 million, a change of 22.1 per cent compared to HUF 45,847 million in the same period of the previous year. 74 per cent of turnover in the period under review was export, the rest was domestic sales.
2. COSTS AND OTHER REVENUES, EXPENDITURES
2.1. Direct costs
Rába Plc's direct cost level in Q1-Q3 2023 was 82.7 per cent compared to 82.9 per cent in the base period. Direct costs amounted to HUF 46,304 million, which is 21.8 per cent more than in the base period (Q1-Q3 2022: HUF 38,014 million).
Changes in gross profit
The gross yield changed from HUF 7,832 million in the base period to HUF 9,670 million (an increase of HUF 1,838 million), which is the result of an increase in sales revenue by HUF 10,128 million and in direct costs by HUF 8,290 million.
2.2. Cost of sales
Cost of sales increased by 36.5 per cent to HUF 482 million in Q1-Q3 2023 compared to HUF 353 million in Q1-Q3 2022.
2.3. General overhead and administration expenses
The Company reports under general and administrative expenses (Q1-Q3 2023: HUF 7,002 million,
Q1-Q3 of 2022: HUF 6,799 million) the administrative expenses (Q1-Q3 2023: HUF 2,797 million)
and other general expenses (Q1-Q3 2023: HUF 4,205 million).
2.4. Other revenues, expenditures
The balance of other income and expenses was a loss of HUF 259 million in the period under review, compared to a profit of HUF 405 million in the same period of the previous year. The result of the period was significantly influenced by the impairment and write-off of stocks and receivables in the value of HUF 284 million. The result from other activities during the base period also included the proceeds from a one-off property transaction, amounting to HUF 342 million.
3. OPERATING PROFIT
The Company's operating result in Q1-Q3 of 2023 was HUF 1,927 million (Q1-Q3 of 2022: HUF 1,085 million). The increase in gross profit (HUF 1,838 million) is worsened by the combined change in sales and general overhead and administrative expenses (HUF -333 million) and the change in the balance of other income and expenses (HUF -663 million). Profitability changed from 2.4 per cent in the base period to 3.4 per cent. Profitability of operating profit + depreciation increased to 6.9 per cent compared to 6.5 per cent in the base period.
4. FINANCIAL REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES
The net financial result for Q1-Q3 2023 was a profit of HUF 263 million, compared to a loss of HUF 1,693 million in the base period.
The net result on interest income and expenses in Q1-Q3 2023 was HUF -142 million (HUF -85 million in the base period).
The net exchange rate difference on foreign exchange items in Q1-Q3 2023 was HUF 379 million (HUF -1,601 million in the base period).
The composition of financial income and expenses is shown in the table below:
data in HUF thousand
Q1-Q3 of 2022
Q1-Q3 of 2023
Interest income
3 382
175 876
Exchange rate gains
1 122 895
544 078
Other financial revenues
0
63 543
Financial revenues
1 126 277
783 498
Interest payable
88 405
317 452
Exchange rate loss
2 724 114
165 214
Other financial expenditures
6 909
37 605
Financial expenditures
2 819 428
520 271
5. PROFIT IN THE CURRENT YEAR
The profit before tax for Q1-Q3 2023 was HUF 2,190 million, which is HUF 2,690 million higher than
in Q1-Q3 of 2022 due to the factors discussed in sections 1-4. The profitability margin at the profit before tax level corresponds to a profitability on sales of 3.91 per cent, compared to -1.09 per cent in the base period.
At group level, a tax liability of HUF 519 million was incurred in the period. Of this amount, the corporate tax liability amounted to HUF 100 million, the business tax liability to HUF 360 million, the innovation contribution liability to HUF 64 million and the deferred tax expense for the current period to HUF -5 million.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNDER IFRS (IFRS BALANCE SHEET)
data in thousand HUF
Definition of item
31.12.2022
30.09.2023
Index
Real properties, machines, equipment
26 043 001
27 499 527
105.6%
Intangible assets
47 336
45 605
96.3%
Other long-term assets
0
0
Property for investment purposes
331 522
331 522
100.0%
Other investments
205
205
100.0%
Deferred tax receivables
32 405
32 330
99.8%
Total invested assets
26 454 469
27 909 190
105.5%
Inventories
15 987 210
16 763 278
104.9%
Trade receivables and other receivables
9 073 011
9 181 106
101.2%
Profit tax receivables
0
0
Other non-financial assets and receivables
3 010 864
3 409 568
113.2%
Cash and cash equivalents
8 561 673
5 909 524
69.0%
Total current assets
36 632 758
35 263 475
96.3%
Total assets
63 087 227
63 172 665
100.1%
Registered capital
13 473 446
13 473 446
100.0%
Treasury shares
-108 952
-108 952
100.0%
Retained earnings
9 447 999
11 118 448
117.7%
Total equity and reserves
22 812 493
24 482 942
107.3%
Long-term credits and loans
14 382 585
13 429 621
93.4%
Provisions
0
0
Deferred tax liability
238 635
233 820
98.0%
Leasing liability
38 092
26 007
68.3%
Others long-term liabilities
2 925 705
2 706 863
92.5%
Total long-term liabilities
17 585 017
16 396 311
93.2%
Provisions
374 677
374 677
100.0%
Profit tax liability
151 031
38 047
25.2%
Leasing liability
41 789
46 706
111.8%
Short-term portion of loans and credits
7 964 535
6 366 384
79.9%
Trade liabilities and other liabilities
10 374 587
9 554 092
92.1%
Other non-financial liabilities
3 783 098
5 913 504
156.3%
Total short-term liabilities
22 689 717
22 293 412
98.3%
Total equity and liabilities
63 087 227
63 172 665
100.1%
Analysis of principal balance sheet items and their changes
1. INVESTED ASSETS
1.1. Properties, machines and equipment
The consolidated net value of property, plant and equipment changed from HUF 26,043 million at the 31 December, 2022 to HUF 27,500 million. The change is a 5.6 per cent increase. Depreciation of tangible assets in Q1-Q3 2023 was HUF 1,927 million.
In accordance with IFRS 16, the value of the assets, forklift trucks and passenger cars, the right to use of which was transferred to Rába by the lessor, amounted to HUF 92 million on 1 January 2023,
