Q1-Q3 2023 Report of RÁBA Plc. Unaudited, consolidated quarterly report in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Company name: RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. Company address: H-9027 Győr, Martin u. 1. Sector: Machine industry Period: Q1-Q3 of 2023 E-mail: ir@raba.hu Investor contact: Éva Lang-Péli EXECUTIVE REPORT MAIN RESULTS OF THE COMPANY During Q1-Q3 of 2023, the activity on the market of commercial vehicles was decidedly strong in spite of the uncertainty caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war. Market demand grew consider- ably in almost all relevant geographical and product segments. A new phenomenon in terms of future market movements is that orders have started to decline in an increasing number of seg- ments.

Market factors impacting production costs showed a mixed picture. Energy and steel purchase prices, which were earlier record high, have become somewhat more moderate, the increase in wages, however, remained unchanged. The bulk of the decline in steel prices was automatically realised by the customers, and the enforcement of the previously negotiated energy price com- pensation is becoming more difficult, their levels do not always reach the previous levels. To- gether with the drastic increase in wages, this meant a considerable burden on the operation.

In Q3 of 2023, the marked strengthening of the HUF exchange rate emerged as a significant factor, which had a negative effect on operating profitability through net exports.

pre-crisis level and wages increased by some 56 per cent since 2019. The Rába group makes considerable efforts to mitigate these negative impacts through both purchasing and sales measures and to neutralise their profit eroding impact. In addition to the significant increase in sales revenue, the portfolio expansion, the consistent improvement in production efficiency and passing on of high production costs meant that the gross profit at group level amounted to HUF 9.7 billion upon an increase by HUF 1.8 billion. In

Q1-Q3 2023, the gross profit ratio realised at group level exceeded the level of the base period: it amounted to 17.3 per cent, upon an increase by 0.2 percentage points. The gross profit surplus resulting from the portfolio growth amounted to HUF 933 million.

Consolidated report of RÁBA Plc. on operations for Q1- Q3 2023 under IFRS value of HUF 342 million. In Q1-Q3 of 2023, in spite of continued high pressure on the cost side and the negative impacts of the strong HUF exchange rate we managed to retain one of the best operating profit level of recent years: in Q1-Q3 of 2023, all business units achieved positive operating results thus con- tributing to the operating profit of HUF 1,927 million achieved through a 77.6 per cent growth. The Axle business unit generated operating profits of HUF 380 million, thus exceeding the level of the base period, the Components business unit generated HUF 491 million in operating profit, whereas the Vehicle business unit generated HUF 343 million in operating profit. The additional operating profit resulting from the portfolio growth due to REKARD LLC. amounted to HUF 343 million. In terms of profitability, Q3, cyclically a weak period was affected by the high cost pres- sure and the strong HUF exchange rate: the group-level result remained HUF 218 million below the level of the base period, amounting to HUF 117 million.

Q1-Q3 2023, considerably higher than during the previous year. Despite the uncertainties caused by the military conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, the financial situation of the Rába Group was character ised by a stable liquidity position. The level of net debt reached HUF 13.9 billion at the end of the period under review, a decrease of HUF 1.6 billion compared to the base period. Of the factors influencing the level of the net debt, men- tion must be made of the technological renewal and reorganisation far exceeding the capital expenditures of previous years, advance received in connection with received support, operating profit realised since the base period and the working capital (increased inventory levels), which increased due to inflation. The HUF 366 million worth of loan revaluation resulting from exchange rate changes, not involving cash movements, was another factor positively contributing to the net borrowing figure.

Compared to the same period last year, equity increased by 17.2 per cent. The equity per share was HUF 1,817 per share. 2

Consolidated report of RÁBA Plc. on operations for Q1- Q3 2023 under IFRS thousand HUF Q1-Q3 2022 Q1-Q3 Change Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Change 2023 Sales revenue 45 846 597 55 974 141 22.1% 15 839 320 15 949 479 0.7% Gross profit 7 832 260 9 669 886 23.5% 2 519 321 2 306 019 -8.5% Gross margin 17,1% 17,3% 0.2%p 15,9% 14,5% -1.4%p EBITDA 2 996 045 3 853 150 28.6% 1 004 906 758 942 -24.5% EBITDA level 6,5% 6,9% 0.4%p 6,3% 4,8% -1.6%p Operating profit 1 084 702 1 926 618 77.6% 334 944 117 414 -64.9% Net financial result -1 693 151 263 227 115.5% -786 957 -738 159 6.2% Profit after tax for current year -814 757 1 670 449 305.0% -562 729 -731 493 30.0% Total comprehensive income -814 757 1 670 449 305.0% -562 729 -731 493 30.0% GOALS, STRATEGY OF THE COMPANY "Rába continues to successfully and consistently pursue the principles and goals defined in the Rába Modernisation Programme 2025, focusing on investing in sustainability and in machinery and property promoting modernisation. Our own renewable energy generation can offer an environmentally friendly and sustainable solution to hectically changing and extraordinarily high energy prices. The Company is committed to securing and developing our qualified staff, the basis for which lies in our partnership with educational institutions. Rába is building a career path for young specialists and supports them in acquiring superior, complex knowledge and skills ranging from university lectures to professional practice", said Béla Hetzmann, Chairman-Chief Executive Officer of Rába Automotive Holding Plc. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT OF THE COMPANY During Q1-Q3 of 2023, in spite of the uncertainty caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war, the activity on the commercial vehicle market was decidedly strong. Market demand increased sub- stantially in nearly all our geographical and product segments. A new phenomenon in terms of future market movements though is that orders have started to decline in an increasing number of segments.

In terms of production costs, the purchase prices, which hit records high levels earlier, continued to become more moderate. The bulk of the decline in steel prices was automatically realised by the customers, the enforcement of the previously negotiated energy price compensation is be- coming more difficult, their levels do not always reach the previous levels. The continued drastic increase in wages, remains a considerable burden on the operation, jeopardising long-term in- ternational competitiveness and profitability.

In Q3 of 2023, the marked strengthening of the HUF exchange rate had a negative effect on operating profitability.

Consolidated report of RÁBA Plc. on operations for Q1- Q3 2023 under IFRS per cent lower. The 14.2 per cent lower purchase prices of the cumulative period impacted production activities. There were no significant changes on the labour market in the period under review, thus labour shortages and inflationary pressures continued to have a significant impact on the increase in average wages. In January-August of 2023, average gross national earnings increased by 17.2 per cent. Finding and implementing operational efficiency improvements in production technol- ogy to cover the years of steadily increasing wage costs remains a major challenge for the Com- pany.

January-August of 2023, average gross national earnings increased by 17.2 per cent. Finding and implementing operational efficiency improvements in production technol- ogy to cover the years of steadily increasing wage costs remains a major challenge for the Com- pany. Energy prices, which declined in 2023, continued to do so in the third quarter, albeit to a lesser extent. Although the decline in energy prices during Q3 seems considerable (-53 per cent), it is due primarily to the striking base period price level. The energy price level during Q3 is even so 2.5 times higher than the purchase prices prior to the energy crisis. In Q1-Q3 of 2023, energy prices for the cumulative period were 26.4 per cent below the level of the base period. A negative phenomenon in terms of energy prices is that market partners are less and less willing to offer energy price compensation, accepting the market fact that the level of energy prices will not decline to the level before the crisis. All this also means that production activities in the future will be subject to pressures exerted by purchase prices that are 3 times higher than energy prices prevailing earlier.

Consolidated report of RÁBA Plc. on operations for Q1- Q3 2023 under IFRS On the CIS and Eastern European markets Rába Axle Ltd. generated no sales revenue during t he review period, primarily due to the sanctions against Russia. The turnover during Q1-Q3 of 2022 was also minimal, amounting to a mere EUR 0.2 million. Revenues from Other markets in euro terms amounted to EUR 4.7 million in the period under re- view, which was 1.5 per cent more than the EUR 4.6 million turnover in the base period of 2022. The sales figures and their comparison for the base period with the period in review are fundamentally affected by the fact that in the framework of efficiency improvement measures, the organisational and operational management of the Sárvár sit e of the Components business unit was transferred from Rába Automotive Components Ltd. to Rába Axle Ltd. in Q3 2022. As from 1. January, 2023, the Rába Development Inst itute, performing R+D activities has been integrated into Rába Vehicle Ltd. from Rába Axle Ltd. The operating result of the Company in Q1-Q3 2023 was a profit of HUF 380 million, compared to the loss of HUF 225 million during the same period of the previous year. At EBITDA level, the operating profit of the Axle business unit was HUF 1,725 million compared to HUF 1,100 million registered a year earlier. Million HUF Q1-Q3 2022 Q1-Q3 2023 Change Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Change America 3 241 2 906 -10.3% 1 244 867 -30.3% EU - export 20 332 28 155 38.5% 6 951 7 801 12.2% EU - domestic 5 092 4 305 -15.5% 1 584 1 264 -20.2% CIS and East-Europe 71 0 -100.0% 6 0 -100.0% Other 1 779 1 791 0.7% 722 511 -29.2% Total sales revenue 30 514 37 157 21.8% 10 508 10 443 -0.6% EBITDA 1 100 1 725 56.8% 320 391 22.2% Operating profit -225 380 268.9% -146 -62 57.5% Rába Automotive Components Ltd. The sales revenue of Rába Automotive Components Ltd . amounted to HUF 12.9 billion in Q1-Q3 2023, a decrease by 13.9 per cent compared to the base period. Rába Automotive Components Ltd. generates a signif icant part of its turnover on the European market. European exports in Q1-Q3 2023 reached EUR 12.9 million, a decrease of 26.9 per cent compared to EUR 17.7 million in the base period of 2022. Domestic sales revenue before consolidation in the reporting period amounted to HUF 7,937 million compared to HUF 8,133 million in Q1-Q3 of 2022, a decrease by 2.4 per cent. The sales figures and their comparison for the base period with the period in review are fundamentally affected by the fact that in the framework of efficiency improvement measures, the organisational and operational management of the Sárvár sit e of the Components business unit was transferred from Rába Automotive Components Ltd. to Rába Axle Ltd. in Q3 2022. At operating level, the Business unit generated a profit of HUF 491 million in the period under review, compared to a profit of HUF 665 million in the base period in 2022. At the EBITDA level, the operating profit of the Components business unit for the period under review amounted to HUF 699 million, compared to HUF 990 million a year earlier. 5

Consolidated report of RÁBA Plc. on operations for Q1- Q3 2023 under IFRS Million HUF Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change Q3 Q3 Change 2022 2023 2022 2023 EU - export 6 802 4 934 -27.5% 1 732 1 221 -29.5% EU - domestic 8 133 7 937 -2.4% 3 494 2 508 -28.2% Total sales revenue 22 0 -100.0% 0 0 EBITDA 14 957 12 871 -13.9% 5 226 3 729 -28.6% Operating profit 990 699 -29.4% 371 15 -96.0% EU - export 665 491 -26.2% 289 -54 -118.7% Rába Vehicle Ltd. The sales revenue of Rába Vehicle Ltd. generated in Q1-Q3 2023 was 93.2 per cent higher than the base period level, increasing from HUF 1,071 million to HUF 2,069 million. The majority of Rába Vehicle Ltd. 's sales are real ised on the domestic market, while it sells on the European market on a project basis. European exports in the cumulative period of 2023 amounted to EUR 1.9 million, which is 69.6 per cent higher than the EUR 1.1 million during the base period. The domestic sales revenue before consolidation in the first nine months of 2023 was HUF 1,355 million, an increase of 108.8 per cent. As from 1. January, 2023, the Rába Development Inst itute, performing R+D activities has been integrated into Rába Vehicles Ltd. from Rába Axles Lt d. The operating profit amounted to HUF 343 million during the reporting period, compared to the profit of HUF 130 million during the base period last year. At the EBITDA level, the operating profit of the Vehicle business unit for the period was HUF 366 million compared to HUF 137 million in Q1-Q3 of 2022. Million HUF Q1-Q3 2022 Q1-Q3 2023 Change Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Change EU - export 423 711 68.1% 211 494 0.0% EU - domestic 649 1 355 108.8% 239 448 87.4% Other 0 3 0 3 Total sales revenue 1 071 2 069 93.2% 449 945 110.5% EBITDA 137 366 167.2% 75 182 142.7% Operating profit 130 343 163.8% 73 174 138.4% REKARD Kft. As of Q3 2022, the portfolio of the Rába Group has been expanded, REKARD LLC. will continue to operate as a wholly owned Rába subsidiary included in the consolidation of the Rába Group. REKARD LLC. realised HUF 4,009 million in sales revenue in Q1-Q3 of 2023. REKARD LLC. realises a significant part of its sales on the European market. The realised sales revenue of European exports in the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 7.6 million. Domestic sales revenue before consolidation reached HUF 1,096 million in the review period. The operating profit for Q1-Q3 of 2023 was HUF 343 million. At EBITDA level, REKARD LLC's operating profit for the period was HUF 488 million. 6

Consolidated report of RÁBA Plc. on operations for Q1- Q3 2023 under IFRS Million HUF Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change Q3 Q3 Change 2022 2023 2022 2023 EU - export 0 2 899 n.a.* 753 641 -14.9% EU - domestic 0 1 096 n.a.* 271 166 -38.7% Other 0 15 n.a.* 2 7 250.0% Total sales revenue 0 4 009 n.a.* 1 026 813 -20.8% EBITDA 0 488 n.a.* 167 60 -64.1% Operating profit 0 343 n.a.* 118 15 -87.3% * not applicable: in H1 of 2022 REKARD LLC. was not yet a full member of the consolidated companies Rába Group The Rába Group achieved consolidated sales revenues of HUF 56.0 billion in Q1-Q3 2023, an increase of 22.1 per cent compared to the HUF 45.8 billion in the base period of 2022. The operating profit of the group during the current period amounted to HUF 1,927 million, compared to the HUF 1,085 million during the same period a year earlier. During the reporting period, the financial result showed a profit of HUF 263 million, which includes, among other things, net interest payments of HUF 178 million and unrealised loan revaluations of HUF 366 million due to exchange rate decline. Based on the above, the Rába Group achieved a net p rofit of HUF 1,670 million in Q1-Q3 of 2023 compared to losses of HUF 815 million in the same period last year. At EBITDA level, the Rába Group achieved a profit o f HUF 3,853 million in Q1-Q3 2023, compared to HUF 2,996 million a year earlier. The Rába Group - other data and events pertaining to the business activity Sales revenue by business units Sales revenue Axle Components Vehicle Rekard Rába Group (HUF million) consolidated 2022 Q1 8 837 4 464 121 13 265 2022 Q2 11 170 5 267 501 16 742 2022 Q3 10 508 5 226 449 1 026 15 839 2022 Q4 12 670 3 730 819 1 257 18 500 2023 Q1 13 732 4 753 244 1 704 20 332 2023 Q2 12 982 4 390 880 1 492 19 692 2023 Q3 10 443 3 729 945 813 15 949 Breakdown of the sales revenues for Q1-Q3 2023 HUF million America EU CIS Other Total Total export domestic Axle 2 906 32 460 28 155 4 305 0 1 791 37 157 Components 0 12 871 4 934 7 937 0 0 12 871 Vehicle 3 2 066 711 1 355 0 0 2 069 Rekard 2 3 994 2 899 1 096 0 13 4 009 Consolidated 2 911 51 259 36 703 14 557 0 1 804 55 974 7

Consolidated report of RÁBA Plc. on operations for Q1- Q3 2023 under IFRS Operating profit of group companies Q1 Q2 2022 Q3 Operating profit Q4 year Q1 2023 Q2 Q3 year Axle -771 692 -146 643 418 40 402 -62 380 Components 19 357 289 120 785 209 336 -54 491 Vehicle -28 85 73 225 355 -34 203 174 343 Rekard 118 -56 62 106 222 15 343 Other 296 100 1 27 424 188 137 45 370 Total -484 1 234 335 959 2 044 509 1 300 118 1 927 Companies involved in the consolidation Name Share/Issue capital Ownership Voting ratio 1 Classification 2 HUF thousand ratio (%) Rába Axle Ltd. 9 765 800 100.00 100.00 S Rába Automotive Components Ltd. 300 000 100.00 100.00 S Rába Vehicle Ltd. 835 100 100.00 100.00 S REKARD LLC. 100 000 100.00 100.00 S 1Voting right securing participation in the decision-making at the general meeting of the company subject to consolidation. 2Subsidiary (S); Jointly controlled (J); Affiliated (A). CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNDER IFRS (IFRS INCOME STATEMENT) data in thousand HUF Q1-Q3Q1-Q3 Description of item Index Q3 Q3 Index 2022 2023 2022 2023 Domestic sales revenues 12 415 798 14 556 613 117.2% 4 212 365 4 405 851 104.6% Export sales revenues 33 430 799 41 417 528 123.9% 11 626 954 11 543 628 99.3% Sales revenues 45 846 597 55 974 141 122.1% 15 839 320 15 949 479 100.7% Direct cost of sales 38 014 337 46 304 255 121.8% 13 319 998 13 643 460 102.4% Gross profit 7 832 260 9 669 886 123.5% 2 519 321 2 306 019 91.5% Cost of sales and marketing 353 280 482 389 136.5% 126 723 94 764 74.8% General overhead and administration expenses 6 798 938 7 002 165 103.0% 2 175 063 2 113 948 97.2% Other revenues 853 424 373 706 43.8% 184 288 122 260 66.3% Other expenditures 448 764 632 421 140.9% 66 880 102 152 152.7% Total other operating expenses -6 747 558 -7 743 267 114.8% -2 184 377 -2 188 604 100.2% Revenue from operations 1 084 702 1 926 619 177.6% 334 944 117 415 35.1% Financial revenues 1 126 277 783 498 69.6% 580 332 -1 110 585 -191.4% Financial expenditures 2 819 428 520 271 18.5% 1 367 289 -372 427 -27.2% Net financial profit/loss -1 693 151 263 227 15.5% -786 957 -738 159 93.8% Profit from the acquisition of a subsidiary 0 0 0 0 Profit from the acquisition of an affiliated com- 108 611 0 0.0% 0 0 pany INVESTMENT INCOME FROM PURCHASES 108 611 0 0.0% 0 0 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION -499 838 2 189 846 -438.1% -452 013 -620 744 137.3% Profit tax 314 919 519 396 164.9% 110 715 110 749 100.0% PROFIT AFTER TAXATION IN THE CUR- -814 757 1 670 449 -205.0% -562 729 -731 493 130.0% RENT YEAR Basic earnings per share (HUF) -60 124 Diluted earnings per share (HUF) -60 124 1. EARNED REVENUES In Q1-Q3 2023, Rába Plc. realised a turnover of HUF 55,974 million, a change of 22.1 per cent compared to HUF 45,847 million in the same period of the previous year. 74 per cent of turnover in the period under review was export, the rest was domestic sales. 8

Consolidated report of RÁBA Plc. on operations for Q1- Q3 2023 under IFRS 2. COSTS AND OTHER REVENUES, EXPENDITURES 2.1. Direct costs Rába Plc's direct cost level in Q1-Q3 2023 was 82.7 per cent compared to 82.9 per cent in the base period. Direct costs amounted to HUF 46,304 million, which is 21.8 per cent more than in the base period (Q1-Q3 2022: HUF 38,014 million). Changes in gross profit The gross yield changed from HUF 7,832 million in the base period to HUF 9,670 million (an increase of HUF 1,838 million), which is the result of an increase in sales revenue by HUF 10,128 million and in direct costs by HUF 8,290 million. 2.2. Cost of sales Cost of sales increased by 36.5 per cent to HUF 482 million in Q1-Q3 2023 compared to HUF 353 million in Q1-Q3 2022. 2.3. General overhead and administration expenses The Company reports under general and administrative expenses (Q1-Q3 2023: HUF 7,002 million, Q1-Q3 of 2022: HUF 6,799 million) the administrative expenses (Q1-Q3 2023: HUF 2,797 million) and other general expenses (Q1-Q3 2023: HUF 4,205 million). 2.4. Other revenues, expenditures The balance of other income and expenses was a loss of HUF 259 million in the period under review, compared to a profit of HUF 405 million in the same period of the previous year. The result of the period was significantly influenced by the impairment and write-off of stocks and receivables in the value of HUF 284 million. The result from other activities during the base period also included the proceeds from a one-off property transaction, amounting to HUF 342 million. 3. OPERATING PROFIT The Company's operating result in Q1-Q3 of 2023 was HUF 1,927 million (Q1-Q3 of 2022: HUF 1,085 million). The increase in gross profit (HUF 1,838 million) is worsened by the combined change in sales and general overhead and administrative expenses (HUF -333 million) and the change in the balance of other income and expenses (HUF -663 million). Profitability changed from 2.4 per cent in the base period to 3.4 per cent. Profitability of operating profit + depreciation increased to 6.9 per cent compared to 6.5 per cent in the base period. 4. FINANCIAL REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES The net financial result for Q1-Q3 2023 was a profit of HUF 263 million, compared to a loss of HUF 1,693 million in the base period. The net result on interest income and expenses in Q1-Q3 2023 was HUF -142 million (HUF -85 million in the base period). The net exchange rate difference on foreign exchange items in Q1-Q3 2023 was HUF 379 million (HUF -1,601 million in the base period). The composition of financial income and expenses is shown in the table below: data in HUF thousand Q1-Q3 of 2022 Q1-Q3 of 2023 Interest income 3 382 175 876 Exchange rate gains 1 122 895 544 078 Other financial revenues 0 63 543 Financial revenues 1 126 277 783 498 Interest payable 88 405 317 452 Exchange rate loss 2 724 114 165 214 Other financial expenditures 6 909 37 605 Financial expenditures 2 819 428 520 271 5. PROFIT IN THE CURRENT YEAR The profit before tax for Q1-Q3 2023 was HUF 2,190 million, which is HUF 2,690 million higher than 9