EXECUTIVE REPORT

MAIN RESULTS OF THE COMPANY

  • During Q1-Q3 of 2023, the activity on the market of commercial vehicles was decidedly strong in spite of the uncertainty caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war. Market demand grew consider- ably in almost all relevant geographical and product segments. A new phenomenon in terms of future market movements is that orders have started to decline in an increasing number of seg- ments.
    Market factors impacting production costs showed a mixed picture. Energy and steel purchase prices, which were earlier record high, have become somewhat more moderate, the increase in wages, however, remained unchanged. The bulk of the decline in steel prices was automatically realised by the customers, and the enforcement of the previously negotiated energy price com- pensation is becoming more difficult, their levels do not always reach the previous levels. To- gether with the drastic increase in wages, this meant a considerable burden on the operation.
    In Q3 of 2023, the marked strengthening of the HUF exchange rate emerged as a significant factor, which had a negative effect on operating profitability through net exports.
  • In terms of sales, in Q3 of 2023, the Rába group m anaged to retain its record high performance, achieving the highest sales of both Q1-Q3 cumulative and Q3 of the past 20 years. In Q1-Q3 of 2023, the sales revenue increased by 22.1 per cent, amounting to HUF 56.0 billion, whereas the group-level sales in Q3 amounted to HUF 15.9 billion, upon an increase by 0.7 per cent. In terms of sales, Rába Axle Ltd. remains the largest subsid iary of the group, generating HUF 37.2 billion in sales through a 21.8 per cent increase in Q1-Q3 of 2023. The sales revenue of Rába Automo- tive Components Ltd. in Q1-Q3 of 2023 reached HUF 12.9 billion, whereas Rába Vehicle Ltd. contributed HUF 2.1 billion in sales to the record-level sales revenue of the group. As from Q3 2022, the Rába Group's portfolio was expanded, and REKARD LLC. which operates as a wholly- owned Rába subsidiary, was included in the consolid ation of the Rába group. The sales revenue of REKARD LLC. was HUF 4.0 billion in Q1-Q3.
  • In spite of the somewhat more moderate purchase prices in Q3, production costs continue to be high, which puts continuous pressure on profitability. Steel purchase prices were 47 per cent higher compared to the average of the previous years, energy prices were still three times higher compared to the pre-crisis level and wages increased by some 56 per cent since 2019. The Rába group makes considerable efforts to mitigate these negative impacts through both purchasing and sales measures and to neutralise their profit eroding impact.
  • In addition to the significant increase in sales revenue, the portfolio expansion, the consistent improvement in production efficiency and passing on of high production costs meant that the gross profit at group level amounted to HUF 9.7 billion upon an increase by HUF 1.8 billion. In
    Q1-Q3 2023, the gross profit ratio realised at group level exceeded the level of the base period: it amounted to 17.3 per cent, upon an increase by 0.2 percentage points. The gross profit surplus resulting from the portfolio growth amounted to HUF 933 million.
  • The balance of other income and expenses reached a loss of HUF 259 million in Q1-Q3 of 2023, compared to a profit of HUF 405 million in the same period of the previous year. The result from other activities in the base period included a profit from a one-off real property transaction with a

value of HUF 342 million.

  • In Q1-Q3 of 2023, in spite of continued high pressure on the cost side and the negative impacts of the strong HUF exchange rate we managed to retain one of the best operating profit level of recent years: in Q1-Q3 of 2023, all business units achieved positive operating results thus con- tributing to the operating profit of HUF 1,927 million achieved through a 77.6 per cent growth. The Axle business unit generated operating profits of HUF 380 million, thus exceeding the level of the base period, the Components business unit generated HUF 491 million in operating profit, whereas the Vehicle business unit generated HUF 343 million in operating profit. The additional operating profit resulting from the portfolio growth due to REKARD LLC. amounted to HUF 343 million. In terms of profitability, Q3, cyclically a weak period was affected by the high cost pres- sure and the strong HUF exchange rate: the group-level result remained HUF 218 million below the level of the base period, amounting to HUF 117 million.
  • In terms of cash generating efficiency, the group of companies managed to achieve the second highest EBITDA results of the past 10 years in Q1-Q3 2023, the EBITDA result was HUF 3,853 million, which is an increase in cash generation of 28.6 per cent over the base period. The largest member of the group of companies, the Axle segment increased the EBITDA generated during the cumulative period by 56.8 per cent, amounting to HUF 1,725 million. The other subsidiaries also contributed significantly to the outstanding group-level result: the Components business unit generated HUF 699 million and the Vehicle business unit generated HUF 366 million in EBITDA- level profit. The additional EBITDA resulting from the portfolio growth due to REKARD LLC. amounted to HUF 488 million in Q1-Q3 of 2023. Retaining and maintaining cash generation ca- pacity is increasingly a challenge for the Rába gro up, since there is an increasing pressure both from customers and from suppliers. The management of the group of companies continues to make considerable efforts to retain cash generating capacity. The focus of the measures, in ad- dition to passing on the inflationary effects to customers, was to further increase the flexibility of manufacturing operations, renew manufacturing technology and structure and to exercise tight cost control.
  • The result of financial operations for the period under review is mainly affected by the non-cash loan revaluation. In Q1-Q3 2023, the result of financial operations showed a profit of HUF 263 million compared to a loss of HUF 1,693 million in the same period last year. The unrealised gain from loan revaluation amounted to HUF 366 million. In addition, the financial result includes a net interest charge of HUF 178 million.
  • The total comprehensive income and profit for the year amounted to a profit of HUF 1,670 million in Q1-Q3 2023, considerably higher than during the previous year.
  • Despite the uncertainties caused by the military conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, the financial situation of the Rába Group was character ised by a stable liquidity position. The level of net debt reached HUF 13.9 billion at the end of the period under review, a decrease of HUF 1.6 billion compared to the base period. Of the factors influencing the level of the net debt, men- tion must be made of the technological renewal and reorganisation far exceeding the capital expenditures of previous years, advance received in connection with received support, operating profit realised since the base period and the working capital (increased inventory levels), which increased due to inflation. The HUF 366 million worth of loan revaluation resulting from exchange rate changes, not involving cash movements, was another factor positively contributing to the net borrowing figure.
  • Compared to the same period last year, equity increased by 17.2 per cent. The equity per share was HUF 1,817 per share.

thousand HUF

Q1-Q3 2022

Q1-Q3

Change

Q3 2022

Q3 2023

Change

2023

Sales revenue

45 846 597

55 974 141

22.1%

15 839 320

15 949 479

0.7%

Gross profit

7 832 260

9 669 886

23.5%

2 519 321

2 306 019

-8.5%

Gross margin

17,1%

17,3%

0.2%p

15,9%

14,5%

-1.4%p

EBITDA

2 996 045

3 853 150

28.6%

1 004 906

758 942

-24.5%

EBITDA level

6,5%

6,9%

0.4%p

6,3%

4,8%

-1.6%p

Operating profit

1 084 702

1 926 618

77.6%

334 944

117 414

-64.9%

Net financial result

-1 693 151

263 227

115.5%

-786 957

-738 159

6.2%

Profit after tax for current year

-814 757

1 670 449

305.0%

-562 729

-731 493

30.0%

Total comprehensive income

-814 757

1 670 449

305.0%

-562 729

-731 493

30.0%

GOALS, STRATEGY OF THE COMPANY

"Rába continues to successfully and consistently pursue the principles and goals defined in the Rába Modernisation Programme 2025, focusing on investing in sustainability and in machinery and property promoting modernisation. Our own renewable energy generation can offer an environmentally friendly and sustainable solution to hectically changing and extraordinarily high energy prices. The Company is committed to securing and developing our qualified staff, the basis for which lies in our partnership with educational institutions. Rába is building a career path for young specialists and supports them in acquiring superior, complex knowledge and skills ranging from university lectures to professional practice", said Béla Hetzmann, Chairman-Chief Executive Officer of Rába Automotive Holding Plc.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT OF THE COMPANY

  • During Q1-Q3 of 2023, in spite of the uncertainty caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war, the activity on the commercial vehicle market was decidedly strong. Market demand increased sub- stantially in nearly all our geographical and product segments. A new phenomenon in terms of future market movements though is that orders have started to decline in an increasing number of segments.
    In terms of production costs, the purchase prices, which hit records high levels earlier, continued to become more moderate. The bulk of the decline in steel prices was automatically realised by the customers, the enforcement of the previously negotiated energy price compensation is be- coming more difficult, their levels do not always reach the previous levels. The continued drastic increase in wages, remains a considerable burden on the operation, jeopardising long-term in- ternational competitiveness and profitability.
    In Q3 of 2023, the marked strengthening of the HUF exchange rate had a negative effect on operating profitability.
  • Q1-Q3of 2023 was a decidedly strong period for the European commercial vehicle market in terms of demand: the registration of new commercial vehicles increased by 21 per cent over the rate of the previous year. Since the major part of the year was characterised by significant growth, the market outlooks for the whole year of 2023 are positive. It is noteworthy, though, that orders started to decline in several geographic segments. The North American commercial vehicle mar- ket experienced a considerable, 16 per cent growth over the base period of 2022. Demand for Rába's agricultural products remained strong in Q1- Q3 of 2023: turnover exceeded the level of the previous year by some 21 per cent. In compliance with the European sanction regulations in force against Russia, since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian military conflict Rába has not conducted any business with its Russian partners. The European passenger vehicle market also saw considerable growth in Q1-Q3 of 2023: new car registrations increased by 17 per cent year on year.
  • Substantial economic risks together with the drastic increase in energy prices resulted in high volatility on the steel market in 2022. In 2023 both energy prices and the demand-supply relations were adjusted compared to the base period, which had a favourable impact on the development of the purchase price of steel. In Q3 of 2023, the purchase price level of steel was some 13.8

per cent lower. The 14.2 per cent lower purchase prices of the cumulative period impacted production activities.

  • There were no significant changes on the labour market in the period under review, thus labour shortages and inflationary pressures continued to have a significant impact on the increase in average wages. In January-August of 2023, average gross national earnings increased by 17.2 per cent. Finding and implementing operational efficiency improvements in production technol- ogy to cover the years of steadily increasing wage costs remains a major challenge for the Com- pany.
  • Energy prices, which declined in 2023, continued to do so in the third quarter, albeit to a lesser extent. Although the decline in energy prices during Q3 seems considerable (-53 per cent), it is due primarily to the striking base period price level. The energy price level during Q3 is even so 2.5 times higher than the purchase prices prior to the energy crisis. In Q1-Q3 of 2023, energy prices for the cumulative period were 26.4 per cent below the level of the base period. A negative phenomenon in terms of energy prices is that market partners are less and less willing to offer energy price compensation, accepting the market fact that the level of energy prices will not decline to the level before the crisis. All this also means that production activities in the future will be subject to pressures exerted by purchase prices that are 3 times higher than energy prices prevailing earlier.
  • In terms of the exchange rate environment during the cumulative period under review, the dollar saw a decrease of 3.0 per cent, while the euro, which has a significant foreign currency weighting, saw decrease of 0.8 per cent compared to a year earlier. For Q3 of the year, the exchange rate environment had a strong impact on the operating profit, for the USD, the decline in exchange rates was 12.0 per cent, for the EUR it was 4.9 per cent, which impacted the net export.1

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Change

Q3 2022

Q3 2023

Change

2022

2023

EURHUF - average

385.0

381.9

-0.8%

403.5

383.7

-4.9%

EURHUF - end of period

421.4

391.3

-7.2%

421.4

391.3

-7.2%

USDHUF - average

363.4

352.6

-3.0%

400.6

352.7

-12.0%

USDHUF - end of period

428.6

368.8

-13.9%

428.6

368.8

-13.9%

Changes in raw material prices*

193%

166%

-14.2%

181%

156%

-13.8%

Wage level**

485.9

569.6

17.2%

489.4

564.6

15.4%

Changes in energy prices***

888%

654%

-26.4%

1155%

542%

-53.0%

*Rába indices - own calculation - base: Q1 2007; av erage values for the period

**KSH (Central Statistical Office) national gross average wage within companies (thousand HUF/month) - based on figures for Jan-May. 2023.

***Rába indices - own calculation - base: Dec. 2004 . Average values for the period

SUMMARY OF THE RESULT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD

Rába Axle Ltd.

The sales revenue of Rába Axle Ltd. amounted to HUF 37.1 billion in Q1-Q3 2023, compared to HUF 30.5 billion in the 2022 base period. This corresponds to an increase by 21.8 per cent.

On the American market, the revenue in USD for the period was USD 8.2 million in the review period, which was 7.6 per cent lower than the USD 8.9 million in sales achieved in Q1-Q3 of 2022. On the EU market, Rába Axle Ltd's sales figures in HUF terms increase d by 27.7 per cent, amounting to HUF 32.5 billion, compared to HUF 25.4 billion during the base period.

European exports in Q1-Q3 of 2023 were 39.6 per cent higher than in the base period, reaching EUR 73.7 million compared to EUR 52.8 million in Q1-Q3 of 2022.

Domestic sales revenue before consolidation amounted to HUF 4,305 million, a decrease of 15.5 per cent compared to HUF 5,092 million in the base period.

1 Average exchange rates were calculated based on the official FX rates of the National Bank of Hungary. Source: http://www.mnb.hu/arfolyam-lekerdezes

On the CIS and Eastern European markets Rába Axle Ltd. generated no sales revenue during t he review period, primarily due to the sanctions against Russia. The turnover during Q1-Q3 of 2022 was also minimal, amounting to a mere EUR 0.2 million.

Revenues from Other markets in euro terms amounted to EUR 4.7 million in the period under re- view, which was 1.5 per cent more than the EUR 4.6 million turnover in the base period of 2022. The sales figures and their comparison for the base period with the period in review are fundamentally affected by the fact that in the framework of efficiency improvement measures, the organisational and operational management of the Sárvár sit e of the Components business unit was transferred from Rába Automotive Components Ltd. to Rába Axle Ltd. in Q3 2022.

As from 1. January, 2023, the Rába Development Inst itute, performing R+D activities has been integrated into Rába Vehicle Ltd. from Rába Axle Ltd.

The operating result of the Company in Q1-Q3 2023 was a profit of HUF 380 million, compared to the loss of HUF 225 million during the same period of the previous year.

At EBITDA level, the operating profit of the Axle business unit was HUF 1,725 million compared to HUF 1,100 million registered a year earlier.

Million HUF

Q1-Q3

2022

Q1-Q3

2023

Change

Q3

2022

Q3

2023

Change

America

3 241

2 906

-10.3%

1 244

867

-30.3%

EU - export

20 332

28 155

38.5%

6 951

7 801

12.2%

EU - domestic

5 092

4 305

-15.5%

1 584

1 264

-20.2%

CIS and East-Europe

71

0

-100.0%

6

0

-100.0%

Other

1 779

1 791

0.7%

722

511

-29.2%

Total sales revenue

30 514

37 157

21.8%

10 508

10 443

-0.6%

EBITDA

1 100

1 725

56.8%

320

391

22.2%

Operating profit

-225

380

268.9%

-146

-62

57.5%

Rába Automotive Components Ltd.

The sales revenue of Rába Automotive Components Ltd . amounted to HUF 12.9 billion in Q1-Q3 2023, a decrease by 13.9 per cent compared to the base period.

Rába Automotive Components Ltd. generates a signif icant part of its turnover on the European market.

European exports in Q1-Q3 2023 reached EUR 12.9 million, a decrease of 26.9 per cent compared to EUR 17.7 million in the base period of 2022.

Domestic sales revenue before consolidation in the reporting period amounted to HUF 7,937 million compared to HUF 8,133 million in Q1-Q3 of 2022, a decrease by 2.4 per cent.

The sales figures and their comparison for the base period with the period in review are fundamentally affected by the fact that in the framework of efficiency improvement measures, the organisational and operational management of the Sárvár sit e of the Components business unit was transferred from Rába Automotive Components Ltd. to Rába Axle Ltd. in Q3 2022.

At operating level, the Business unit generated a profit of HUF 491 million in the period under review, compared to a profit of HUF 665 million in the base period in 2022.

At the EBITDA level, the operating profit of the Components business unit for the period under review amounted to HUF 699 million, compared to HUF 990 million a year earlier.

Million HUF

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Change

Q3

Q3

Change

2022

2023

2022

2023

EU - export

6 802

4 934

-27.5%

1 732

1 221

-29.5%

EU - domestic

8 133

7 937

-2.4%

3 494

2 508

-28.2%

Total sales revenue

22

0

-100.0%

0

0

EBITDA

14 957

12 871

-13.9%

5 226

3 729

-28.6%

Operating profit

990

699

-29.4%

371

15

-96.0%

EU - export

665

491

-26.2%

289

-54

-118.7%

Rába Vehicle Ltd.

The sales revenue of Rába Vehicle Ltd. generated in Q1-Q3 2023 was 93.2 per cent higher than the base period level, increasing from HUF 1,071 million to HUF 2,069 million.

The majority of Rába Vehicle Ltd. 's sales are real ised on the domestic market, while it sells on the European market on a project basis.

European exports in the cumulative period of 2023 amounted to EUR 1.9 million, which is 69.6 per cent higher than the EUR 1.1 million during the base period.

The domestic sales revenue before consolidation in the first nine months of 2023 was HUF 1,355 million, an increase of 108.8 per cent.

As from 1. January, 2023, the Rába Development Inst itute, performing R+D activities has been integrated into Rába Vehicles Ltd. from Rába Axles Lt d.

The operating profit amounted to HUF 343 million during the reporting period, compared to the profit of HUF 130 million during the base period last year.

At the EBITDA level, the operating profit of the Vehicle business unit for the period was HUF 366 million compared to HUF 137 million in Q1-Q3 of 2022.

Million HUF

Q1-Q3

2022

Q1-Q3

2023

Change

Q3

2022

Q3

2023

Change

EU - export

423

711

68.1%

211

494

0.0%

EU - domestic

649

1 355

108.8%

239

448

87.4%

Other

0

3

0

3

Total sales revenue

1 071

2 069

93.2%

449

945

110.5%

EBITDA

137

366

167.2%

75

182

142.7%

Operating profit

130

343

163.8%

73

174

138.4%

REKARD Kft.

As of Q3 2022, the portfolio of the Rába Group has been expanded, REKARD LLC. will continue to operate as a wholly owned Rába subsidiary included in the consolidation of the Rába Group.

REKARD LLC. realised HUF 4,009 million in sales revenue in Q1-Q3 of 2023.

REKARD LLC. realises a significant part of its sales on the European market.

The realised sales revenue of European exports in the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 7.6 million.

Domestic sales revenue before consolidation reached HUF 1,096 million in the review period.

The operating profit for Q1-Q3 of 2023 was HUF 343 million.

At EBITDA level, REKARD LLC's operating profit for the period was HUF 488 million.

Million HUF

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Change

Q3

Q3

Change

2022

2023

2022

2023

EU - export

0

2 899

n.a.*

753

641

-14.9%

EU - domestic

0

1 096

n.a.*

271

166

-38.7%

Other

0

15

n.a.*

2

7

250.0%

Total sales revenue

0

4 009

n.a.*

1 026

813

-20.8%

EBITDA

0

488

n.a.*

167

60

-64.1%

Operating profit

0

343

n.a.*

118

15

-87.3%

* not applicable: in H1 of 2022 REKARD LLC. was not yet a full member of the consolidated companies

Rába Group

The Rába Group achieved consolidated sales revenues of HUF 56.0 billion in Q1-Q3 2023, an increase of 22.1 per cent compared to the HUF 45.8 billion in the base period of 2022.

The operating profit of the group during the current period amounted to HUF 1,927 million, compared to the HUF 1,085 million during the same period a year earlier.

During the reporting period, the financial result showed a profit of HUF 263 million, which includes, among other things, net interest payments of HUF 178 million and unrealised loan revaluations of HUF 366 million due to exchange rate decline.

Based on the above, the Rába Group achieved a net p rofit of HUF 1,670 million in Q1-Q3 of 2023 compared to losses of HUF 815 million in the same period last year.

At EBITDA level, the Rába Group achieved a profit o f HUF 3,853 million in Q1-Q3 2023, compared to HUF 2,996 million a year earlier.

The Rába Group - other data and events pertaining to the business activity

Sales revenue by business units

Sales revenue

Axle

Components

Vehicle

Rekard

Rába Group

(HUF million)

consolidated

2022 Q1

8 837

4 464

121

13 265

2022 Q2

11 170

5 267

501

16 742

2022 Q3

10 508

5 226

449

1 026

15 839

2022 Q4

12 670

3 730

819

1 257

18 500

2023 Q1

13 732

4 753

244

1 704

20 332

2023 Q2

12 982

4 390

880

1 492

19 692

2023 Q3

10 443

3 729

945

813

15 949

Breakdown of the sales revenues for Q1-Q3 2023

HUF million

America

EU

CIS

Other

Total

Total

export

domestic

Axle

2 906

32 460

28 155

4 305

0

1 791

37

157

Components

0

12 871

4 934

7 937

0

0

12

871

Vehicle

3

2 066

711

1 355

0

0

2

069

Rekard

2

3 994

2 899

1 096

0

13

4

009

Consolidated

2 911

51 259

36 703

14 557

0

1 804

55

974

Operating profit of group companies

Q1

Q2

2022

Q3

Operating profit

Q4

year

Q1

2023

Q2

Q3

year

Axle

-771

692

-146

643

418

40

402

-62

380

Components

19

357

289

120

785

209

336

-54

491

Vehicle

-28

85

73

225

355

-34

203

174

343

Rekard

118

-56

62

106

222

15

343

Other

296

100

1

27

424

188

137

45

370

Total

-484

1 234

335

959

2 044

509

1 300

118

1 927

Companies involved in the consolidation

Name

Share/Issue capital

Ownership

Voting ratio 1

Classification 2

HUF thousand

ratio (%)

Rába Axle Ltd.

9 765 800

100.00

100.00

S

Rába Automotive Components Ltd.

300 000

100.00

100.00

S

Rába Vehicle Ltd.

835 100

100.00

100.00

S

REKARD LLC.

100 000

100.00

100.00

S

1Voting right securing participation in the decision-making at the general meeting of the company subject to consolidation. 2Subsidiary (S); Jointly controlled (J); Affiliated (A).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNDER IFRS (IFRS INCOME STATEMENT)

data in thousand HUF

Q1-Q3Q1-Q3

Description of item

Index

Q3

Q3 Index

2022 2023

2022

2023

Domestic sales revenues

12 415 798

14 556 613

117.2%

4 212 365

4 405 851

104.6%

Export sales revenues

33 430 799

41 417 528

123.9%

11 626 954

11 543 628

99.3%

Sales revenues

45 846 597

55 974 141

122.1%

15 839 320

15 949 479

100.7%

Direct cost of sales

38 014 337

46 304 255

121.8%

13 319 998

13 643 460

102.4%

Gross profit

7 832 260

9 669 886

123.5%

2 519 321

2 306 019

91.5%

Cost of sales and marketing

353 280

482 389

136.5%

126 723

94 764

74.8%

General overhead and administration expenses

6 798 938

7 002 165

103.0%

2 175 063

2 113 948

97.2%

Other revenues

853 424

373 706

43.8%

184 288

122 260

66.3%

Other expenditures

448 764

632 421

140.9%

66 880

102 152

152.7%

Total other operating expenses

-6 747 558

-7 743 267

114.8%

-2 184 377

-2 188 604

100.2%

Revenue from operations

1 084 702

1 926 619

177.6%

334 944

117 415

35.1%

Financial revenues

1 126 277

783 498

69.6%

580 332

-1 110 585

-191.4%

Financial expenditures

2 819 428

520 271

18.5%

1 367 289

-372 427

-27.2%

Net financial profit/loss

-1 693 151

263 227

15.5%

-786 957

-738 159

93.8%

Profit from the acquisition of a subsidiary

0

0

0

0

Profit from the acquisition of an affiliated com-

108 611

0

0.0%

0

0

pany

INVESTMENT INCOME FROM PURCHASES

108 611

0

0.0%

0

0

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

-499 838

2 189 846

-438.1%

-452 013

-620 744

137.3%

Profit tax

314 919

519 396

164.9%

110 715

110 749

100.0%

PROFIT AFTER TAXATION IN THE CUR-

-814 757

1 670 449

-205.0%

-562 729

-731 493

130.0%

RENT YEAR

Basic earnings per share (HUF)

-60

124

Diluted earnings per share (HUF)

-60

124

1. EARNED REVENUES

In Q1-Q3 2023, Rába Plc. realised a turnover of HUF 55,974 million, a change of 22.1 per cent compared to HUF 45,847 million in the same period of the previous year. 74 per cent of turnover in the period under review was export, the rest was domestic sales.

2. COSTS AND OTHER REVENUES, EXPENDITURES

2.1. Direct costs

Rába Plc's direct cost level in Q1-Q3 2023 was 82.7 per cent compared to 82.9 per cent in the base period. Direct costs amounted to HUF 46,304 million, which is 21.8 per cent more than in the base period (Q1-Q3 2022: HUF 38,014 million).

Changes in gross profit

The gross yield changed from HUF 7,832 million in the base period to HUF 9,670 million (an increase of HUF 1,838 million), which is the result of an increase in sales revenue by HUF 10,128 million and in direct costs by HUF 8,290 million.

2.2. Cost of sales

Cost of sales increased by 36.5 per cent to HUF 482 million in Q1-Q3 2023 compared to HUF 353 million in Q1-Q3 2022.

2.3. General overhead and administration expenses

The Company reports under general and administrative expenses (Q1-Q3 2023: HUF 7,002 million,

Q1-Q3 of 2022: HUF 6,799 million) the administrative expenses (Q1-Q3 2023: HUF 2,797 million)

and other general expenses (Q1-Q3 2023: HUF 4,205 million).

2.4. Other revenues, expenditures

The balance of other income and expenses was a loss of HUF 259 million in the period under review, compared to a profit of HUF 405 million in the same period of the previous year. The result of the period was significantly influenced by the impairment and write-off of stocks and receivables in the value of HUF 284 million. The result from other activities during the base period also included the proceeds from a one-off property transaction, amounting to HUF 342 million.

3. OPERATING PROFIT

The Company's operating result in Q1-Q3 of 2023 was HUF 1,927 million (Q1-Q3 of 2022: HUF 1,085 million). The increase in gross profit (HUF 1,838 million) is worsened by the combined change in sales and general overhead and administrative expenses (HUF -333 million) and the change in the balance of other income and expenses (HUF -663 million). Profitability changed from 2.4 per cent in the base period to 3.4 per cent. Profitability of operating profit + depreciation increased to 6.9 per cent compared to 6.5 per cent in the base period.

4. FINANCIAL REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES

The net financial result for Q1-Q3 2023 was a profit of HUF 263 million, compared to a loss of HUF 1,693 million in the base period.

The net result on interest income and expenses in Q1-Q3 2023 was HUF -142 million (HUF -85 million in the base period).

The net exchange rate difference on foreign exchange items in Q1-Q3 2023 was HUF 379 million (HUF -1,601 million in the base period).

The composition of financial income and expenses is shown in the table below:

data in HUF thousand

Q1-Q3 of 2022

Q1-Q3 of 2023

Interest income

3 382

175 876

Exchange rate gains

1 122 895

544 078

Other financial revenues

0

63 543

Financial revenues

1 126 277

783 498

Interest payable

88 405

317 452

Exchange rate loss

2 724 114

165 214

Other financial expenditures

6 909

37 605

Financial expenditures

2 819 428

520 271

5. PROFIT IN THE CURRENT YEAR

The profit before tax for Q1-Q3 2023 was HUF 2,190 million, which is HUF 2,690 million higher than

in Q1-Q3 of 2022 due to the factors discussed in sections 1-4. The profitability margin at the profit before tax level corresponds to a profitability on sales of 3.91 per cent, compared to -1.09 per cent in the base period.

At group level, a tax liability of HUF 519 million was incurred in the period. Of this amount, the corporate tax liability amounted to HUF 100 million, the business tax liability to HUF 360 million, the innovation contribution liability to HUF 64 million and the deferred tax expense for the current period to HUF -5 million.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNDER IFRS (IFRS BALANCE SHEET)

data in thousand HUF

Definition of item

31.12.2022

30.09.2023

Index

Real properties, machines, equipment

26 043 001

27 499 527

105.6%

Intangible assets

47 336

45 605

96.3%

Other long-term assets

0

0

Property for investment purposes

331 522

331 522

100.0%

Other investments

205

205

100.0%

Deferred tax receivables

32 405

32 330

99.8%

Total invested assets

26 454 469

27 909 190

105.5%

Inventories

15 987 210

16 763 278

104.9%

Trade receivables and other receivables

9 073 011

9 181 106

101.2%

Profit tax receivables

0

0

Other non-financial assets and receivables

3 010 864

3 409 568

113.2%

Cash and cash equivalents

8 561 673

5 909 524

69.0%

Total current assets

36 632 758

35 263 475

96.3%

Total assets

63 087 227

63 172 665

100.1%

Registered capital

13 473 446

13 473 446

100.0%

Treasury shares

-108 952

-108 952

100.0%

Retained earnings

9 447 999

11 118 448

117.7%

Total equity and reserves

22 812 493

24 482 942

107.3%

Long-term credits and loans

14 382 585

13 429 621

93.4%

Provisions

0

0

Deferred tax liability

238 635

233 820

98.0%

Leasing liability

38 092

26 007

68.3%

Others long-term liabilities

2 925 705

2 706 863

92.5%

Total long-term liabilities

17 585 017

16 396 311

93.2%

Provisions

374 677

374 677

100.0%

Profit tax liability

151 031

38 047

25.2%

Leasing liability

41 789

46 706

111.8%

Short-term portion of loans and credits

7 964 535

6 366 384

79.9%

Trade liabilities and other liabilities

10 374 587

9 554 092

92.1%

Other non-financial liabilities

3 783 098

5 913 504

156.3%

Total short-term liabilities

22 689 717

22 293 412

98.3%

Total equity and liabilities

63 087 227

63 172 665

100.1%

Analysis of principal balance sheet items and their changes

1. INVESTED ASSETS

1.1. Properties, machines and equipment

The consolidated net value of property, plant and equipment changed from HUF 26,043 million at the 31 December, 2022 to HUF 27,500 million. The change is a 5.6 per cent increase. Depreciation of tangible assets in Q1-Q3 2023 was HUF 1,927 million.

In accordance with IFRS 16, the value of the assets, forklift trucks and passenger cars, the right to use of which was transferred to Rába by the lessor, amounted to HUF 92 million on 1 January 2023,

10

