Q1 2024 Report of RÁBA Plc. Unaudited, consolidated quarterly report in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Company name: RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. Company address: H-9027 Győr, Martin u. 1. Sector: Machine industry Period: Q1 of 2024 E-mail: ir@raba.hu Investor contact: Éva Lang-Péli EXECUTIVE REPORT MAIN RESULTS OF THE COMPANY On the market of commercial vehicles, the decline in orders visible for H2 of 2023, became ma- nifest in the actual production and sales figures for Q1 of 2024. In general terms, the growth trends characteristic for commercial vehicles turned into decline in the first months of 2024. The negative trend was less tangible in the production volumes of passenger cars, however, due to the slow-down in the proliferation of electro-mobility and the decline in overall demand, decline in production volumes can be projected for this segment as well. Market activity trends continue to fail to be promising regarding future demands: additional considerable drops are expected for the remainder of the year in all geographic and product segments.

Production costs within the Rába group did not decl ine to any significant extent in Q1 of 2024. Steel and energy purchase prices basically stagnated, the period of the earlier price adjustments is now over. Purchase prices stabilised well above the pre-energy crisis levels. The continued and increase in wages remains a considerable burden in maintaining profitability.

Purchase prices stabilised at a high level in Q1 of 2024, which puts continuous pressure on profitability. Steel purchase prices were still 33 per cent higher compared to the average of the previous years, energy prices were still two times higher compared to the pre-crisis level and wages increased by some 67 per cent since 2019. The Rába group makes considerable efforts to mitigate these negative impacts through both purchasing and sales measures and to neutral- ise their profit eroding impact.

The balance of other revenues and expenditures reached a profit of HUF 38 million in Q1 2024, compared to a loss of HUF 206 million in the same period of the previous year.

In spite of the substantial decline in demand on the export markets, and the continued pressure on costs, group-level in profitability exceeded the level of the previous year: the operating profit of the group in Q1 of 2024 reached HUF 558 million with an increase of 9.7 per cent. For Rába

Consolidated report of Rába Plc on its operation du ring Q1 of 2024 under IFRS Axle Ltd. and Rekard LLC., the operating profit did not reach the level of the previous year. However, while the difference for the Axle Business unit is a minimal HUF 7 million and the company managed to remain profitable at operating level (HUF 33 million), for Rekard LLC, the operating profit (HUF -38 million) declined by HUF 144 million due to the drastic decline in sales. Rába Automotive Components Ltd., manufacturing prim arily for the passenger vehicle market achieved a profit of HUF 299 million through an increase by 43.1 per cent at operating level. Rába Vehicle Ltd. in turn, operating with expanded activities over recent years, also recorded increasing and profitable operating results at HUF 11 million in Q1 of 2024. The clear decline in market activity and the resulting loss of efficiency and high production costs were offset by the group of companies through extremely stringent cost control, as a result of which cash generation exceeded the level of the previous year in terms of both efficiency and volume: the EBITDA profit of HUF 1,182 million in Q1 2024 was achieved upon efficiency im- proved by 1.2 per cent. Rekard LLC. contributed reduced profits, Rába Axle Ltd. contributed stagnating cash generating level, whereas Rába Auto motive Components Ltd. and Rába Vehicle Ltd. contributed increased profitability to the EBITDA of the group.

Retaining and maintaining cash generating capacity is an unprecedented challenge for the Rába group, since there is an increasing pressure both from customers and suppliers. The manage- ment of the group of companies continues to make considerable efforts to retain cash generating capacity.

In Q1 of 2024, the financial situation of the Rába group was characterised by a stable liquidity position. The level of net debt reached HUF 16.6 billion at the end of the period under review, an increase of HUF 0.5 billion compared to the base period. Of the factors influencing the level of the net debt, mention must be made of the technological renewal and reorganisation far exceed- ing the capital expenditures of previous years, cash generated since the base period and the working capital which decreased further since the base period. The HUF 509 million of loan revaluation resulting from exchange rate changes, not involving cash movements, was a factor negatively contributing to the net borrowing figure.

The company's shareholders' equity during the period was equal to the same period last year, the equity per share was HUF 1,767 per share. thousand HUF Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Change Sales revenue 20 332 293 17 008 783 -16.3% Gross profit 3 597 606 2 860 650 -20.5% Gross margin 17,7% 16,8% -0.9%p EBITDA 1 161 008 1 182 462 1.8% EBITDA level 5,7% 7,0% 1.2%p Operating profit 509 031 558 298 9.7% Net financial result 661 786 -567 802 -185.8% Profit after tax for current year 992 156 -190 817 -119.2% Total comprehensive income 992 156 -190 817 -119.2% GOALS, STRATEGY OF THE COMPANY "The Rába group consistently demonstrates that it c an successfully adapt to changing market conditions and economic challenges. Our cost control and efficiency improvement measures introduced during the last quarter, together with the strategic capital expenditures implemented 2

Consolidated report of Rába Plc on its operation du ring Q1 of 2024 under IFRS within the Rába Modernisation Programme, contribute d to the stable operation in the long-run. The successful launch of our new joint venture, Gidrán Armored Vehicles Ltd., the commissioning of the solar panel parks and our digitalisation measures are the latest proofs of our company's commitment to investing in the future and to sustainable development. We are proud that our group of companies has been a reliable partner for both our customers and investors for more than 127 years now, and we will continue to work in the same spirit", said Béla Hetzmann, Chairman-Chief Executive Officer of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT OF THE COMPANY Declines in orders visible in the second half of 2023 on the market of commercial vehicles were manifest in the actual production and sales figures in Q1 of 2024. The decline in turnover might vary between segments, on the whole, however, the earlier growth trends have turned into de- cline in the first months of 2024. The negative trend was less palpable in the production volumes of the passenger vehicle market, the slow-down in the proliferation of electro-mobility, however, together with the overall decline in demand suggest a decline in production volumes in this seg- ment as well. Market activity trends continue to fail to be promising regarding future demands: additional considerable drops are expected for the remainder of the year in all geographic and product segments.

The production costs of the Rába group were not cha racterised by any significant decline in Q1 of 2024. Steel and energy purchase prices basically stagnated, earlier price adjustments were concluded. Procurement prices stabilised well above the pre-energy crisis levels. Continuously increasing wages continue to exert substantial pressure on maintaining competitiveness.

Compared to the base period, changes in exchange rate levels did not mean any significant discrepancy in the books, the minimal decline in exchange rate for both the Euro and the US dollar impacted the settlement of FX items.

Although the level of inflation became more moderate by Q1 of 2024, the pressure on wages did not change to any considerable extent. Regional labour shortages and high turnaround continue to have a significant impact on the increase in average wages. In January-February of 2024, average gross national earnings increased by 13.2 per cent. Implementing operational efficiency improvements in production technology to offset the years of steadily increasing wage costs re- mains a major challenge for the Company.

In terms of the exchange rate environment, in Q1 of 2024, the exchange rate of the dollar de- clined by 1.2 per cent, while the euro, which has a significant foreign currency weighting, saw decrease of 0.1 per cent compared to a year earlier. 1 Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Change EURHUF - average 388.6 388.2 -0.1% EURHUF - end of period 381.0 395.8 3.9% USDHUF - average 362.1 357.6 -1.2% USDHUF - end of period 349.9 367.3 5.0% Changes in raw material prices* 170% 163% -3.7% Wage level** 540.3 611.6 13.2% Changes in energy prices*** 865% 441% -49.1% *Rába indices - own calculation - base: Q1 2007; av erage values for the period **KSH (Central Statistical Office) national gross average wage within companies (thousand HUF/month) - based on figures for Jan-Feb. ***Rába indices - own calculation - base: Dec. 2004 . Average values for the period

Consolidated report of Rába Plc on its operation du ring Q1 of 2024 under IFRS Rába Automotive Components Ltd. The sales revenue of Rába Automotive Components Ltd . amounted to HUF 4.9 billion in Q1 of 2024, an increase by 3.1 per cent compared to the base period. Rába Automotive Components Ltd. generates a signif icant part of its turnover on the European market. European exports in Q1 of 2024 reached EUR 5.3 million, a decrease of 9.9 per cent compared to EUR 4.8 million in the base period of 2023. Domestic sales revenue before consolidation in the reporting period amounted to HUF 2,841 million compared to HUF 2,876 million in Q1 of 2023, a decrease by 1.2 per cent. At operating level, the Business unit generated a profit of HUF 299 million in the period under review, compared to a profit of HUF 209 million in the base period in 2023. At the EBITDA level, the operating profit of the Components business unit for the period under review amounted to HUF 370 million, compared to HUF 279 million a year earlier. million HUF Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Change EU - export 1 877 2 060 9.7% EU - domestic 2 876 2 841 -1.2% Total sales revenue 0 0 EBITDA 4 753 4 900 3.1% Operating profit 279 370 32.6% EU - export 209 299 43.1% Rába Vehicle Ltd. The sales revenue of Rába Vehicle Ltd. generated in Q1 of 2024 was 4.5 per cent higher than the base period level, increasing from HUF 244 million to HUF 255 million. The majority of Rába Vehicle Ltd. 's sales are real ised on the domestic market, while it sells on the European market on a project basis. European exports in Q1 of 2024 were not significant The domestic sales revenue before consolidation in the first months of 2024 was HUF 203 million, a decline by 16.1 per cent. The sales revenue of Rába Vehicle Ltd. on other markets amounted to HUF 51 million during the review period. The operating profit amounted to HUF 11 million during the reporting period, compared to the loss of HUF 34 million during the base period last year. At the EBITDA level, the operating profit of the Vehicle business unit for the period was HUF 19 million compared to HUF 26 million in Q1 of 2023. million HUF Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Change EU - export 3 1 -66.7% EU - domestic 242 203 -16.1% Other 0 51 Total sales revenue 244 255 4.5% EBITDA -26 19 173.1% Operating profit -34 11 132.4% 5

Consolidated report of Rába Plc on its operation du ring Q1 of 2024 under IFRS REKARD LLC. REKARD LLC. realised HUF 736 million in sales revenue in Q1 of 2024. REKARD LLC. realises a significant part of its sales on the European market. The realised sales revenue of European exports in the first months of 2024 was EUR 1.4 million, a decline by 53.3 per cent compared to the sales revenue of EUR 3.1 million during the base period. Domestic sales revenue before consolidation reached HUF 173 million in the review period, which is 65.8 per cent lower than the HFU 506 million of the previous year. The operating result for Q1 of 2024 was a loss of HUF 38 million, against the profit of HUF 106 million a year earlier. At EBITDA level, REKARD LLC.'s operating profit for the period was a loss of HUF 8 million, against the profit of HUF 158 million during the base period. million HUF Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Change EU - export 1 192 556 -53.4% EU - domestic 506 173 -65.8% Other 7 7 0.0% Total sales revenue 1 704 736 -56.8% EBITDA 158 -8 -105.1% Operating profit 106 -38 -135.8% Rába Group The Rába Group achieved consolidated sales revenues of HUF 17.0 billion in Q1 of 2024, a decrease of 16.3 per cent compared to the HUF 20.3 billion in the base period of 2023. The operating profit of the group during the current period amounted to HUF 558 million, compared to the HUF 509 million during the same period a year earlier. During the reporting period, the financial result showed a loss of HUF 568 million, which includes, among other things, net interest payments of HUF 58 million and unrealised loan revaluations of HUF 509 million due to exchange rate growth. Based on the above, the Rába Group achieved a net l oss of HUF 191 million in Q1 of 2024 compared to the profit of HUF 992 million in the same period last year. At EBITDA level, the Rába Group achieved a profit o f HUF 1,182 million in the review period, compared to HUF 1,161 million a year earlier. The Rába Group - other data and events pertaining to the business activity Sales revenue by business units Sales revenue Axle Components Vehicle Rekard Rába Group con - (HUF million) solidated 2023 Q1 13 732 4 753 244 1 704 20 332 2023 Q2 12 982 4 390 880 1 492 19 692 2023 Q3 10 443 3 729 945 813 15 949 2023 Q4 11 064 4 325 576 968 16 868 2024 Q1 11 139 4 900 255 736 17 009 Breakdown of the sales revenues for Q1 2024 HUF million America EU CIS Other Total Total export domestic Axle 1 181 9 626 8 654 972 0 333 11 139 Components 0 4 900 2 060 2 841 0 0 4 900 Vehicle 51 204 1 203 0 0 255 Rekard 0 729 556 173 0 7 736 Consolidated 1 232 15 438 11 271 4 167 0 339 17 009 6

Consolidated report of Rába Plc on its operation du ring Q1 of 2024 under IFRS Operating profit of group companies Operating profit 2023 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 year Q1 Axle 40 402 -62 -670 -290 33 Components 209 336 -54 181 672 299 Vehicle -34 203 174 89 432 11 Rekard 106 222 15 61 404 -38 Other 294 359 45 -248 450 253 Total 509 1 300 118 -587 1 340 558 Companies involved in the consolidation Name Share/Issue capital HUF thousand Ownership Voting ratio 1 Classification 2 ratio (%) Rába Axle Ltd. 9 765 800 100,00 100,00 S Rába Automotive Components Ltd. 300 000 100,00 100,00 S Rába Vehicle Ltd. 835 100 100,00 100,00 S REKARD LLC. 100 000 100,00 100,00 S 1Voting right securing participation in the decision-making at the general meeting of the company subject to consolidation. 2Subsidiary (S); Jointly controlled (J); Affiliated (A). CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNDER IFRS (IFRS INCOME STATEMENT) data in thousand HUF Description of item Q1 2023 Q1 2024. Index Domestic sales revenues 5 004 470 4 167 018 83.3% Export sales revenues 15 327 823 12 841 765 83.8% Sales revenues 20 332 293 17 008 783 83.7% Direct cost of sales 16 734 687 14 148 133 84.5% Gross profit 3 597 606 2 860 650 79.5% Cost of sales and marketing 235 016 118 088 50.2% General overhead and administration expenses 2 648 016 2 222 132 83.9% Other revenues 138 645 153 071 110.4% Other expenditures 344 188 115 203 33.5% Total other operating expenses -3 088 575 -2 302 352 74.5% Revenue from operations 509 031 558 298 109.7% Financial revenues 1 164 501 359 160 30.8% Financial expenditures 502 715 926 972 184.4% Net financial profit/loss 661 786 -567 813 85.8% PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 1 170 817 -9 515 -0.8% Profit tax 178 663 181 313 101.5% PROFIT AFTER TAXATION IN THE CURRENT YEAR 992 154 -190 828 -19.2% Basic earnings per share (HUF) 74 -14 -118.9% Diluted earnings per share (HUF) 74 -14 -118.9% 1. EARNED REVENUES In Q1 of 2024, Rába Plc. realised a turnover of HUF 17,009 million, a change of -16.3 per cent compared to HUF 20,332 million in the same period of the previous year. 75.5 per cent of turnover in the period under review was export, the rest was domestic sales. 7

Consolidated report of Rába Plc on its operation du ring Q1 of 2024 under IFRS 2. COSTS AND OTHER REVENUES, EXPENDITURES 2.1. Direct costs Rába Plc's direct cost level in Q1 of 2024 was 83.2 per cent compared to 82.3 per cent in the base period. Direct costs amounted to HUF 14,148 million, which is 15.5 per cent less than in the base period (Q1 of 2023: HUF 16,735 million). Changes in gross profit The gross yield changed from HUF 3,598 million in the base period to HUF 2,861 million (a decrease of HUF 737 million), which is the result of an decrease in sales revenue by HUF 3,324 million and in direct costs by HUF 2,587 million. 2.2. Cost of sales Cost of sales decreased by 49.8 per cent to HUF 118 million in Q1 of 2024 compared to HUF 235 million in Q1 of 2023. 2.3. General overhead and administration expenses The Company reports under general and administrative expenses (Q1 of 2024: HUF 2,222 million, Q1 of 2023: HUF 2,648 million) the administrative expenses (Q1 of 2024: HUF 888 million) and other general expenses (Q1 of 2024: HUF 1,334 million). 2.4. Other revenues, expenditures The balance of other income and expenses was a profit of HUF 38 million in the period under review, compared to a loss of HUF 206 million in the same period of the previous year. The result of the period was significantly influenced by the impairment and write-off of stocks and receivables in the value of HUF 136 million. 3. OPERATING PROFIT The Company's operating result in Q1 of 2024 was HUF 558 million (Q1 of 2023: HUF 509 million). The increase in operating profit is the result of the decline in gross profit (HUF -737 million), the combined change in sales and general overhead and administrative expenses (HUF 543 million) and the change in the balance of other income and expenses (HUF 243 million). Profitability changed from 2.5 per cent in the base period to 3.3 per cent. Profitability of operating profit + depreciation increased to 7.0 per cent compared to 5.7 per cent in the base period. 4. FINANCIAL REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES The net financial result for Q1 of 2024 was a loss of HUF 568 million, compared to the profit of HUF 662 million in the base period. The net result on interest income and expenses in Q1 of 2024 was HUF -58 million (HUF -100 million in the base period). The net exchange rate difference on foreign exchange items in Q1 of 2024 was HUF -510 million (HUF 766 million in the base period). The composition of financial income and expenses is shown in the table below: data in HUF thousand Q1 of 2023 Q1 of 2024 Interest income 4 017 79 643 Exchange rate gains 1 160 484 279 516 Other financial revenues 0 1 Financial revenues 1 164 501 359 160 Interest payable 103 641 137 556 Exchange rate loss 394 882 789 415 Other financial expenditures 4 192 1 Financial expenditures 502 715 926 972 5. PROFIT IN THE CURRENT YEAR The profit before tax for Q1 of 2024 was a loss of HUF 10 million, which is HUF 1,180 million less 8

Consolidated report of Rába Plc on its operation du ring Q1 of 2024 under IFRS than in Q1 of 2023 due to the factors discussed in sections 1-4. The profitability margin at the profit before tax level corresponds to a profitability on sales of -0.06 per cent, compared to 5.76 per cent in the base period. At group level, a tax liability of HUF 181 million was incurred in the period. Of this amount, the corporate tax liability amounted to HUF 29 million, the business tax liability to HUF 128 million, the innovation contribution liability to HUF 22 million and the deferred tax expense for the current period to HUF 2 million. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNDER IFRS (IFRS BALANCE SHEET) data in thousand HUF Definition of item 31.12.2023 31. 03. 2024 Index Real properties, machines, equipment 29 546 702 30 159 502 102.1% Intangible assets 42 069 38 531 91.6% Other long-term assets 0 0 Property for investment purposes 331 522 331 522 100.0% Other investments 2 655 39 405 1484.0% Deferred tax receivables 34 242 33 980 99.2% Total invested assets 29 957 190 30 602 940 102.2% Inventories 14 032 500 14 132 531 100.7% Trade receivables and other receivables 7 437 601 9 517 500 128.0% Profit tax receivables 0 0 Other non-financial assets and receivables 2 108 463 2 780 498 131.9% Cash and cash equivalents 4 412 448 2 700 491 61.2% Total current assets 27 991 012 29 131 020 104.1% Total assets 57 948 202 59 733 960 103.1% Registered capital 13 473 446 13 473 446 100.0% Treasury shares -108 952 -108 952 100.0% Retained earnings 10 631 766 10 440 938 98.2% Total equity and reserves 23 996 260 23 805 432 99.2% Long-term credits and loans 10 459 175 10 815 756 103.4% Deferred tax liability 320 177 322 026 100.6% Leasing liability 41 568 78 904 189.8% Others long-term liabilities 2 730 162 2 669 736 97.8% Total long-term liabilities 13 551 082 13 886 422 102.5% Provisions 407 318 390 115 95.8% Profit tax liability 169 891 113 899 67.0% Leasing liability 37 650 26 904 71.5% Short-term portion of loans and credits 5 816 513 8 442 133 145.1% Trade liabilities and other liabilities 8 476 871 7 183 947 84.7% Other non-financial liabilities 5 492 617 5 885 108 107.1% Total short-term liabilities 20 400 860 22 042 106 108.0% Total equity and liabilities 57 948 202 59 733 960 103.1% Analysis of principal balance sheet items and their changes 1. INVESTED ASSETS 1.1. Properties, machines and equipment The consolidated net value of property, plant and equipment changed from HUF 29,547 million at 31 December, 2023 to HUF 30,160 million. The change is a 2.1 per cent increase. Depreciation of 9