Rába Jármûipari : Submissions to RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 25, 2022

Table of Contents
Notice of General Meeting ......................................................................................................
3
1.
Approval of property sale.....................................................................................................
5
2.
Amendment of the Articles of Association and setting the consolidated memorandum thereof
30
3
Miscellaneous ......................................................................................................................
58
Number of voting rights at RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. on September 23, 2022 .................
59
Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of RÁBA Plc.
The Board of Directors of RÁBA Automotive Holding P lc. ("RÁBA Plc. or "Company", seat of the Company: 9027 Győr, Martin u. 1., registration number: 08-10-001532)herewith informs the Com- pany's shareholders that the Company holds an extraordinary general meeting ("General Meeting") on October 25, 2022.
Date of the General Meeting:
October 25, 2022 10 a.m.
Venue of the General Meeting:
ETO Park Hotel, H-9027 Győr, Nagysándor József u. 31.
Method of holding of the General Meeting: personal attendance
COAF identifier of the General Meeting:
HU20220923007421
A G E N D A O F T H E G E N E R AL M E E T I N G
Approval of property sale
Amendment of the Articles of Association and setting the consolidated memorandum thereof
Miscellaneous
M E T H O D O F H O L D I N G O F T H E G E N E R AL M E E T I N G
The General Meeting shall take place by personal attendance.
RÁBA Plc. considers that the protection of health o f both the shareholders and the employees, and the prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection are very important while it is as much important to ensure the shareholders' rights, including the shareholders' right to vote on the general meeting. Therefore only the shareholders, the statutory or authorized representatives or proxies of the share- holders, the Company's executives, employees and the organisers of the General Meeting may participate in the General Meeting as it is a non-public event. Shareholders are kindly requested to arrive unaccompanied.
S U B M I S S I O N S AN D D R AF T R E S O L U T I O N S T O T H E G E N E R AL M E E T I N G
The entire submission and the draft resolutions relative to the Items on Agenda of the General Meeting will be published in separate notice by the Board of Directors until October 4, 2022 on the website of BSE (www.bet.hu), MNB (www.mnb.hu), and on the website of the Company (www.raba.hu).
Subject to presentation of a certificate of their voting rights and indication of the reason for their request, the shareholders representing at least one per cent of the votes, may request the Board of Directors, in writing and in accordance with the statutory requirements to detail the agenda items, to put any item on agenda of the General Meeting, and such shareholders may also submit draft resolutions regarding the items on agenda, within 8 days following the publication of this Notice of General Meeting.
E X E R C I S I N G T H E S H A R E H O L D E R ' S R I G H T S
Pursuant to the Articles of Association those shareholders or shareholder's representatives or proxies are entitled to exercise the shareholder's rights in the General Meeting whose names are entered at the closing date in the Register of Shareholders, prepared on the basis of the identification of shareholders initiated by the Company.
The record date of identification of shareholders is: October 18, 2022
The closing date of Register of Shareholder is: October 21, 2022 at 6 p.m.
The financial institutions keeping the securities account shall arrange for the entering of the shareholders into the Company's Register of Shareholders kept by KELER Zrt, on the basis of the share- holder's instructions. RÁBA Plc. can not assume lia bility for the shareholders' registration.
The shareholders who intend to participate in the General meeting are requested to check, until the second working day before the closing date of the Register of Shareholders, the latest, at the financial institution keeping their securities account that the arrangements are made in favour of their registration into the Register of Shareholders.
Shareholders may participate in the General Meeting in person, or through their statutory representatives or proxies.
The shareholders should prove their personal identity by presenting their certificates for identifica- tion. The shareholders' organizational or corporate identity and their right of representation should be verified by an authentic document, which certifies the registration and the data in force of the organization or the corporation and their representatives (e.g. certificate of incorporation). In case of a foreign shareholder, the provisions regarding the requirements of documents of foreign origin shall be applied, with regard to the relevant provisions of the international convention being in effect between Hungary and the country of the place of issue of such foreign documents, or the international reciprocity as well. If the documents are not issued in the Hungarian or English language, the shareholders should attach the Hungarian or the English translation.
For the purpose of registration, the shareholders are requested to arrive at the place of the General Meeting from 8.30 a.m, together with their documents necessary for the verification of their personal identity and/or corporate identity and their rights of representation.
Convocation of the Repeated General Meeting due to lack of quorum of General Meeting:
In the event that the General Meeting to be held on October 25, 2022 fails to have a quorum even 30 minutes after its scheduled time, the General Meeting repeated for lack of quorum shall be held at the same place and with the same agenda on October 25, 2022 at 11.00 a.m.
The Register of Shareholders prepared on the basis of the identification of shareholders at the record date of October 18, 2022 and closed on October 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. shall be valid for the General Meeting repeated for lack of quorum.
In the event the General Meeting having quorum is suspended, the date of the continued General Meeting will be established parallel to the time of suspension and it will be officially published by RÁBA Plc. in a notice on the next working day after the suspended General Meeting at the latest.
I N F O R M A T I O N O N T H E C A S E O F T H E C H A N G E O F T H E S T A T E O F
E M E R G E N C Y
The Company draws the attention of its honoured shareholders to that the legislation that may be enacted in association with the state of emergency or the instructions that may be issued by the competent authorities or institutions may affect the circumstances of the conduct of the General Meeting as set forth by this notice.
The Board of Directors of RÁBA Plc. will also issue extraordinary information for the shareholders about all relevant changes and information related to the General Meeting.
Győr, September 23, 2022
Board of Directors of RÁBA Plc.
ITEM 1 ON AGENDA OF GENERAL MEETING
APPROVAL OF PROPERTY SALE
1. PREAMBLE
The Rábaring ("Real Property" or "Test track"), sit uated on the periphery of Écs (Topographical lot No.: 0134/2, name of the property: test track) has been featuring for many years in the strategic plans of Rába Plc. as a property to be sold. The Te st track is also shown on the Company's website among the real properties to be sold. The Company and its subsidiaries conduct no activities on the premises to be sold, thus the sale does not in any way affect the operation of the group of companies.
In accordance with the Article 13 (m) of the Articles of association of Rába Plc., consent to the conclusion of contracts beyond the ordinary business activities of the Company that results in the alienation of any property or transfer to a third party of the rights to own or dispose, equalling to or exceeding a value of HUF 400 million falls under the exclusive competence of the General Meeting.
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD
The real property to be sold is currently recorded in the land registry under topographical lot No.: 0134/2, as a non-agricultural test track. The owner of the property is Rába Automotive Holding PLc. (1/1).
The Test track is situated some 30 kilometres from Győr, on the southern periphery of Écs settle- ment, in the immediate vicinity of the Pannonhalma Protected Area.
The property includes, among others, tracks developed for highs-speed, fatigue, gravel, steering and special testing.
According to the decision of the Board of Directors, the Company records the real property with a total surface area of 1,004,065 sqm in its accounting records at amortised cost among the properties as per IFRS, with a total value of HUF 117,019,844.
3. TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE SALE
In accordance with the Article 13 (m) of the Articles of Association of Rába Plc., the Articles of ass o- ciation of Rába Plc., consent to the conclusion of contracts beyond the ordinary business activities of the Company that results in the alienation of any property or transfer to a third party of the rights to own or dispose, equalling to or exceeding a value of HUF 400 million falls under the exclusive competence of the General Meeting.
Property valuation
At the request of the Company, the property was appraised by independent property valuator Pri- cewaterhouseCoopers Magyarország Kft. (Annex 1):
Topographic number of the property:
0134/2
Size of plot as per property title:
sqm 1,004,065
Closing day of the valuation:
August 4, 2022
Adjusted replacement value (net):
HUF 557,000,000
The valuation is based on the own real estate market overview, database and professional experience of the valuator, on the reports of Hungarian and international companies analysing the real estate market, as well as on the data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH), the National
