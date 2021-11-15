Log in
    3924   JP3968840003

R&D COMPUTER CO.,LTD.

(3924)
R&D Computer : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 12, 2021

Company name:

R&D COMPUTER CO,.LTD

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

3924

URL https://www.rand.co.jp/

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Yoshiaki Fukushima

Inquiries:

Director and General Manager, Corporate

Fumitoshi Okuno

TEL 03-5232-3046

Administration Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

November 15, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

November 30, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended September 30, 2021

4,463

-

296

-

299

-

193

-

Six months ended September 30, 2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended September 30, 2021

21.54

-

Six months ended September 30, 2020

-

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2021

5,920

4,095

69.2

As of March 31, 2021

-

-

-

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

12.00

-

13.00

25.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

15.00

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

-

14.00

29.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

9,630

-

755

-

760

-

500

-

55.68

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2021

8,980,650

shares

As of March 31, 2021

8,980,650

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2021

389

shares

As of March 31, 2021

389

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2021

8,980,261

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2020

8,980,330

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,639,176

accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

1,943,618

Securities

300,000

Work in process

187,740

Prepaid expenses

97,820

Other

2,267

Total current assets

5,170,623

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

40,526

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

26,443

Total property, plant and equipment

66,969

Intangible assets

Goodwill

128,577

Software

3,472

Trademark right

3,612

Total intangible assets

135,662

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

245,125

Guarantee deposits

60,724

Golf club membership

3,600

Deferred tax assets

237,809

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(500)

Total investments and other assets

546,759

Total non-current assets

749,392

Total assets

5,920,015

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of September 30, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

384,351

Accounts payable - other

31,639

Accrued expenses

106,647

Income taxes payable

154,199

Accrued consumption taxes

74,963

Contract liabilities

76,947

Deposits received

53,179

Provision for bonuses

377,332

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

15,800

Provision for shareholder benefit program

2,458

Provision for loss on order received

49,500

Total current liabilities

1,327,019

Non-current liabilities

Long-term accounts payable - other

100,000

Retirement benefit liability

397,796

Total non-current liabilities

497,796

Total liabilities

1,824,816

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

458,499

Capital surplus

314,769

Retained earnings

3,183,832

Treasury shares

(247)

Total shareholders' equity

3,956,853

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

141,609

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(3,264)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

138,345

Total net assets

4,095,199

Total liabilities and net assets

5,920,015

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

September 30, 2021

Net sales

4,463,516

Cost of sales

3,678,219

Gross profit

785,297

Selling, general and administrative expenses

489,214

Operating profit

296,082

Non-operating income

Interest income

82

Dividend income

1,198

Outsourcing service income

3,810

Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts

500

Other

634

Total non-operating income

6,225

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

286

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

2,379

Total non-operating expenses

2,666

Ordinary profit

299,641

Profit before income taxes

299,641

Income taxes - current

130,145

Income taxes - deferred

(23,979)

Total income taxes

106,166

Profit

193,475

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

193,475

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

R&D Computer Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
