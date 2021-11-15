R&D Computer : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
November 12, 2021
Company name:
R&D COMPUTER CO,.LTD
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
3924
URL
https://www.rand.co.jp/
Representative:
President and Representative Director
Yoshiaki Fukushima
Inquiries:
Director and General Manager, Corporate
Fumitoshi Okuno
TEL 03-5232-3046
Administration Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
November 15, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
November 30, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended September 30, 2021
4,463
-
296
-
299
-
193
-
Six months ended September 30, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended September 30, 2021
21.54
-
Six months ended September 30, 2020
-
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of September 30, 2021
5,920
4,095
69.2
As of March 31, 2021
-
-
-
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
12.00
-
13.00
25.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
15.00
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
-
14.00
29.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
9,630
-
755
-
760
-
500
-
55.68
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2021
8,980,650
shares
As of March 31, 2021
8,980,650
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2021
389
shares
As of March 31, 2021
389
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
8,980,261
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2020
8,980,330
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,639,176
accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
1,943,618
Securities
300,000
Work in process
187,740
Prepaid expenses
97,820
Other
2,267
Total current assets
5,170,623
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings, net
40,526
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
26,443
Total property, plant and equipment
66,969
Intangible assets
Goodwill
128,577
Software
3,472
Trademark right
3,612
Total intangible assets
135,662
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
245,125
Guarantee deposits
60,724
Golf club membership
3,600
Deferred tax assets
237,809
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(500)
Total investments and other assets
546,759
Total non-current assets
749,392
Total assets
5,920,015
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of September 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
384,351
Accounts payable - other
31,639
Accrued expenses
106,647
Income taxes payable
154,199
Accrued consumption taxes
74,963
Contract liabilities
76,947
Deposits received
53,179
Provision for bonuses
377,332
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
15,800
Provision for shareholder benefit program
2,458
Provision for loss on order received
49,500
Total current liabilities
1,327,019
Non-current liabilities
Long-term accounts payable - other
100,000
Retirement benefit liability
397,796
Total non-current liabilities
497,796
Total liabilities
1,824,816
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
458,499
Capital surplus
314,769
Retained earnings
3,183,832
Treasury shares
(247)
Total shareholders' equity
3,956,853
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
141,609
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(3,264)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
138,345
Total net assets
4,095,199
Total liabilities and net assets
5,920,015
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
September 30, 2021
Net sales
4,463,516
Cost of sales
3,678,219
Gross profit
785,297
Selling, general and administrative expenses
489,214
Operating profit
296,082
Non-operating income
Interest income
82
Dividend income
1,198
Outsourcing service income
3,810
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
500
Other
634
Total non-operating income
6,225
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
286
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
2,379
Total non-operating expenses
2,666
Ordinary profit
299,641
Profit before income taxes
299,641
Income taxes - current
130,145
Income taxes - deferred
(23,979)
Total income taxes
106,166
Profit
193,475
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
193,475
5
