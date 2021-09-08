Log in
66.7 GBX   +17.02%
R E A : Half yearly report 2021
PU
02:01aR.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Half yearly results -8-
DJ
02:01aR.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Half yearly results -7-
DJ
R E A : Half yearly report 2021

09/08/2021 | 05:42am EDT
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC

Half yearly report

2021

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA") is a UK company of which the shares are admitted to the Ofﬁcial List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The REA group is principally engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia and in the production and sale of crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO").

Key statistics

Contents

6 months to

6 months to

30 June

30 June

2021

2020

Results ($'000)

Revenue

87,667

62,356

Earnings before interest, tax,

depreciation and amortisation*

27,670

11,242

Profit / (loss) before tax

7,648

(7,231)

Loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders

(2,366)

(7,881)

Cash generated by operations**

29,187

29,809

Return per ordinary share

Loss (US cents)

(5.4)

(17.9)

FFB harvested (tonnes)

Group***

361,167

342,653

Third party

114,924

98,297

Total

476,091

440,950

Production (tonnes)

FFB processed

464,045

430,293

FFB sold

8,121

11,773

CPO

103,299

98,651

Palm kernels

21,905

21,443

CPKO

8,310

6,912

Extraction rates (percentage)

CPO

22.3

22.9

Palm kernels

4.7

5.0

CPKO

38.6

39.8

Average exchange rates

Indonesian rupiah to US dollar

14,323

14,622

US dollar to pound sterling

1.39

1.27

  • See note 5
  • See note 17
  • Group harvested FFB for both years excludes crops from plantings that are being reallocated from group to plasma

References in this report to group operating companies in Indonesia are as listed under the map on page 3.

The terms "FFB", "CPO" and "CPKO" mean, respectively, "fresh fruit bunches", "crude palm oil" and "crude palm kernel oil".

References to "dollars" and "$" are to the lawful currency of the United States of America; to "rupiah" are to the lawful currency of Indonesia; and to "sterling" or "pounds sterling" are to the lawful currency of the United Kingdom.

Highlights

2

Map

3

Interim management report

4

Principal risks and uncertainties

8

Going concern

10

Directors' responsibilities

11

Consolidated income statement

12

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

13

Consolidated balance sheet

14

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

15

Consolidated cash flow statement

16

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial

statements

17

R.E.A. Holdings plc Half yearly report 2021

1

Highlights

Overview

  • Performance turned around and group returned to profit
  • Stronger CPO and CPKO prices holding firm
  • Direct impacts of Covid remain limited

Financial

  • Revenue up 41 per cent to $87.7 million (2020: $62.4 million), benefitting from higher average selling prices, including premia for certified oil, for CPO and CPKO of, respectively, $696 (2020: $551) and $1,029 (2020: $625)
  • Cost of sales, excluding FFB purchases, increased 7 per cent to $46.5 million (2020: $43.5 million); cost of FFB purchases increased in line with higher CPO prices and volume
  • EBITDA increased 147 per cent to $27.7 million (2020: $11.2 million)
  • New Indonesian banking arrangements for the group's principal operating subsidiary successfully concluded, with extended repayment period and reduced interest rate significantly improving group cash flow
  • Net indebtedness decreased by $14.0 million to $175.4 million (31 December 2020: $189.4 million)
  • Further initiatives to improve financial resilience progressing
  • Payment of preference dividends resumed

Agricultural operations

  • FFB production increased to 361,167 tonnes (2020: 342,653 tonnes)
  • Third party FFB purchases increased to 114,924 tonnes (2020: 98,297 tonnes)
  • CPO extraction rates averaged 22.3 per cent (2020: 22.9 per cent)

Stone and coal interests

  • MoU signed by stone concession holding company ATP to supply andesite to a neighbouring coal company and negotiations with quarrying contractor progressing
  • Coal contractor preparing to resume mining at IPA's concession and deliveries from neighbouring coal company to IPA's port facilities recently commenced
  • Group intends to recover coal loans and to withdraw from coal interests as soon as practicable

Sustainability

  • Recertification audits successfully completed and licences renewed pending conclusion of outstanding onsite audit work when travel restrictions permit
  • Pilot project underway with an international body to establish financing mechanism in support of local smallholders with objective of improved traceability of the FFB supply chain
  • Gold certificate awarded by the Ministry of Manpower for the group's Covid prevention and control programme

Outlook

  • More favourable trading environment and new banking arrangements in place afford opportunity to strengthen the group's finances
  • With CPO and CPKO prices expected to remain at remunerative levels, the group looks forward to a period of prosperity

2

R.E.A. Holdings plc Half yearly report 2021

Map

Tabang

EAST

KALIMANTAN

KMuara Ancalong

e

r

Se

e

iv

ntekan R

Mahakam River

S

e

n

y

i

M

u

i

r

M

R

r

v

e

KembangJanggut

B

e l a

y

a n

R i v e r

Kota Bangun

d

a

n

g

K

e

p

a

l

a

R

Bontang

i

v

e

r

M

a

h

a

k

a

m

R

i

v

e

r

Tenggarong

Samarinda

EAST

KALIMANTAN

Balikpapan MAKASSAR STRAIT

10 20 3010 4020 5030 km40 50 km

The map provides a plan of the operational areas and of the river and road system by which access is obtained to the main areas.

Key

Coal concession

Methane capture plant

Oil mill

Proposed new Indonesian capital city

Road

Stone source

Tank storage

Companies

CDM

PT Cipta Davia Mandiri

KMS

PT Kutai Mitra Sejahtera

PBJ2

PT Persada Bangun Jaya

PU

PT Prasetia Utama

REA Kaltim

PT REA Kaltim Plantations

SYB

PT Sasana Yudha Bhakti

SYB

SYB land transfer

R.E.A. Holdings plc Half yearly report 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

REA Holdings plc published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 09:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
