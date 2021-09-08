R E A : Half yearly report 2021

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA") is a UK company of which the shares are admitted to the Ofﬁcial List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
The REA group is principally engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia and in the production and sale of crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO").
Key statistics
Contents
6 months to
6 months to
30 June
30 June
2021
2020
Results ($'000)
Revenue
87,667
62,356
Earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation*
27,670
11,242
Profit / (loss) before tax
7,648
(7,231)
Loss attributable to
ordinary shareholders
(2,366)
(7,881)
Cash generated by operations**
29,187
29,809
Return per ordinary share
Loss (US cents)
(5.4)
(17.9)
FFB harvested (tonnes)
Group***
361,167
342,653
Third party
114,924
98,297
Total
476,091
440,950
Production (tonnes)
FFB processed
464,045
430,293
FFB sold
8,121
11,773
CPO
103,299
98,651
Palm kernels
21,905
21,443
CPKO
8,310
6,912
Extraction rates (percentage)
CPO
22.3
22.9
Palm kernels
4.7
5.0
CPKO
38.6
39.8
Average exchange rates
Indonesian rupiah to US dollar
14,323
14,622
US dollar to pound sterling
1.39
1.27
See note 5
See note 17
Group harvested FFB for both years excludes crops from plantings that are being reallocated from group to plasma
References in this report to group operating companies in Indonesia are as listed under the map on page 3.
The terms "FFB", "CPO" and "CPKO" mean, respectively, "fresh fruit bunches", "crude palm oil" and "crude palm kernel oil".
References to "dollars" and "$" are to the lawful currency of the United States of America; to "rupiah" are to the lawful currency of Indonesia; and to "sterling" or "pounds sterling" are to the lawful currency of the United Kingdom.
Highlights
Overview
Performance turned around and group returned to profit
Stronger CPO and CPKO prices holding firm
Direct impacts of Covid remain limited
Financial
Revenue up 41 per cent to $87.7 million (2020: $62.4 million), benefitting from higher average selling prices, including premia for certified oil, for CPO and CPKO of, respectively, $696 (2020: $551) and $1,029 (2020: $625)
Cost of sales, excluding FFB purchases, increased 7 per cent to $46.5 million (2020: $43.5 million); cost of FFB purchases increased in line with higher CPO prices and volume
EBITDA increased 147 per cent to $27.7 million (2020: $11.2 million)
New Indonesian banking arrangements for the group's principal operating subsidiary successfully concluded, with extended repayment period and reduced interest rate significantly improving group cash flow
Net indebtedness decreased by $14.0 million to $175.4 million (31 December 2020: $189.4 million)
Further initiatives to improve financial resilience progressing
Payment of preference dividends resumed
Agricultural operations
FFB production increased to 361,167 tonnes (2020: 342,653 tonnes)
Third party FFB purchases increased to 114,924 tonnes (2020: 98,297 tonnes)
CPO extraction rates averaged 22.3 per cent (2020: 22.9 per cent)
Stone and coal interests
MoU signed by stone concession holding company ATP to supply andesite to a neighbouring coal company and negotiations with quarrying contractor progressing
Coal contractor preparing to resume mining at IPA's concession and deliveries from neighbouring coal company to IPA's port facilities recently commenced
Group intends to recover coal loans and to withdraw from coal interests as soon as practicable
Sustainability
Recertification audits successfully completed and licences renewed pending conclusion of outstanding onsite audit work when travel restrictions permit
Pilot project underway with an international body to establish financing mechanism in support of local smallholders with objective of improved traceability of the FFB supply chain
Gold certificate awarded by the Ministry of Manpower for the group's Covid prevention and control programme
Outlook
More favourable trading environment and new banking arrangements in place afford opportunity to strengthen the group's finances
With CPO and CPKO prices expected to remain at remunerative levels, the group looks forward to a period of prosperity
2
R.E.A. Holdings plc Half yearly report 2021
Map
Tabang
EAST
KALIMANTAN
KMuara Ancalong
e
r
Se
e
iv
ntekan R
Mahakam River
S
e
n
y
i
M
u
i
r
M
R
r
v
e
KembangJanggut
B
e l a
y
a n
R i v e r
Kota Bangun
d
a
n
g
K
e
p
a
l
a
R
Bontang
i
v
e
r
M
a
h
a
k
a
m
R
i
v
e
r
Tenggarong
Samarinda
▼
EAST
KALIMANTAN
Balikpapan MAKASSAR STRAIT
10 20 3010 4020 5030 km40 50 km
The map provides a plan of the operational areas and of the river and road system by which access is obtained to the main areas.
Key
Coal concession
Methane capture plant
Oil mill
Proposed new Indonesian capital city
Road
Stone source
Tank storage
Companies
CDM
PT Cipta Davia Mandiri
KMS
PT Kutai Mitra Sejahtera
PBJ2
PT Persada Bangun Jaya
PU
PT Prasetia Utama
REA Kaltim
PT REA Kaltim Plantations
SYB
PT Sasana Yudha Bhakti
SYB
SYB land transfer
R.E.A. Holdings plc Half yearly report 2021
3
