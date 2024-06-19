R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

19-Jun-2024 / 14:35 GMT/BST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Robinow

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director of R.E.A. Holdings plc

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

R.E.A. Holdings plc

 

b)

LEI

 213800YXL94R94RYG150

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

R.E.A Holdings plc 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of £1 each

 

GB0007185639

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

79.75p

50,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

n/a

Aggregated volume

 

Price

 

e)

Date of the transaction

18 June 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 


