R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia and in the production and sale of crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. It operates through two segments: the cultivation of oil palms and stone and coal interests. It has interests in stone deposits and coal mining concessions, all of which are located in East Kalimantan in Indonesia. Its principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations, manages oil palm plantations in Belayan Ulu, a remote area on either side of the Belayan River, a tributary of the Mahakam River in East Kalimantan. It has two methane capture facilities that generate electricity for the majority of its operations and employee housing, as well as supplying power to the villages in the vicinity of the Companyâs operations. Its subsidiaries include Makassar Investments Limited, KCC Resources Limited, REA Finance B.V., and R.E.A. Services Limited.