AMENDED AND RESTATED
BYE-LAWS
OF
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENTR&Q INSURANCEHOLDINGS LTD.
(Adopted by resolution of the Directors dated 27th November 202128 June 2023and by
resolution of the Members dated 1 December 2021[ ] [July]2023)
Legal -22388277.122388277.3
I N D E X
SUBJECT
BYE-LAWNo.
Interpretation
1-5
Shares
6-10
Rights Attached to Preference A Share and
Preference B Share
11-39-39
Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares
40
Treasury Shares
41
Allotment Of Shares
42-48-48
Pre-Emption Rights
49-57-57
Power of the Company to purchase its Shares
58-59-59
Alteration Of Capital
60-63
Variation Of Rights
64-65
Share Certificates
66-72-72
Shares held in CREST
73-75-75
Lien
76-81
Calls On Shares
82-90-90
Forfeiture Of Shares
91-99-99
Register Of Members
100-102
Record Dates
103-104-104
Transfer Of Shares
105-114
Transmission Of Shares
115-120-120
Disclosure of Interest in Shares
121-128-128
Untraceable Members
129
Controllers and Aggregate Holdings
130-141-141
Takeover Provisions
141A
General Meetings
142-144
Notice Of General Meetings
145-146
Proceedings At General Meetings
147-152-152
Voting
153-167
Proxies
168-182
Corporations Acting By Representatives
183
Written Resolutions Of Members
184
Board Of Directors
185-186-186
Retirement Of Directors
187-188
Removal of Directors
189-191-191
Disqualification Of Directors
192-193-193
Executive Directors
194-195-195
Alternate Directors
196-203
Directors' Fees And Expenses
204-210
Directors' Interests
211-214
General Powers Of The Directors
215-220
Borrowing Powers
221-231
Proceedings Of The Directors
232-244
Managers
245-247
Officers
248-251
Legal -22388277.122388277.3
Register of Directors and Officers
252
Minutes
253
Seal
254
Authentication Of Documents
255
Destruction Of Documents
256
Dividends And Other Payments
257-269
Reserves
270
Capitalisation
271-272
Security Arrangements, Orderly Conduct
And Confidential Information
273
Accounting Records
274-278
Audit
279-284
Notices
285-295-295
Signatures
296
Winding Up
297-298-298
Indemnity
299
Alteration Of Bye-laws And Amendment To
Memorandum of Association And Name of Company
300
Creation And Issue of Share Classes
301-302-302
Legal -22388277.122388277.3
INTERPRETATION
- In these Bye-laws, unless the context otherwise requires, the words standing in the first column of the following table shall bear the meaning set opposite them respectively in the second column.
- Definitions:
WORD
MEANING
"Act"
the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda as amended from
time to time.
"AIM"
the AIM market operated by the London Stock
Exchange.
"AIM Rules"
the Rules of the London Stock Exchange governing
admission to and the operation of AIM, as amended
from time to time.
"Affiliate"
of a specified person means a person that (at the time
when the determination is to be made) directly, or
indirectly through one or more intermediaries,
controls, or is controlled by, or is under common
control with, the specified person. As used in the
foregoing sentence, the terms "control" (including,
with correlative meaning, in terms "controlling,"
"controlled by" and "under common control with")
means the possession, directly or indirectly, of the
power to direct or cause the direction of the
management and policies of a person, whether
through the ownership of voting securities, by
contract or otherwise.
"Auditor"
the auditor of the Company for the time being and
may include any individual or partnership.
"Board" or "Directors"
the board of directors of the Company appointed or
elected pursuant to these Bye-laws and acting by, or
pursuant to, a resolution in accordance with the Act
and these Bye-laws or the directors present at a
meeting of directors at which there is a quorum.
"Business Day"
any day other than a Saturday, Sunday or public
4
Legal -22388277.122388277.3
holiday in Bermuda.
"Bye-laws"
these Bye-laws in their present form or as
supplemented or amended or substituted or restated
from time to time.
"capital"
the share capital from time to time of the Company.
"clear days"
in relation to the period of notice that period
excluding the day when the notice is given or deemed
to be given and the day for which it is given or on
which it is to take effect.
"committee"
a committee of the Board.
"Company"
Randall & Quilter InvestmentR&Q Insurance
Holdings Ltd.
"competent regulatory
a competent regulatory authority in a territory in
authority"
which the shares of the Company are listed or quoted
on a stock exchange in such territory.
"CREST"
the electronic settlement system operated by Euroclear
UK & Ireland Limited and being a Relevant System for
the purpose of the Regulations.
"CREST Rules"
the operating rules of CREST.
"debenture"
and
include debenture stock and debenture stockholder
"debenture holder"
respectively.
"Depositary"
any person who is a shareholder by virtue of its
holding shares as a trustee for those individuals who
have elected to hold shares in dematerialised form
through depositary interests.
"Director"
a director of the Company and shall include, unless
the context otherwise requires, an alternate director.
"Employees' Share Scheme"
any scheme adopted or arrangement made for
encouraging or facilitating the holding of shares in the
Company by or on behalf of:
(a) employees or former employees of the Company, 5
Legal -22388277.122388277.3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 15:21:13 UTC.