holiday in Bermuda.

"Bye-laws" these Bye-laws in their present form or as

supplemented or amended or substituted or restated

from time to time.

"capital" the share capital from time to time of the Company.

"clear days" in relation to the period of notice that period

excluding the day when the notice is given or deemed

to be given and the day for which it is given or on

which it is to take effect.

"committee" a committee of the Board.

"Company" Randall & Quilter InvestmentR&Q Insurance

Holdings Ltd.

"competent regulatory a competent regulatory authority in a territory in

authority" which the shares of the Company are listed or quoted

on a stock exchange in such territory.

"CREST" the electronic settlement system operated by Euroclear

UK & Ireland Limited and being a Relevant System for

the purpose of the Regulations.

"CREST Rules" the operating rules of CREST.

"debenture" and include debenture stock and debenture stockholder

"debenture holder" respectively.

"Depositary" any person who is a shareholder by virtue of its

holding shares as a trustee for those individuals who

have elected to hold shares in dematerialised form

through depositary interests.

"Director" a director of the Company and shall include, unless

the context otherwise requires, an alternate director.

"Employees' Share Scheme" any scheme adopted or arrangement made for

encouraging or facilitating the holding of shares in the