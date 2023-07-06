Form of Proxy

Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman.

Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s).

*

I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd to be held at 71 Fenchurch Street, Ground Floor, London, EC3M 4BSR on 28 July 2023 at 2.00 p.m. BST, and at any adjourned meeting.

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front). Please use a black pen. Mark with an X Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made. inside the box as shown in this example. Vote Ordinary Resolutions For Against Withheld

1. THAT: the Company's accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the reports of the directors and auditors thereon be received and adopted.

2. THAT: Jeffrey Hayman be appointed as a director of the Company.

3. THAT: William Spiegel be re-appointed as a director of the Company.

4. THAT: Alan Quilter be re-appointed as a director of the Company.

5. THAT: Tom Solomon be re-appointed as a director of the Company.

6. THAT: Philip Barnes be re-appointed as a director of the Company.

7. THAT: Eamonn Flanagan be re-appointed as a director of the Company.

8. THAT: Joanne Fox be re-appointed as a director of the Company.

9. THAT: Robert Legget be appointed as a director of the Company.

10. THAT: Jerome Lande be appointed as a director of the Company.

11. THAT: PKF Littlejohn LLP, who offer themselves for re-appointment, be re-appointed as auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company.

12. THAT: the Audit Committee be authorised to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

Special Resolution

13. THAT: the bye-laws set out in the printed schedule produced to the meeting marked "A" and initialed for the purpose of identification by the Chair be approved and adopted as the bye-laws of the Company in substitution for and to the exclusion of the existing bye-laws of the Company.

I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.

Signature Date

In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).