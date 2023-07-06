All Correspondence to:
Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 July 2023 at 2.00 p.m BST.
To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:
Computershare Investor Services (Bermuda) Limited, c/o The Pavilions, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 26 July 2023 at 2.00 pm BST.
Explanatory Notes:
- Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes).
- To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 702 0000 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
- The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
- Entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at 6.00 p.m. BST on 26 July 2023 (or, if the meeting is adjourned, at the time being 48 hours before the time of any adjourned meeting (without taking into account any part of a day which is not a Business Day). Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
- The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0370 702 0000 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk/je to use the online Investor Centre service.
- Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
- The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.
Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services (Bermuda) Limited accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.
Form of Proxy
Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman.
Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s).
*
I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd to be held at 71 Fenchurch Street, Ground Floor, London, EC3M 4BSR on 28 July 2023 at 2.00 p.m. BST, and at any adjourned meeting.
* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front).
Please use a black pen. Mark with an X
Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.
inside the box as shown in this example.
Vote
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against Withheld
1. THAT: the Company's accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the reports of the directors and auditors thereon be received and adopted.
2. THAT: Jeffrey Hayman be appointed as a director of the Company.
3. THAT: William Spiegel be re-appointed as a director of the Company.
4. THAT: Alan Quilter be re-appointed as a director of the Company.
5. THAT: Tom Solomon be re-appointed as a director of the Company.
6. THAT: Philip Barnes be re-appointed as a director of the Company.
7. THAT: Eamonn Flanagan be re-appointed as a director of the Company.
8. THAT: Joanne Fox be re-appointed as a director of the Company.
9. THAT: Robert Legget be appointed as a director of the Company.
10. THAT: Jerome Lande be appointed as a director of the Company.
11. THAT: PKF Littlejohn LLP, who offer themselves for re-appointment, be re-appointed as auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company.
12. THAT: the Audit Committee be authorised to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
Special Resolution
13. THAT: the bye-laws set out in the printed schedule produced to the meeting marked "A" and initialed for the purpose of identification by the Chair be approved and adopted as the bye-laws of the Company in substitution for and to the exclusion of the existing bye-laws of the Company.
I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.
Signature
Date
In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).
