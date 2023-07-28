28 July 2023
R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd
(the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting held on 28 July 2023 the following resolutions were conducted by way of a poll. A summary of the votes submitted is provided below:
Ordinary Resolutions:
Special Resolution:
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 14:13:08 UTC.