R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda-based non-life global specialty insurance company. The Company's segments include Program Management, Legacy Insurance and Corporate/ Other. The Program Management segment delegates underwriting authority to managing general agents (MGAs) to provide program capacity through its licensed platforms in the United States and Europe. The Legacy Insurance segment acquires legacy portfolios and manages the run-off of claims reserves. The Corporate/Other segment primarily includes the holding company. Its platforms provide authorized insurance paper enabling insurance entrepreneurs to develop and build their businesses in partnership with their capital providers. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include RQLM Limited, RQIH Limited and Hickson Insurance Limited.