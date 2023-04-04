Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RQIH   BMG7371X1065

R&Q INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD.

(RQIH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:28:04 2023-04-04 am EDT
64.00 GBX   -9.73%
R&Q Insurance plans spin-off and predicts chunkier yearly loss
AN
02:00aR&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2022
CI
03/31R&Q Insurance Names New Chair, CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R&Q Insurance plans spin-off and predicts chunkier yearly loss

04/04/2023 | 09:34am EDT
(Alliance News) - R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd on Tuesday predicted an annual loss and unveiled plans to separate its programme management business Accredited.

R&Q said that, given Accredited's size, it believes it is best for the unit to go it alone.

"Accredited relies on an 'A' credit rating to conduct business and historically relied on the financial strength of the broader group to obtain its credit rating. However, given Accredited's current size and scale, R&Q believes it is in the best interests of R&Q's shareholders for Accredited to stand on its own. Therefore, the board of R&Q is reviewing strategic alternatives to separate Accredited and Legacy Insurance, which will include a legal reorganisation followed by strategic transactions with third parties to achieve this objective," R&Q said.

"R&Q expects the separation will set each of Accredited and Legacy Insurance on more favourable footing to deliver profitable growth, each with their own appropriate capital structures."

Plans are subject to regulatory and lender green lights, which R&Q expects to receive in the second quarter of 2023.

In addition, the company expects to report a pretax operating loss between USD30 million and USD40 million for 2022, widening from USD21.0 million in 2021.

R&Q shares were 9.7% lower at 64.00 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on R&Q INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
Net income 2022
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization 329 M 329 M -
EV / Sales 2022
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 295
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart R&Q INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R&Q INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,88 $
Average target price 1,57 $
Spread / Average Target 78,8%
Managers and Directors
Alan Kevin Quilter Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Solomon Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
William L. Spiegel Executive Chairman
Robert Thomas Head-Data & Technology
Eamonn Flanagan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R&Q INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD.16.23%329
ALLIANZ SE6.00%93 076
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES0.65%83 400
CHUBB LIMITED-10.84%81 328
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.22%70 533
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-17.11%24 846
