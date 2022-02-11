R R Donnelley & Sons : RRD ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CONSENT SOLICITATION FOR ITS 2023 NOTES AND EXTENSION OF ITS CONSENT SOLICITATION FOR ITS 2029 DEBENTURES - Form 8-K

RRD ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CONSENT SOLICITATION FOR ITS 2023 NOTES AND EXTENSION OF ITS CONSENT SOLICITATION FOR ITS 2029 DEBENTURES CHICAGO, Illinois, February 7, 2022 - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) ("RRD" or the "Company") today announced the expiration of its previously announced solicitation of waivers and consents (the "Consent Solicitation") from holders of its 6.500% Notes due 2023 (the "Notes") to waive certain provisions in and adopt certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes (the "Notes Indenture"), including with respect to (i) declaring that the Merger (as defined below) does not constitute a Change of Control (as defined in the Notes Indenture) under the Notes Indenture and waiving any obligation of the Company to make a change of control offer in connection with the Merger, (ii) amending the defined term "Change of Control" in the Notes Indenture to include a carve-out for certain "Permitted Holders," (iii) adding to, amending, supplementing or changing certain other defined terms contained in the Notes Indenture related to the foregoing and (iv) amending the reporting covenant in the Notes Indenture, collectively the "Proposed Amendments." The Consent Solicitation is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the consent solicitation statement, dated January 20, 2022 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). The Consent Solicitation with respect to the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 4, 2022 (the "Expiration Date"). As of the Expiration Date, registered holders of the Notes holding an aggregate principal amount of the Notes as identified in the table below, validly delivered and did not validly withdraw their consents to the Proposed Amendments (the "Consents"). Title of Notes CUSIP Consent Consideration Amount

Outstanding as of

the Record Date Principal Amount

of Consents

Delivered(1) Percentage of

Principal

Amount of

Consents

Delivered(1) 6.500% Notes due 2023 257867 BA8 $1.25 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes $ 74,970,000 $ 53,713,000 71.65 % (1) The aggregate principal amount of the Notes representing the Consents that have been validly delivered and not withdrawn as of the Expiration Date is based on information provided by the Information and Tabulation Agent (as defined below) to RRD. The Company has accepted all Consents relating to the Notes that were validly delivered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date. The Consent Solicitation for the Notes expired at the Expiration Date, and Consents with respect to the Notes may no longer be withdrawn. A supplemental indenture giving effect to the Proposed Amendments with respect to the Notes will be executed promptly. Upon its execution, the supplemental indenture will be effective and constitute a binding agreement between the Company and the trustee. However, the Proposed Amendments will not become operative until immediately prior to the consummation of the Merger and will cease to be operative if the Merger is not consummated or the consent consideration is not paid to the holders thereof that validly delivered and did not revoke such Consents. The effectiveness of the Proposed Amendments is not a condition to the consummation of the Merger or other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, but the consummation of the Merger is a condition to the Supplemental Indentures becoming operative. Based on the information currently available to the Company, it is expected that the Merger will be consummated during the first quarter of 2022; however, there is no assurance that the Merger will be consummated in the first quarter of 2022 or at any time prior to the Termination Date (as defined in the Merger Agreement) (which is subject to extension under certain limited circumstances as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement). In addition, the Company is extending the previously announced expiration date for the Consent Solicitation from holders of the Company's 6.625% Debentures due 2029 (the "Debentures" and, together with the Notes, the "Debt Securities") to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Debentures. The new expiration

date for validly delivering Consents with respect to the Debentures has been extended from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 4, 2022 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 11, 2022, and is subject to further extension by the Company in its sole discretion. The Consent Solicitations and the extension and modification thereof were made at the request of Chatham Delta Parent, Inc. ("Parent") pursuant to the terms of the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") entered into on December 14, 2021 by and among the Company, Parent and Chatham Delta Acquisition Sub, Inc. ("Acquisition Sub"). Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Acquisition Sub will merge with and into the Company (the "Merger"), with the Company surviving the Merger as a direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. The Company, at the request of Parent, has engaged Jefferies LLC to act as solicitation agent ("Solicitation Agent") in connection with the Consent Solicitations. Questions regarding the Consent Solicitation may be directed to the Solicitation Agent at the following address or telephone number: Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attn: Scott Peloso, (212) 284-3426. The Company, at the request of Parent, has engaged Ipreo LLC to act as information and tabulation agent (the "Information and Tabulation Agent"). Requests for documents relating to the Consent Solicitations may be obtained by contacting Ipreo LLC at (888) 593-9546 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 849-3880 (banks and brokers) or ipreo-consentSolicitation@ihsmarkit.com. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Parent is responsible for paying all fees and expenses the Company incurs in connection with the Consent Solicitations, including for the Solicitation Agent and Information and Tabulation Agent, and indemnifying the Company from and against any and all losses the Company incurs in connection with the Consent Solicitations. This news release does not constitute a solicitation of consents with respect to the Debt Securities, and consent solicitations with respect to the Debt Securities are only being made pursuant to the terms of the Consent Solicitation Statement. Consent solicitations are not being made to, and consents are not being solicited from, holders of Debt Securities in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such consent solicitations or grant such consent. None of the Company, the trustees, the Solicitation Agent or the Information and Tabulation Agent makes any recommendation as to whether or not holders should deliver consents with respect to the Debt Securities. Each holder must make its own decision as to whether or not to deliver consents. About RRD RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry's most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies-from Main Street to Wall Street-optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. Use of Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, the federal securities laws, including statements related to the proposed Merger. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding, among other things, the expected date of closing of the Merger and the potential benefits thereof, its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "aims," "plan," "believe," "could," "seek," "see," "will," "may," "would," "might," "considered," "potential," "estimate," "continue," "likely," "target" or similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend upon future circumstances that may or may not occur, such as the consummation of the Merger and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may 2