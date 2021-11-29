RRD Board Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period and Qualification of “Excluded Parties”

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”) announced today the expiration of the “go-shop” period set forth in the previously announced definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC (“Atlas”), dated as of November 3, 2021 (the “Atlas Merger Agreement”), the receipt of an “Alternative Acquisition Proposal” as defined in the Atlas Merger Agreement and further developments with respect to a previously announced proposal from Chatham Asset Management, LLC ("Chatham"). Under the terms of the Atlas Merger Agreement, affiliates of Atlas have agreed to acquire the Company for $8.52 per share in cash.

As previously announced, RRD received an unsolicited proposal from Chatham on November 16, 2021 to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RRD not already owned by Chatham for $9.10 per share in cash (the “Chatham Proposal”), and thereafter the Company has been engaged in negotiations with Chatham regarding the terms and conditions of the Chatham Proposal. In addition, on November 27, 2021 and as part of its “go-shop” process, RRD received an Alternative Acquisition Proposal from a strategic party for $10.00 per share in cash, subject to other terms and conditions (the “Go-Shop Proposal”).

On November 28, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) determined, in good faith after consultation with its outside financial advisor and legal counsel, that each of the Chatham Proposal and Go-Shop Proposal would reasonably be expected to lead to a “Superior Proposal” (as defined in the Atlas Merger Agreement), thereby making each of Chatham and such strategic party an “Excluded Party” under the terms of the Atlas Merger Agreement. At this time, the Board has not determined that the Chatham Proposal or the Go-Shop Proposal constitutes a Superior Proposal, and there can be no assurances that a transaction will result from either proposal or that any alternative transaction will be entered into or consummated.

Under the Atlas Merger Agreement, the Company is required to pay a $20 million termination fee and expense reimbursement to Atlas if the Company terminates the Atlas Merger Agreement in order to enter into a definitive merger agreement with respect to either the Chatham Proposal or Go-Shop Proposal by 11:59 p.m. (Chicago time) on December 9, 2021. In the case of the Chatham Proposal, Chatham has agreed to pay the termination fee and expense reimbursement to Atlas on the Company’s behalf in such event. The Company would be required to repay Chatham for such termination fee and expense reimbursement under certain circumstances in connection with a potential termination of the proposed definitive merger agreement with Chatham.

At this time, the Company remains subject to the Atlas Merger Agreement and is complying with the terms and conditions of the Atlas Merger Agreement, which remain in effect unless and until the Atlas Merger Agreement is terminated. Accordingly, subject to and as required by the Atlas Merger Agreement, the Board has not made a “Change of Recommendation” (as defined in the Atlas Merger Agreement), reaffirms its recommendation of the Atlas Merger Agreement and rejects all “Alternative Acquisition Agreements” (as defined in the Atlas Merger Agreement). The Company does not intend to disclose developments with respect to this process unless and until it determines it is appropriate to do so, subject to the terms of the Atlas Merger Agreement.

The foregoing description of the Atlas Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby is subject to, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, the full terms of the Atlas Merger Agreement, which RRD has filed on Form 8-K.

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to RRD.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

