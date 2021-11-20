Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRD   US2578672006

R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY

(RRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FTSI, RRD, MNR, LEVL; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

11/20/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC for $8.52 per share in cash. If you are an RRD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Industrial Logistics Properties Trust for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Monmouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Level One shareholders will have the right to receive 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of Level One common stock owned. If you are a Level One shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-ftsi-rrd-mnr-levl-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301429493.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY
03:01aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FTSI, RRD, MNR, LEVL; Shareholde..
PR
11/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds NPTN, RRD, MNR, and MCFE Shareholders About Its O..
PR
11/16RRD Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal from Chatham Asset Management
BU
11/16R.R. Donnelley & Sons Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal from Chatham Asset Managemen..
CI
11/16Chatham Asset Submits Counter Offer to Acquire RR Donnelley for $9.10 Per Share; Files ..
MT
11/16Chatham Asset Delivered a Letter to the Board of Directors of R. R. Donnelley & Sons
CI
11/16Chatham Asset Management Submits Binding Offer To Acquire R.R. Donnelley For $9.10 Per ..
PR
11/15SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VSAT, LEVL, RRD, MNR; Shareholde..
PR
11/12R. R. Donnelley Sends Letter to Chatham Asset Management Regarding Buyout
DJ
11/12Chatham Asset Management, LLC Anthony Melchiorre Managing Member - Form 8-K
PU
More news