  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRD   US2578672006

R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY

(RRD)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ROG, RRD, XLRN, ADMS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

11/04/2021 | 06:57pm EDT
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for $277.00 in cash per share. If you are a Rogers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC for $8.52 per share in cash. If you are an RRD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock for each Great Western share they own. Following completion of the transaction, Great Western shareholders will collectively own 43% of the combined company. If you are a Great Western shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck & Co., Inc. for $180.00 per share in cash. If you are an Acceleron shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $8.10 per share in cash plus two non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash. If you are an Adamas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-rog-rrd-xlrn-adms-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301417063.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


