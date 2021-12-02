Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRD   US2578672006

R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY

(RRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RRD, NPTN, CPLG, VSAT, GSKY; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

12/02/2021 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to a sale of the company. If you are an RRD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are a NeoPhotonics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the merger, CorePoint shareholders will receive $15.65 per share in cash plus, if applicable and in certain circumstances, incremental cash consideration if CorePoint timely resolves previously disclosed tax proceedings with the Internal Revenue Service. If you are a CorePoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, GreenSky shareholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman common stock for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock they own. If you are a GreenSky shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com  
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-rrd-nptn-cplg-vsat-gsky-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301436367.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY
01:07pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RRD, NPTN, CPLG, VSAT, GSKY; Sha..
PR
12/01R.R. Donnelley & Sons Says Chatham's Sweetened $10.25-per-Share Cash Buyout Bid Constit..
MT
12/01R R DONNELLEY & SONS : RRD Board Unanimously Determines that Chatham's Unsolicited Proposa..
PU
12/01RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/01RRD Board Unanimously Determines that Chatham's Unsolicited Proposal to Acquire RRD for..
BU
11/30RRD Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal from Chatham Asset Management
BU
11/30R.R. Donnelley & Sons Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal from Chatham Asset Managemen..
CI
11/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds NPTN, RRD, MNR, and MCFE Shareholders About Its O..
PR
11/29URGENT : The M&A Firm is Investigating the Sale of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company - RRD
PR
11/29RR Donnelley Gets Sweetened Cash Buyout Bid of $10.25 per Share From Chatham
MT
More news