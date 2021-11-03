Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRD   US2578672006

R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY

(RRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Atlas

11/03/2021 | 10:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating R.R. Donnelley (NYSE: RRD), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Atlas.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/rr-donnelley-sons-company or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges R.R. Donnelley's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet R.R. Donnelley shareholders will receive only $8.52 per share in cash for each share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for R.R. Donnelley by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if R.R. Donnelley accepts a superior bid. R.R. Donnelley insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements. For example, Chatham Asset Management, LLC ("Chatham"), a private investment firm which manages funds that beneficially own approximately 14.9% of the outstanding common stock of R.R. Donnelley and which is the largest bondholder of R.R. Donnelley has offered to acquire R.R. Donnelley for $9.00-9.50 per share in cash. Chatham reports that R.R. Donnelley has not allowed Chatham to conduct appropriate due diligence.

We are investigating the conduct of R.R. Donnelley's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for R.R. Donnelley.

If you own R.R. Donnelley common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/rr-donnelley-sons-company.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-rr-donnelley--sons-company-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-atlas-301415322.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY
10:51aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has obtai..
PR
10:35aRRD REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
10:33aRR DONNELLEY & SONS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
09:19aWall Street Set to Open Largely Flat Ahead of Fed Decision
MT
08:59aThinking about buying stock in Bed Bath & Beyond, RR Donnelley & Sons, Flora Growth, Ce..
PR
08:46aRRD to be Acquired by Atlas for $8.52 Per Share in Cash - Form 8-K
PU
08:35aRR DONNELLEY & SONS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
08:11aRR Donnelley Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise; Company Agrees to be Acquired by Atlas H..
MT
06:58aEarnings Flash (RRD) R.R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY Reports Q3 EPS $0.57, vs. Street Est..
MT
More news