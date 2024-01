Jan 31 (Reuters) - One 97 Communications Ltd:

* : PPBL IS TAKING IMMEDIATE STEPS TO COMPLY WITH RBI DIRECTIONS, INCLUDING WORKING WITH THE RBI TO ADDRESS THEIR CONCERNS AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE

* OCL TO EXPAND ITS EXISTING RELATIONSHIPS WITH LEADING THIRD-PARTY BANKS TO DISTRIBUTE PAYMENTS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES PRODUCTS

* COMPANY HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT THIS DOES NOT IMPACT USER DEPOSITS IN THEIR SAVINGS ACCOUNTS, WALLETS, FASTAGS, AND NCMC ACCOUNTS

* OCL WILL BE WORKING ONLY WITH OTHER BANKS, AND NOT WITH PAYTM PAYMENTS BANK LIMITED

* PAYMENT GATEWAY BUSINESS (ONLINE MERCHANTS) WILL CONTINUE TO OFFER PAYMENT SOLUTIONS TO ITS EXISTING MERCHANTS

* COMPANY EXPECTS THIS ACTION TO HAVE A WORST CASE IMPACT OF RS. 300 TO 500 CRORES ON ITS ANNUAL EBITDA GOING FORWARD

* OCL EXERTS NO INFLUENCE ON THE OPERATIONS OF PAYTM PAYMENTS BANK LIMITED, OTHER THAN AS A MINORITY BOARD MEMBER, AND MINORITY SHAREHOLDER

* PAYTM: ON TERMINATION OF NODAL ACCOUNT OF OCL & PAYTM PAYMENTS SERVICES LIMITED BY FEBRUARY 29, OCL & PPSL TO MOVE NODAL TO OTHER BANKS DURING THIS TIME