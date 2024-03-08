R&S Group Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Funds
News Release
R&S Group acknowledges VERAISON’s decision to gradually return capital to its shareholders
Sissach/BL, Switzerland, 8 March 2024 – R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) took note of the news release by VERAISON Capital AG (“VERAISON”) published on 7 March 2024 wherein the asset manager informs about its decision to gradually return capital to its shareholders.
VERAISON, through its SICAV Engagement Fund, acted as sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) VT5 Acquisition Company AG (“VT5”) which successfully concluded the Initial Business Combination (De-SPAC) with R&S Group at the end of last year. This resulted in the listing of RSGN at SIX Swiss Exchange on 13 December 2023.
As sponsor, VERAISON – after redemptions tendered in the De-SPAC process and selling shares previously held as investor – still holds approximately 6% of RSGN shares which are restricted by lock-up commitment until 13 December 2024.
R&S Group acknowledges VERAISON’s decision to gradually return capital to its shareholders and is prepared to support VERAISON in the sale of their RSGN shares whereby the lock-up commitment shall be maintained.
