R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
R&S Group announces organic net sales growth of 15% and operating performance above expectations
24 July 2024 – R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today announced preliminary unaudited net sales for the first half year (H1) 2024. H1 2024 net sales amounted to CHF 109.9 million, corresponding to an organic growth of 15% if excluding SERW, the fully divested high-voltage switches business in the Czech Republic, in H1 2023.
The positive momentum in R&S Group’s focus markets is also confirmed by the strong development in order intake which grew by 18% to CHF 141.0 million during H1 2024, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3. Thanks to the good business dynamics, R&S Group closed the period with a record order backlog of CHF 218.2 million (+25%), compared to CHF 174.6 million (adjusted) as of 30 June 2023 and CHF 185.7 million (adjusted) as of 31 December 2023.
R&S Group has been increasing its production capacities to meet the growing demand and will take another important step by the opening of a new plant in Bochnia near Krakow in Poland which is slightly delayed due to late machine deliveries (production start now expected in October 2024). First customer orders have been placed with initial deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2024.
R&S Group expects to report higher than expected tax expenses due to a non-recurring tax payment of CHF 3.7 million relating to previous tax periods. Nevertheless R&S Group confirms its full year 2024 guidance of net sales growth above 12%*), an EBIT margin of around 20% and a free cash flow margin in the mid-teens double-digit range as percent of net sales.
The performance of the operating business in H1 2024 was clearly above expectations and the achievements demonstrate that the Group is well on track to meet its guidance published on 17 May 2024.
Further information will be provided on 11 September 2024 with the publication of the H1 2024 financial report.
1 without figures of plant in Czech Republic (SERW), which was divested on Dec. 5, 2023
Contact Investor and Media Relations
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com.
Additional features:
File: R&S Group announces organic net sales growth of 15% and operating performance above expectations
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R&S Group Holding AG
|Zentrum Staldenbach 3
|8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@the-rsgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.the-rsgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH1107979838, CH1108008082
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1952499
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1952499 24-Jul-2024 CET/CEST