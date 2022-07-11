R S Software India : Annual General Meeting

Sub: Intimation of Book Closure and Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2021- 2022.
Name of the Company
R S Software (India) Limited
Security Code
RSSOFTWARE
Type of Issued Security and
Paid up value per share as
25708318 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each
on March 31, 2021
Book Closure
From August 06, 2022, to August 12, 2022 (both days
inclusive)
Record Date
Nil.
Purpose of Book Closure
Annual General Meeting only.
The Thirty Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Year ended 31st March 2022 will be held on Friday, 12th August 2022 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).
This is for your kind information and records please.
