    517447   INE165B01029

R S SOFTWARE (INDIA) LIMITED

(517447)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
24.70 INR   +1.86%
R S SOFTWARE INDIA : Annual General Meeting
PU
04/22R S Software Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2021R S Software Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
R S Software India : Annual General Meeting

07/11/2022 | 02:14am EDT
July 11, 2022

The Vice President

Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of Book Closure and Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2021- 2022.

Name of the Company

R S Software (India) Limited

Security Code

RSSOFTWARE

Type of Issued Security and

Paid up value per share as

25708318 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each

on March 31, 2021

Book Closure

From August 06, 2022, to August 12, 2022 (both days

inclusive)

Record Date

Nil.

Purpose of Book Closure

Annual General Meeting only.

The Thirty Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Year ended 31st March 2022 will be held on Friday, 12th August 2022 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).

This is for your kind information and records please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For R S Software (India) Limited

CFO & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

R. S. Software (India) Limited published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 355 M - -
Net income 2021 -200 M - -
Net cash 2021 83,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 635 M 8,01 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 55,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajnit Rai Jain Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Vijendra Kumar Surana CFO, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Milind Kamat Chief Operating Officer
Shital Kumar Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Rajasekhar Ramaraj Independent Non-Executive Director
