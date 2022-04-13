R STAHL : 13.04.2022 – Conference Call GJ 2021

FY 2021 ANALYSTS' AND INVESTORS' CONFERENCE CALL

13 April 2022 | Waldenburg

This presentation was prepared by R. STAHL AG and is solely for information purposes. It may not be reproduced, distributed or published without the prior consent of R. STAHL AG. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations at the time they are first made available. They are therefore connected with risks and uncertainties and the actual results may deviate significantly from those described in the future-oriented statements. A number of these risks and uncertainties are determined by factors outside of the realm of influence of R. STAHL AG and cannot be estimated with certainty as of today. These include future market conditions and economic developments, the conduct of other market participants, the achievement of unexpected synergy effects, as well as legal and political decisions. R. STAHL AG is also not obliged to publish corrections to these forward-looking statements in order to reflect results or circumstances arising after the publication date of these materials. It constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to shares in any country, including the USA. This presentation does not include a public offer of shares; a sales prospectus is not being published.

Rounding differences and rates of change

Percentages and figures may include rounding differences. The signs used to indicate rates of change are based on mathematic aspects: Rates of change >+100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change <-100% as "n/a" (not applicable).

1 Summary FY 2021

2 Financials FY 2021

3 Strategy Update: EXcellence 2023

4 Outlook FY 2022

WEAK ORDER INTAKE IN H2 2020 AS WELL AS SUPPLY ISSUES WEIGHED ON SALES - COST & MARGIN CONTROL MITIGATED IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY

Sales increased by €1.6m to €248.1m (+0.7%)

EBITDA pre1) fell moderately by €1.1m to €17.9m, demonstrating good ongoing cost & margin control

EBITDA pre1) margin decreased by 50 basis points to 7.2%

Net profit came in at €-4.9m, down €1.4m | Earnings per share stood at €-0.76

Ongoing strong financial position with net debt2) of €18.3m at year-end (€+12.4m)

Outlook FY 2022: Sales and EBITDA pre1) to show low double-digit growth

1) EBITDA pre: EBITDA pre exceptionals (exceptionals: restructuring charges, unscheduled depreciation and amortization, charges for design and implementation of IT projects, M&A costs as well as profit and loss from the disposal of non-current assets no longer required for business operations)

2) Excl. lease liabilities

1 Summary FY 2021

2 Financials FY 2021