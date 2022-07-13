Log in
2022-07-13
13.20 EUR   +2.33%
11:10aR. STAHL Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with significant majority
EQ
07/11R STAHL : Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2022
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : R. STAHL AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
R. STAHL Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with significant majority

07/13/2022 | 11:10am EDT
DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
R. STAHL Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with significant majority

13.07.2022 / 17:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R. STAHL Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with significant majority

 

  • 29th Annual General Meeting again held as virtual event
  • Participation at 79.8 % (previous year: 83.4 %)

 

Waldenburg, 13 July 2022 - In 2022, R. STAHL again made use of the German COVID 19 Measures Act, weighing all risks, and held its 29th Annual General Meeting as a virtual event. With 3.78 million shares represented and thus a share capital of 58.66%, participation was slightly below the figure of previous years which were also held as virtual Annual General Meetings. In total, 32 shareholders were following the meeting via the shareholder portal.

 

All agenda items were approved by a significant majority. In addition to the approval of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, BDO AG Wirtschafts­prüfungs­gesellschaft, Hamburg, was elected auditor for the current financial year. Shareholders also voted in favor of the compensation systems for the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and a relevant change to the Articles of Association. Detailed results can be viewed on the company website under Corporate / Investor Relations / Annual General Meeting (https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/ - German only)

 

About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation.

Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2021 global sales amounting to around €248 million were generated by 1,672 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

 

Contact:

R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Manager Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany

Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com

13.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0
Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333
E-mail: investornews@stahl.de
Internet: www.r-stahl.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
WKN: A1PHBB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1397475

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1397475  13.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397475&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
