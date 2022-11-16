Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. R. STAHL AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSL2   DE000A1PHBB5

R. STAHL AG

(RSL2)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:57 2022-11-16 am EST
14.75 EUR   -0.34%
R Stahl : Explosion protection with a click in the new R. STAHL web shop
PU
R. STAHL and the Ernst Abbe University of Applied Sciences in Jena are stepping up their hydrogen technology research cooperation
EQ
R. Stahl AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
R STAHL : Explosion protection with a click in the new R. STAHL web shop

11/16/2022 | 05:29am EST
Product News
11/16/2022
Explosion protection with a click in the new R. STAHL web shop

Order online 24/7

With the new web shop for explosion-protected products, R. STAHL offers its customers a convenient, secure shopping tool that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Luminaires, terminal boxes, control boxes, signalling devices, connectors, products for automation, operating and monitoring systems are available in the online shop. Interested parties have convenient access to a comprehensive portfolio of products in the field of explosion protection and safety technology. With just a few clicks, quotations can be requested and orders placed anytime and anywhere. This saves customers time and can significantly accelerate their procurement processes. At the same time, the modern shop system enables product comparison and displays availability. Users also benefit from a direct link to accessories and spare parts. Another advantage is the tracking of quotations and orders. This gives customers maximum transparency in their activities.

Yurday Tosun, R. STAHL Sales Manager DACH, reports: "Some customers have already visited our new web shop and especially appreciate the flexible and fast quotation generation as well as order processing." In the coming weeks, R. STAHL will expand the platform with further features. These include, for example, the display of expected delivery times providing even more benefits for the customer. The new web shop is accessible around the clock via r-stahl.com and invites all interested parties to visit.

Press contact:
R. STAHL
Kerstin Wolf
Am Bahnhof 30, 74638 Waldenburg, Germany
T: +49 7942 943 4300
E: [email protected]

Disclaimer

R. Stahl AG published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 10:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
