R STAHL : Explosion protection with a click in the new R. STAHL web shop

Explosion protection with a click in the new R. STAHL web shop

With the new web shop for explosion-protected products, R. STAHL offers its customers a convenient, secure shopping tool that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Luminaires, terminal boxes, control boxes, signalling devices, connectors, products for automation, operating and monitoring systems are available in the online shop. Interested parties have convenient access to a comprehensive portfolio of products in the field of explosion protection and safety technology. With just a few clicks, quotations can be requested and orders placed anytime and anywhere. This saves customers time and can significantly accelerate their procurement processes. At the same time, the modern shop system enables product comparison and displays availability. Users also benefit from a direct link to accessories and spare parts. Another advantage is the tracking of quotations and orders. This gives customers maximum transparency in their activities.

Yurday Tosun, R. STAHL Sales Manager DACH, reports: "Some customers have already visited our new web shop and especially appreciate the flexible and fast quotation generation as well as order processing." In the coming weeks, R. STAHL will expand the platform with further features. These include, for example, the display of expected delivery times providing even more benefits for the customer. The new web shop is accessible around the clock via r-stahl.com and invites all interested parties to visit.



Press contact:

R. STAHL

Kerstin Wolf

Am Bahnhof 30, 74638 Waldenburg, Germany

T: +49 7942 943 4300

E: [email protected]