R STAHL : The magazine for the Annual Report 2021

Order intake
261.3
€ million
Employees
1,672
Key ﬁgures R. STAHL Group 2021
CONTENTS
3
1. Sustainability
20 Sustainability as success factor
Setting a course for the future
2. Decarbonization
28 Explosion protection provides a foundation for a successful energy transition
30 On new gas applications for hydrogen
32 Expanding horizons
33 Energy savings with LED technology
33 Green electricity generated in-house
22 Corporate responsibility at R. STAHL
24 Sharing knowledge
24 Strict standards in every corner of the globe
25 Conserving resources with lightweight construction
3. Technological change
36 Regional proximity assures supply security
38 Finding new options with digitalization and automation
40 Predictive Maintenance
40 Smart assembly research project
41 Cobots in production
41 Digital twin
