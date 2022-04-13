R STAHL : The magazine for the Annual Report 2021

Order intake

261.3

€ million

Employees

1,672

Key ﬁgures R. STAHL Group 2021

CONTENTS

3

1. Sustainability

20 Sustainability as success factor

Setting a course for the future

2. Decarbonization

28 Explosion protection provides a foundation for a successful energy transition

30 On new gas applications for hydrogen

32 Expanding horizons

33 Energy savings with LED technology

33 Green electricity generated in-house

22 Corporate responsibility at R. STAHL

24 Sharing knowledge

24 Strict standards in every corner of the globe

25 Conserving resources with lightweight construction

3. Technological change

36 Regional proximity assures supply security

38 Finding new options with digitalization and automation

40 Predictive Maintenance

40 Smart assembly research project

41 Cobots in production

41 Digital twin

