    RSL2   DE000A1PHBB5

R. STAHL AG

(RSL2)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/13 01:32:01 am EDT
14.80 EUR   +0.68%
R STAHL : April 13, 2022 – Conference Call FY 2021
PU
R STAHL : 13.04.2022 – Conference Call GJ 2021
PU
R STAHL : The magazine for the Annual Report 2021
PU
R STAHL : The magazine for the Annual Report 2021

04/13/2022 | 01:15am EDT
Order intake

261.3

€ million

Employees

1,672

Key ﬁgures R. STAHL Group 2021

CONTENTS

3

1. Sustainability

20 Sustainability as success factor

Setting a course for the future

2. Decarbonization

28 Explosion protection provides a foundation for a successful energy transition

30 On new gas applications for hydrogen

32 Expanding horizons

33 Energy savings with LED technology

33 Green electricity generated in-house

22 Corporate responsibility at R. STAHL

24 Sharing knowledge

24 Strict standards in every corner of the globe

25 Conserving resources with lightweight construction

3. Technological change

36 Regional proximity assures supply security

38 Finding new options with digitalization and automation

40 Predictive Maintenance

40 Smart assembly research project

41 Cobots in production

41 Digital twin

Imprint

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

R. Stahl AG published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 05:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
