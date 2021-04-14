This report is available in German and English language. Both versions can also be found online on our corporate website www.r-stahl.comunder Corporate/Investor Relations/Financial Reports. It contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL's management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.
The contents of this press release are intended to address all genders. For the sake of readability and without any intent to discriminate, only the male form will be used.
Rounding differences and rates of change
Percentages and figures in this report may include rounding differences. The signs used to indicate rates of change are based on economic aspects: improvements are indicated by a "+" sign, deteriorations by a "-" sign. Rates of change >+100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change <-100% as "n/a" (not applicable).
R. STAHL - Interim Report Q1 2020
1010
R. STAHL GROUP
Key Figures
Change
in € million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
in %
Sales
65.1
67.5
-3.6
Germany
16.9
16.2
+4.2
Central region 1)
29.2
29.5
-1.1
Americas
7.2
7.6
-4.5
Asia/Pacific
11.8
14.2
-17.2
Order backlog as of 31 March
79.9
75.8
+5.4
EBITDA pre exceptionals 2)
4.7
7.7
-38.6
EBITDA margin pre exceptionals 2)
7.3%
11.4%
EBITDA
4.7
6.3
-25.7
EBIT
0.5
1.0
-48.6
Net profit
-0.6
0.1
n/a
Earnings per share (in €)
-0.10
0.02
n/a
Cashflow from operating activities
0.9
6.9
-86.6
Depreciation and amortization
4.2
5.3
-21.4
Capital expenditures
2.3
2.6
-10.6
31 Mar.
31 Dec.
Change
2020
2019
in %
Total assets
261.1
259.4
+0.7
Equity
59.9
58.4
+2.5
Equity ratio
22.9%
22.5%
Net financial debt 3)
7.7
4.2
+84.8
Net financial debt incl. lease liabilities pursuant to IFRS 16
37.3
36.0
+3.8
Employees 4)
1,686
1,669
+1.0
Africa and Europe excl. Germany
Exceptionals: restructuring charges, non-scheduled depreciation and amortization, charges for design and implementation of IT-projects, M&A costs as well as profit and loss from the disposal of non-current assets no longer required for business operations
excl. pension provision and excluding lease liabilities
excl. apprentices
R. STAHL - Interim Report Q1 2020
1010
INTERIM REPORT
of R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft for the period 1 January 2020 through 31 March 2020
CONTENTS
2
7
12
14
Group management report
Consolidated interim financial statements
Selected explanatory notes
Financial calendar and contact
R. STAHL - Interim Report Q1 2020
GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT
Sales in Q1 2020 declined by 3.6% to €65.1 million (Q1 2019: €67.5 million) - coronavirus pandemic de- lays deliveries
EBITDA pre exceptionals fell by €3.0 million to €4.7 mil- lion (Q1 2019: €7.7 million)
Q1 2020 without any notable exceptionals (Q1 2019: €-1.4 million)
F inancial result improved to €-0.4 million (Q1 2019: €-0.9 million)
Earnings per share declined to €-0.10 (Q1 2019: €0.02)
Delayed deliveries led to an increase in working capital and net financial debt
Business performance
2
(Q1 2019: €67.5 million). The key factor in this development was the worldwide restrictions on public life relating to the unexpectedly rapid global spread of the corona- virus as from February 2020, which also caused delays in transport and goods acceptance at several of our cus- tomers. Sales performance declined in all regions except Germany.
Germany registered an increase in sales by 4.2% to €16.9 million (Q1 2019: €16.2 million). Sales in the Central region - consisting of Africa and Europe excluding Ger- many - fell by 1.1% to €29.2 million (Q1 2019: €29.5 mil- lion). The regions of the Americas and Asia/Pacific registered a downturn in sales with a loss of 4.5% to €7.2 million (Q1 2019: €7.6 million) and a decrease of 17.2% to €11.8 million (Q1 2019: €14.2 million) respectively.
In contrast to sales, orders performed well in the quarter under review with a significant increase of 14.2% to €78.8 million (Q1 2019: €69.0 million), achieving the highest quarterly order intake for about four years. Compared to the seasonally weak previous quarter, this represents an increase of 19.7% (Q4 2019: €65.8 million). As a result, the order backlog increased significantly as at the end of the reporting period to €79.9 million (31 December 2019: €67.3 million).
Sales
In Q1 2020, R. STAHL realized sales of €65.1 million,
which represents a decrease of 3.6% year-on-year
Sales by region
Q1
Q1
Change
in % of
in € million
2020
2019
in %
Group sales
Germany
16.9
16.2
+4.2
26
Central region
29.2
29.5
-1.1
45
Americas
7.2
7.6
-4.5
11
Asia/Pacific
11.8
14.2
-17.2
18
Total
65.1
67.5
-3.6
100
EBITDA and EBIT
The downturn in the sales performance was also reflected in the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) pre exceptionals, which fell in the quarter under review by €3.0 million to €4.7 million (Q1 2019: €7.7 million). In the reporting period, there were
immaterial exceptionals in the amount of €-0.1 million (Q1 2019: -€1.4 million), which resulted in EBITDA of €4.7 million (Q1 2019: €6.3 million).
The delayed deliveries of goods led to an increase in finished and unfinished products to €4.1 million (Q1 2019: €2.1 million), yielding an operating performance of €70.2 million in the quarter under review (Q1 2019: