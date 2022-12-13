EQS-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

R. STAHL raises its full-year guidance for 2022 after a strong third quarter and continued good order situation



13-Dec-2022 / 16:22 CET/CEST

R. STAHL raises its full-year guidance for 2022 after a strong third quarter and continued good order situation: Group sales are now expected to be within a corridor of € 273 million and € 278 million (previously: € 270 and € 275 million), EBITDA pre exceptionals between € 21 million and € 24 million (previously: € 18 to € 21 million)

Waldenburg, 13 December 2022 - Demand for R. STAHL’s explosion protection products continued to grow in the fourth quarter after gaining significant momentum in the third quarter. In terms of sales, improvements in transport capacities and numerous supply chains are having a particularly positive impact. Only the procurement situation for electronic components remains challenging.

After the third quarter of 2022, R. STAHL had generated Group sales of € 202.5 million and EBITDA pre exceptionals of € 16.6 million and confirmed its full-year guidance which had been detailed again at the half-year. Accordingly, the Executive Board expected Group sales for 2022 to be somewhere between € 270 million and € 275 million, with EBITDA pre exceptionals of between € 18 million and € 21 million. As a result of the continued strong demand from all sales markets relevant to R. STAHL and a slight improvement in supply chains, the Executive Board now expects full-year sales for 2022 to be between € 273 million and € 278 million, with EBITDA pre exceptionals of between € 21 million and € 24 million. Free cash flow is expected to be in the mid single-digit negative million euro range.

Publication of the preliminary figures for 2022 is scheduled for 16 February 2023.

About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation.

Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2021 global sales amounting to around €248 million were generated by 1,672 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

