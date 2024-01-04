Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
05:53:07 2024-01-04 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
20.7
EUR
-0.48%
+1.96%
0.00%
Official R. STAHL AG press release
R. Stahl AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
January 04, 2024 at 05:01 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: R. Stahl AG
R. Stahl AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.01.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
R. Stahl AG Street:
Am Bahnhof 30 Postal code:
74638 City:
Waldenburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299001GNOTPZ0J9QN67 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: End of attribution to the consortium of family shareholders of R. STAHL AG. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Anja Somogyi Date of birth: 06 Jan 1969 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
0.77 %
0.00 %
0.77 %
6440000 Previous notification
36.03 %
0 %
36.03 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1PHBB5
49574
0
0.77 %
0.00 % Total
49574
0.77 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany Internet:
www.r-stahl.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1808487 04.01.2024 CET/CEST
R Stahl AG is a Germany-based technology company. It offers a range of products and systems for explosion protection, such as explosion protected switches, pushbuttons and light fittings. Its product portfolio comprises lighting solutions, installation equipment, control stations and control devices, installation equipment and accessories, signaling devices, load discount switches and motor starters, components for system solutions, applications for low voltage systems, isolators, safety batteries, operating and monitoring systems, components for heating systems, camera and surveillance systems, wireless solutions, marine solutions, and software solution Product Environmental Compliance (PEC). It serves customers from the gas and oil industry and the chemical and pharmaceuticals industry, as well as for sewage treatment plants, water conditioning plants and distilleries.
Last Close Price
20.8
EUR
Average target price
30
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+44.23% Consensus