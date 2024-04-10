In a strategic move to deepen client relationships and accelerate its growth trajectory, R Systems International, backed by Blackstone, has strengthened its C-suite by appointing two seasoned executives: Arun Raghavapudi as Chief Customer Officer and Sanjay Sahay as Chief Marketing Officer.

Arun Raghavapudi joined R Systems as the Chief Customer Officer. He brings a wealth of experience, having spent 25 years in various roles at large and mid-size enterprises ITC Infotech, InfoVision Inc., Genpact, and Infosys. His expertise extends across the entire value chain of technology services, with a particular focus on ensuring client delight and successful project delivery. Arun holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy, and an MBA in systems and marketing from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta.

Sanjay Sahay steps into the role of CMO with over 25 years of rich and diverse experience in transforming B2B marketing. His appointment marks a significant step in redefining R Systems' marketing operating model to establish a digital-first marketing organization. Prior to joining R Systems, he served as Vice President and Global Head of Digital Marketing at Infosys, where he spearheaded digital-first global brand campaigns that elevated the brand's digital association, improved client experience, and influenced large deals' pipeline through account-based marketing. Sanjay is a gold medalist in MBA from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad.

