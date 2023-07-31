R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

CIN : L74899DL1993PLC053579

Registered Office : GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019

Tel : +91 120 4303500; Website : www.rsystems.com; Email : rsil@rsystems.com

Statement of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023

(Rs. in million, except per share data) S.No. Particulars Three months ended Six months ended Year ended 30.06.2023 31.03.2023 30.06.2022 30.06.2023 30.06.2022 31.12.2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) 1 Income (a) Revenue from operations 4,067.80 4,040.71 3,749.78 8,108.51 7,180.87 15,158.31 (b) Other income 44.62 52.10 25.87 96.73 69.09 102.89 Total income 4,112.42 4,092.81 3,775.65 8,205.24 7,249.96 15,261.20 2 Expenses (a) Employee benefits expense 2,782.49 2,819.84 2,495.77 5,602.33 4,888.50 10,194.05 (b) Finance costs 16.96 15.94 10.29 32.91 21.46 48.98 (c) Depreciation and amortisation expense 101.16 101.24 82.30 202.40 164.68 349.78 (d) Other expenses 756.68 677.79 794.69 1,434.47 1,408.31 2,966.82 Total expenses 3,657.29 3,614.81 3,383.05 7,272.11 6,482.95 13,559.63 3 Profit before tax 455.13 478.00 392.60 933.13 767.01 1,701.57 4 Tax expense (a) Current tax (refer to Note 3) 311.86 103.47 106.92 415.33 180.45 387.19 (b) Deferred tax charge / (credit) (0.98) 16.18 (32.52) 15.20 (28.54) (82.43) Total tax expense 310.88 119.65 74.40 430.53 151.91 304.76 5 Net profit for the period / year 144.25 358.35 318.20 502.60 615.10 1,396.81

6 Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(a) Re-measurements of the defined benefit plans 1.18 (8.00) 14.57 (6.82) 10.15 6.72 (b) Deferred tax relating to re-measurements of the defined benefit (0.42) 2.80 (5.09) 2.38 (3.55) (2.35) plans Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss (a) Foreign currency translation reserve (12.83) 10.84 38.60 (1.99) 67.92 219.52 Total other comprehensive income / (loss) (12.07) 5.64 48.08 (6.43) 74.52 223.89 7 Total comprehensive income for the period / year (5+6) 132.18 363.99 366.28 496.17 689.62 1,620.70 8 Profit attributable to Equity shareholders of the company 144.25 358.35 318.20 502.60 615.10 1,396.81 Non controlling interest - - - - - - 144.25 358.35 318.20 502.60 615.10 1,396.81

9 Total comprehensive income attributable to

Equity shareholders of the company 132.18 363.99 366.28 496.17 689.62 1,620.70 Non controlling interest - - - - - - 132.18 363.99 366.28 496.17 689.62 1,620.70

10 Earnings per share (refer to Note 6) (Equity share of par value of Re. 1/- each)

Basic and diluted 1.22 3.03 2.69 4.25 5.20 11.81

See accompanying notes to the financial results.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Nitesh Bansal

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

DIN: 10170738