  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  R Systems International Limited
  News
  Summary
    RSYSTEMS   INE411H01032

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(RSYSTEMS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:40:41 2023-05-05 am EDT
249.50 INR   -0.40%
R International : Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023

05/05/2023 | 11:01am EDT
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

CIN : L74899DL1993PLC053579

Registered Office : GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019

Tel : +91 120 4303500; Website : www.rsystems.com; Email : rsil@rsystems.com

Statement of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

(Rs. in million, except per share data)

S.No.

Particulars

Three months ended

Year ended

31.03.2023

31.12.2022

31.03.2022

31.12.2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

refer to Note 4

1

Income

(a)

Revenue from operations

4,040.71

3,995.05

3,431.09

15,158.31

(b)

Other income

52.13

21.17

43.22

102.89

Total income

4,092.84

4,016.22

3,474.31

15,261.20

2

Expenses

(a)

Employee benefits expense

2,819.84

2,682.98

2,392.73

10,194.05

(b)

Finance costs

15.94

16.04

11.17

48.98

(c) Depreciation and amortisation expense

101.24

97.89

82.38

349.78

(d)

Other expenses

677.82

739.37

613.62

2,966.82

Total expenses

3,614.84

3,536.28

3,099.90

13,559.63

3

Profit before tax

478.00

479.94

374.41

1,701.57

4

Tax expense

(a)

Current tax

103.47

108.88

73.53

387.19

(b) Deferred tax charge / (credit)

16.18

(42.75)

3.98

(82.43)

Total tax expense

119.65

66.13

77.51

304.76

5

Net profit for the period / year

358.35

413.81

296.90

1,396.81

6 Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(a) Re-measurements of the defined benefit plans

(8.00)

(6.65)

(4.42)

6.72

(b) Deferred tax relating to re-measurements of the defined benefit

2.80

2.32

1.54

(2.35)

plans

Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

(a) Foreign currency translation reserve

10.84

146.27

29.32

219.52

Total other comprehensive income

5.64

141.94

26.44

223.89

7

Total comprehensive income for the period / year (5+6)

363.99

555.75

323.34

1,620.70

8

Profit attributable to

Equity shareholders of the company

358.35

413.81

296.90

1,396.81

Non controlling interest

-

-

-

-

358.35

413.81

296.90

1,396.81

9 Total comprehensive income attributable to

Equity shareholders of the company

363.99

555.75

323.34

1,620.70

Non controlling interest

-

-

-

-

363.99

555.75

323.34

1,620.70

10 Earnings per share (not annualised) (Equity share of par value of Re. 1/- each)

Basic and diluted

3.03

3.50

2.51

11.81

See accompanying notes to the financial results

Notes:

  1. The financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' ('Ind AS 34'). The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on May 03, 2023.
  2. The Limited Review as required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been completed by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, quarter ended March 31, 2022, quarter ended December 31, 2022 and audit for the year ended December 31, 2022 (also refer to Note 4 below). The review / audit reports for the aforementioned results are not modified.
  3. BCP Asia II Topco II Pte. Ltd., a private equity fund managed by Blackstone ("Blackstone"), has signed Share Purchase Agreement dated November 16, 2022, as amended on March 21, 2023 ("Agreement") with the promoter and promoter group of R Systems International Limited ("R Systems") to purchase up to their entire stake i.e. 51.67% in R Systems on the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement.
    Consequent to the Agreement, Blackstone has launched an Offer to Acquire up to 48.33% shares, held by the public shareholders of R Systems, which shall remain open till May 08, 2023.
    Further, pursuant to the Agreement, Blackstone has acquired control of R Systems on and from April 5, 2023 in accordance with Regulation 22 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and has consequently become the promoter of the Company, as defined under the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.
    The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming days, subject to necessary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, if any.
  4. Figures for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 are equivalent to the difference between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year to date figures upto the third quarter of the relevant financial year which were subjected to quarterly limited review by the statutory auditors.
  5. The Consolidated Segment Information is set out in Annexure A.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Lt. Gen. Baldev Singh (Retd.)

Place : NOIDA

President & Senior Executive Director

Date : May 03, 2023

DIN: 00006966

Annexure A

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Consolidated Segment Information

(Rs. in million)

S.No.

Particulars

Three months ended

Year ended

31.03.2023

31.12.2022

31.03.2022

31.12.2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

refer to Note 4

1

Segment revenue

- Information technology services

3,650.21

3,617.56

3,206.69

13,997.18

- Business process outsourcing services

404.18

391.74

230.79

1,208.29

Total

4,054.39

4,009.30

3,437.48

15,205.47

Less: Elimination of intersegment sales

13.68

14.25

6.39

47.16

Revenue from operations

4,040.71

3,995.05

3,431.09

15,158.31

2

Segment results before tax, interest and

exceptional items

- Information technology services

355.55

383.22

331.14

1,464.62

- Business process outsourcing services

154.25

137.00

46.06

358.01

Total

509.80

520.22

377.20

1,822.63

(i)

Finance costs

(15.94)

(16.04)

(11.17)

(48.98)

(ii)

Interest income

20.22

14.19

10.78

40.45

(iii)

Other unallocable income

4.01

4.28

27.53

38.92

(iv)

Other unallocable expenses

(40.09)

(42.71)

(29.93)

(151.45)

Profit before tax

478.00

479.94

374.41

1,701.57

Note: Assets and liabilities of the Company are used interchangeably between segments and the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) does not review assets and liabilities at reportable segment level. Accordingly, segment disclosure relating to assets and liabilities has not been provided as per Ind AS 108.

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

CIN : L74899DL1993PLC053579

Registered Office : GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019

Tel : +91 120 4303500; Website : www.rsystems.com; Email : rsil@rsystems.com

Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

(Rs. in million, except per share data)

S.No.

Particulars

Three months ended

Year ended

31.03.2023

31.12.2022

31.03.2022

31.12.2022

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

1

Income

(a)

Revenue from operations

2,247.07

2,178.20

1,768.52

8,138.90

(b)

Other income

52.67

15.56

21.33

70.44

Total income

2,299.74

2,193.76

1,789.85

8,209.34

2

Expenses

(a)

Employee benefits expense

1,534.40

1,486.99

1,275.24

5,533.61

(b)

Finance costs

14.73

14.80

8.87

42.64

(c) Depreciation and amortisation expense

59.22

57.24

45.01

195.83

(d)

Other expenses

267.53

246.53

194.45

1,096.77

Total expenses

1,875.88

1,805.56

1,523.57

6,868.85

3

Profit before tax

423.86

388.20

266.28

1,340.49

4

Tax expense

(a)

Current tax

83.20

75.77

58.21

296.55

(b) Deferred tax charge / (credit)

13.52

(27.47)

(7.44)

(83.17)

Total tax expense

96.72

48.30

50.77

213.38

5

Net profit for the period / year

327.14

339.90

215.51

1,127.11

6 Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(a) Re-measurements of the defined benefit plans

(8.00)

(6.65)

(4.42)

6.72

(b) Deferred tax relating to re-measurements of the

2.80

2.32

1.54

(2.35)

defined benefit plans

Total other comprehensive income / (loss)

(5.20)

(4.33)

(2.88)

4.37

7

Total comprehensive income for the period /

321.94

335.57

212.63

1,131.48

year (5+6)

8

Earnings per share (not annualised)

(Equity share of par value of Re. 1/- each)

Basic and diluted

2.77

2.87

1.82

9.53

See accompanying notes to the financial results

Notes:

  1. The financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' ('Ind AS 34').The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on May 03, 2023.
  2. The Statutory Auditors have carried out an audit for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, quarter ended March 31, 2022 and for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The audit report for the aforementioned results is not modified.
  3. BCP Asia II Topco II Pte. Ltd., a private equity fund managed by Blackstone ("Blackstone"), has signed Share Purchase Agreement dated November 16, 2022, as amended on March 21, 2023 ("Agreement") with the promoter and promoter group of R Systems International Limited ("R Systems") to purchase up to their entire stake i.e. 51.67% in R Systems on the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement.
    Consequent to the Agreement, Blackstone has launched an Offer to Acquire up to 48.33% shares, held by the public shareholders of R Systems, which shall remain open till May 08, 2023.
    Further, pursuant to the Agreement, Blackstone has acquired control of R Systems on and from April 5, 2023 in accordance with Regulation 22 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and has consequently become the promoter of the Company, as defined under the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.
    The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming days, subject to necessary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, if any.
  4. The standalone segment information is set out in Annexure A.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Lt. Gen. Baldev Singh (Retd.)

Place : NOIDA

President & Senior Executive Director

Date : May 03, 2023

DIN: 00006966

Disclaimer

R Systems International Limited published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 15:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 11 556 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2021 1 414 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net cash 2021 2 171 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 29 517 M 361 M 361 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 420
Free-Float 11,4%
Chart R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
R Systems International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satinder Singh Rekhi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Baldev Singh President & Senior Executive Director
Nand Sardana Chief Financial Officer
Avirag Jain Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mandeep Singh Sodhi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-1.26%362
ACCENTURE PLC-0.13%168 303
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.11%144 125
SIEMENS AG14.55%129 504
IBM-12.38%111 299
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.58%88 330
