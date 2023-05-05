R International : Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023

Statement of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
(Rs. in million, except per share data)
S.No.
Particulars
Three months ended
Year ended
31.03.2023
31.12.2022
31.03.2022
31.12.2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
refer to Note 4
1
Income
(a)
Revenue from operations
4,040.71
3,995.05
3,431.09
15,158.31
(b)
Other income
52.13
21.17
43.22
102.89
Total income
4,092.84
4,016.22
3,474.31
15,261.20
2
Expenses
(a)
Employee benefits expense
2,819.84
2,682.98
2,392.73
10,194.05
(b)
Finance costs
15.94
16.04
11.17
48.98
(c) Depreciation and amortisation expense
101.24
97.89
82.38
349.78
(d)
Other expenses
677.82
739.37
613.62
2,966.82
Total expenses
3,614.84
3,536.28
3,099.90
13,559.63
3
Profit before tax
478.00
479.94
374.41
1,701.57
4
Tax expense
(a)
Current tax
103.47
108.88
73.53
387.19
(b) Deferred tax charge / (credit)
16.18
(42.75)
3.98
(82.43)
Total tax expense
119.65
66.13
77.51
304.76
5
Net profit for the period / year
358.35
413.81
296.90
1,396.81
6 Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(a) Re-measurements of the defined benefit plans
(8.00)
(6.65)
(4.42)
6.72
(b) Deferred tax relating to re-measurements of the defined benefit
2.80
2.32
1.54
(2.35)
plans
Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
(a) Foreign currency translation reserve
10.84
146.27
29.32
219.52
Total other comprehensive income
5.64
141.94
26.44
223.89
7
Total comprehensive income for the period / year (5+6)
363.99
555.75
323.34
1,620.70
8
Profit attributable to
Equity shareholders of the company
358.35
413.81
296.90
1,396.81
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
358.35
413.81
296.90
1,396.81
9 Total comprehensive income attributable to
Equity shareholders of the company
363.99
555.75
323.34
1,620.70
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
363.99
555.75
323.34
1,620.70
10 Earnings per share (not annualised) (Equity share of par value of Re. 1/- each)
Basic and diluted
3.03
3.50
2.51
11.81
See accompanying notes to the financial results
Notes:
The financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' ('Ind AS 34'). The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on May 03, 2023.
The Limited Review as required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been completed by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, quarter ended March 31, 2022, quarter ended December 31, 2022 and audit for the year ended December 31, 2022 (also refer to Note 4 below). The review / audit reports for the aforementioned results are not modified.
BCP Asia II Topco II Pte. Ltd., a private equity fund managed by Blackstone ("Blackstone"), has signed Share Purchase Agreement dated November 16, 2022, as amended on March 21, 2023 ("Agreement") with the promoter and promoter group of R Systems International Limited ("R Systems") to purchase up to their entire stake i.e. 51.67% in R Systems on the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement.
Consequent to the Agreement, Blackstone has launched an Offer to Acquire up to 48.33% shares, held by the public shareholders of R Systems, which shall remain open till May 08, 2023.
Further, pursuant to the Agreement, Blackstone has acquired control of R Systems on and from April 5, 2023 in accordance with Regulation 22 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and has consequently become the promoter of the Company, as defined under the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming days, subject to necessary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, if any.
Figures for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 are equivalent to the difference between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year to date figures upto the third quarter of the relevant financial year which were subjected to quarterly limited review by the statutory auditors.
The Consolidated Segment Information is set out in Annexure A.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Lt. Gen. Baldev Singh (Retd.)
Place : NOIDA
President & Senior Executive Director
Date : May 03, 2023
DIN: 00006966
Annexure A
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Consolidated Segment Information
(Rs. in million)
S.No.
Particulars
Three months ended
Year ended
31.03.2023
31.12.2022
31.03.2022
31.12.2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
refer to Note 4
1
Segment revenue
- Information technology services
3,650.21
3,617.56
3,206.69
13,997.18
- Business process outsourcing services
404.18
391.74
230.79
1,208.29
Total
4,054.39
4,009.30
3,437.48
15,205.47
Less: Elimination of intersegment sales
13.68
14.25
6.39
47.16
Revenue from operations
4,040.71
3,995.05
3,431.09
15,158.31
2
Segment results before tax, interest and
exceptional items
- Information technology services
355.55
383.22
331.14
1,464.62
- Business process outsourcing services
154.25
137.00
46.06
358.01
Total
509.80
520.22
377.20
1,822.63
(i)
Finance costs
(15.94)
(16.04)
(11.17)
(48.98)
(ii)
Interest income
20.22
14.19
10.78
40.45
(iii)
Other unallocable income
4.01
4.28
27.53
38.92
(iv)
Other unallocable expenses
(40.09)
(42.71)
(29.93)
(151.45)
Profit before tax
478.00
479.94
374.41
1,701.57
Note: Assets and liabilities of the Company are used interchangeably between segments and the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) does not review assets and liabilities at reportable segment level. Accordingly, segment disclosure relating to assets and liabilities has not been provided as per Ind AS 108.
Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
(Rs. in million, except per share data)
S.No.
Particulars
Three months ended
Year ended
31.03.2023
31.12.2022
31.03.2022
31.12.2022
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
1
Income
(a)
Revenue from operations
2,247.07
2,178.20
1,768.52
8,138.90
(b)
Other income
52.67
15.56
21.33
70.44
Total income
2,299.74
2,193.76
1,789.85
8,209.34
2
Expenses
(a)
Employee benefits expense
1,534.40
1,486.99
1,275.24
5,533.61
(b)
Finance costs
14.73
14.80
8.87
42.64
(c) Depreciation and amortisation expense
59.22
57.24
45.01
195.83
(d)
Other expenses
267.53
246.53
194.45
1,096.77
Total expenses
1,875.88
1,805.56
1,523.57
6,868.85
3
Profit before tax
423.86
388.20
266.28
1,340.49
4
Tax expense
(a)
Current tax
83.20
75.77
58.21
296.55
(b) Deferred tax charge / (credit)
13.52
(27.47)
(7.44)
(83.17)
Total tax expense
96.72
48.30
50.77
213.38
5
Net profit for the period / year
327.14
339.90
215.51
1,127.11
6 Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(a) Re-measurements of the defined benefit plans
(8.00)
(6.65)
(4.42)
6.72
(b) Deferred tax relating to re-measurements of the
2.80
2.32
1.54
(2.35)
defined benefit plans
Total other comprehensive income / (loss)
(5.20)
(4.33)
(2.88)
4.37
7
Total comprehensive income for the period /
321.94
335.57
212.63
1,131.48
year (5+6)
8
Earnings per share (not annualised)
(Equity share of par value of Re. 1/- each)
Basic and diluted
2.77
2.87
1.82
9.53
See accompanying notes to the financial results
Notes:
The financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' ('Ind AS 34').The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on May 03, 2023.
The Statutory Auditors have carried out an audit for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, quarter ended March 31, 2022 and for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The audit report for the aforementioned results is not modified.
BCP Asia II Topco II Pte. Ltd., a private equity fund managed by Blackstone ("Blackstone"), has signed Share Purchase Agreement dated November 16, 2022, as amended on March 21, 2023 ("Agreement") with the promoter and promoter group of R Systems International Limited ("R Systems") to purchase up to their entire stake i.e. 51.67% in R Systems on the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement.
Consequent to the Agreement, Blackstone has launched an Offer to Acquire up to 48.33% shares, held by the public shareholders of R Systems, which shall remain open till May 08, 2023.
Further, pursuant to the Agreement, Blackstone has acquired control of R Systems on and from April 5, 2023 in accordance with Regulation 22 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and has consequently become the promoter of the Company, as defined under the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming days, subject to necessary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, if any.
The standalone segment information is set out in Annexure A.
