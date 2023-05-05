R International : Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

CIN : L74899DL1993PLC053579

Registered Office : GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019

Tel : +91 120 4303500; Website : www.rsystems.com; Email : rsil@rsystems.com

Statement of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

(Rs. in million, except per share data) S.No. Particulars Three months ended Year ended 31.03.2023 31.12.2022 31.03.2022 31.12.2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) refer to Note 4 1 Income (a) Revenue from operations 4,040.71 3,995.05 3,431.09 15,158.31 (b) Other income 52.13 21.17 43.22 102.89 Total income 4,092.84 4,016.22 3,474.31 15,261.20 2 Expenses (a) Employee benefits expense 2,819.84 2,682.98 2,392.73 10,194.05 (b) Finance costs 15.94 16.04 11.17 48.98 (c) Depreciation and amortisation expense 101.24 97.89 82.38 349.78 (d) Other expenses 677.82 739.37 613.62 2,966.82 Total expenses 3,614.84 3,536.28 3,099.90 13,559.63 3 Profit before tax 478.00 479.94 374.41 1,701.57 4 Tax expense (a) Current tax 103.47 108.88 73.53 387.19 (b) Deferred tax charge / (credit) 16.18 (42.75) 3.98 (82.43) Total tax expense 119.65 66.13 77.51 304.76 5 Net profit for the period / year 358.35 413.81 296.90 1,396.81

6 Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(a) Re-measurements of the defined benefit plans (8.00) (6.65) (4.42) 6.72 (b) Deferred tax relating to re-measurements of the defined benefit 2.80 2.32 1.54 (2.35) plans Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss (a) Foreign currency translation reserve 10.84 146.27 29.32 219.52 Total other comprehensive income 5.64 141.94 26.44 223.89 7 Total comprehensive income for the period / year (5+6) 363.99 555.75 323.34 1,620.70 8 Profit attributable to Equity shareholders of the company 358.35 413.81 296.90 1,396.81 Non controlling interest - - - - 358.35 413.81 296.90 1,396.81

9 Total comprehensive income attributable to

Equity shareholders of the company 363.99 555.75 323.34 1,620.70 Non controlling interest - - - - 363.99 555.75 323.34 1,620.70

10 Earnings per share (not annualised) (Equity share of par value of Re. 1/- each)

Basic and diluted 3.03 3.50 2.51 11.81

See accompanying notes to the financial results