  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  R Systems International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSYSTEMS   INE411H01032

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(RSYSTEMS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:54 2023-02-08 am EST
243.65 INR   -0.27%
01/02R International : Shareholders meeting
PU
2022Bcp Asia II Topco II Pte. Ltd., Blackstone Capital Partners Asia II L.P., managed by Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 51.67% stake in R Systems Intern..
CI
2018R International : Closure of Trading Window - News June 28, 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R International : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting

02/08/2023 | 10:02am EST
R Systems Announces its Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the 01st meeting of year 2023 of the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 to inter alia transact the following businesses:

  • To consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2022.

Further, it may please be noted that the trading window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company continues to remain closed for the directors/ officers/ designated persons of the Company in accordance with "R Systems International Limited Code of Conduct for Internal Procedures and to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders" framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 until 48 hours from the date of declaration of Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2022.

Intimation to Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:
Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)

Attachments

Disclaimer

R Systems International Limited published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 15:01:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
