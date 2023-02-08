R International : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting

This is to inform you that the 01st meeting of year 2023 of the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 to inter alia transact the following businesses:

To consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2022.

Further, it may please be noted that the trading window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company continues to remain closed for the directors/ officers/ designated persons of the Company in accordance with "R Systems International Limited Code of Conduct for Internal Procedures and to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders" framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 until 48 hours from the date of declaration of Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2022.

Intimation to Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)