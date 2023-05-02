R International : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting

This is to inform you that the 3rd meeting of 2023 of the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited ("Company") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 03, 2023 to inter-alia transact the following business

To consider and approve the audited standalone financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Following is the Corporate Disclosure made to Stock Exchanges:

Corporate Disclosure under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for business approved at the Board Meeting.

For further information please contact:

Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)