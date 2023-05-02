Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. R Systems International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSYSTEMS   INE411H01032

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(RSYSTEMS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:01:41 2023-05-02 am EDT
248.90 INR   -1.54%
06:06aR International : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting
PU
03:26aR International : Systems Announces the outcome of the Boad Meeting
PU
04/05Bcp Asia II Topco II Pte. Ltd., Blackstone Capital Partners Asia II L.P., managed by Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) completed the acquisition of 51.67% stake in R Systems International Limited(BSE:53..
CI
R International : Systems Announces its Boad Meeting

05/02/2023 | 06:06am EDT
R Systems Announces its Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the 3rd meeting of 2023 of the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited ("Company") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 03, 2023 to inter-alia transact the following business

  • To consider and approve the audited standalone financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Following is the Corporate Disclosure made to Stock Exchanges:

Corporate Disclosure under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for business approved at the Board Meeting.

For further information please contact:
Bhasker Dubey (Tel No. 0120 - 430 3566)

R Systems International Limited published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 10:05:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 11 556 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2021 1 414 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net cash 2021 2 171 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 29 907 M 366 M 366 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 420
Free-Float 11,4%
R Systems International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satinder Singh Rekhi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Baldev Singh President & Senior Executive Director
Nand Sardana Chief Financial Officer
Avirag Jain Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mandeep Singh Sodhi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-0.35%366
ACCENTURE PLC4.71%176 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.15%144 030
SIEMENS AG14.86%129 468
IBM-10.28%114 495
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.90%91 433
